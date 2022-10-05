Missoula Hellgate boys soccer primed for run at another state title; girls secure league crown

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel uses dominant second half to become 2022 Missoula city champs
MISSOULA – Montana State Bobcat recruits love running at MCPS Stadium. For the second consecutive day, a high school football player linked to Bozeman rushed for three touchdowns. On Thursday it was Helena Capital’s Tom Carter, who holds an offer from MSU, and on Friday night it was Missoula Sentinel running back and Bobcat commit Adam Jones.
406mtsports.com
Montana volleyball suffers 1st Big Sky loss after 3-0 start
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Montana became the first Big Sky team to win a set at Sacramento State in 364 days, but it wasn't enough as the Hornets won Thursday's match in four sets (25-14, 25-18, 18-25, 25-19). Sac State moved into a first-place tie in the Big Sky standings...
406mtsports.com
Broncs bust through: Southern A champion Hamilton girls on a roll heading into playoffs
FRENCHTOWN — Bolstered by a cat-quick transfer and strong senior leadership, the Hamilton girls soccer team has built up a head of steam heading into the State A playoffs next week. The Bitterroot Valley's Broncs topped off an undefeated Southern A Conference season with a 7-0 win at Frenchtown...
montanasports.com
Wilson trifecta: Polson QB smashing state records with siblings by his side
POLSON — Coming into the 2022 season, the question of Jarrett Wilson breaking records wasn't a matter of if or how, but rather by how much. The Polson High School senior has been a human highlight reel for the Pirates over the last two years at quarterback, and coming into year three, he's picked up right where he left off as he's helped guide the Pirates to a 6-0 start after they made the Class A semifinal round a season ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Montana’s home opener against Providence canceled
MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team's home opener has been canceled, the athletic department announced Friday. The Grizzlies were scheduled to play their first game at Dahlberg Arena on Nov. 14 against the University of Providence, an NAIA school, but the Big Sky Conference denied their waiver request to play two non-Division I teams this year. They'll now open their home slate Nov. 17 when they host St. Thomas as part of the Zootown Classic tournament.
406mtsports.com
Frenchtown blanks Butte Central on Senior Night
The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte. “I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central...
406mtsports.com
St. Ignatius defeats Darby to stay undefeated
DARBY — On a nice autumn evening with the moon rising over the Sapphire Mountains, the Darby Tigers took on the undefeated St. Ignatius Bulldogs. The Bulldogs were too much as they rolled to a 64-14 victory and a perfect 7-0 record on the season. The Tigers dropped to 2-4.
406mtsports.com
Butte Central to host Frenchtown in final home game
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons (1-5, 0-3 Southwest) will celebrate Senior Night on Friday as they will host the Frenchtown Broncs (3-3, 2-3 Southwest). Kickoff from Montana Tech’s Bob Green Field will be at 7 p.m. The short-handed Maroons have been banged up the last four weeks...
RELATED PEOPLE
bozemanmagazine.com
Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
montanakaimin.com
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
NBCMontana
Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Growing Massive Montana Pumpkins Possible, If You Can Handle Their Thirst
While you're complaining about your water bill, Adam Wulf is so committed to growing giant pumpkins he used hundreds of gallons per day. That's a commitment to a hobby he's willing to help you try. Adam has gotten a reputation as Missoula's Massive Pumpkin Guy since he started growing the...
mtpr.org
Wildlife officials relocate two grizzlies from the Bitterroot Valley
State wildlife officials say two grizzly bears were trapped and removed from the Bitterroot Valley this week. The two sub-adult grizzlies were captured between Florence and Lolo, radio collared and relocated to the neighboring Sapphire Mountains. The pair had spent time in the area since early August when they first...
With One Missoula Lunch Spot Down, Give These A Try
Frugals Restaurant on Tuesday night suffered an explosion from a gas build up in the building. The great news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that the restaurant suffered damage and will need to close down while they repair the structure. So if you, like a lot of Missoulians, rely on your weekly Frugals fix you're going to have to find some alternatives for the foreseeable future. Here are just a few great Missoula restaurants that you can partake while they rebuild.
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
Bear Smart resolution adopted; biologists estimate 200 bears in Missoula
On a unanimous vote, the city and county jointly adopted a Bear Smart resolution, setting the stage to begin implementing Bear Smart policies and regulations.
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
Comments / 0