Watch Chris Hemsworth Push His Body to the Brink in 'Limitless' Trailer
Chris Hemsworth is is taking on some of the hardest challenges in the National Geographic's new docuseries, Limitless. And fans can see their first look at the star's excruciating and pulse-pounding experiences as he pushes his body to it's ultimate limits. "Now I may be in pretty decent shape. Sure,...
Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Struggling Military Veteran in Dramatic 'Causeway' Trailer
Jennifer Lawrence is diving deep in the trailer for her new film, Causeway. Apple Original Films and A24 unveiled on Thursday a first look at the forthcoming drama, in which Lawrence stars as a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury that she suffered while serving in Afghanistan. Returning to her hometown of New Orleans, while grappling in the aftermath of both physical and mental anguish, Lawrence's character strikes up a friendship with a mechanic played by Brian Tyree Henry.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Trailer Teases 'A Memorable Time' at the Sicilian Luxury Resort
“Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always,” Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, says in the trailer for The White Lotus season 2. And based on the footage revealed in the extended preview for the newest installment in creator Mike White’s anthology series, she couldn’t be more correct.
'A Friend of the Family' Cast on Retelling the Broberg Family's 'Terrifying' Abduction Story (Exclusive)
Now streaming on Peacock, A Friend of the Family is the star-studded true-crime saga depicting the unbelievably real story about what happened to the Brobergs when the neighbor of their dreams turned out to be a living nightmare and drove their family apart. “It’s truly something else,” says Mckenna Grace,...
Where to Spot All of Mike Flanagan's Returning Actors in 'The Midnight Club'
Beware, spoilers ahead! The following contains plot points from Mike Flanagan’s new series, The Midnight Club. Four years after Mike Flanagan's breakout success with The Haunting of Hill House, the horror expert is back with a new offering, this time titled The Midnight Club. The new show, streaming on Netflix starting Oct. 7, tells the story of eight teenage patients in search of the supernatural during their midnight storytelling hours at Brightcliffe hospice home. Flanagan based the show on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name.
Lindsay Lohan Suffers From Amnesia in Trailer for Netflix's 'Falling for Christmas'
Lindsay Lohan is back to doing what made her a star. The actress leads the all-new, original holiday rom-com, Falling for Christmas. On Friday, Netfix finally dropped the first trailer for the film. “Happy holidays, everyone! Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” the actress says,...
Olivia Culpo Recalls Ex Who Did 'Horrible Things' in Tearful 'Culpo Sisters' Trailer
Olivia Culpo is opening up about a painful past relationship. In the first trailer for her upcoming TLC and Discovery+ reality series, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old influencer tearfully recalls a former romance. "I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30 I'd be married and...
Broadway, 'Hercules' Star Susan Egan Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis, Pulls Out of Disney Princess Tour
Susan Egan is taking a step back from the Disney Princess – The Concert tour after being diagnosed with the temporary facial paralysis condition, Bell's palsy. The actress -- who originated the role of Belle in the Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast and voiced Megara in Disney's 1997 animated film Hercules -- will no longer perform as Belle in the traveling princess production, but will stay on as a producer. Keeping a sense of humor in announcing the news, Egan shared a photo of Disney's animated Belle raising an eyebrow.
Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Surprising Makeover on Instagram Live -- But He Refuses This Addition
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have no shortage of fun together. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old "Emo Girl" singer enlisted the help of his fiancée to give him a futuristic makeover and she did not disappoint. MGK went live on Instagram from his hotel room in London, where he's...
The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp Get Steamy in 'The Idol' Teaser
Expect a lot of heat between The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in their upcoming HBO series, The Idol. The latest trailer dropped Thursday and there's no shortage of sparks flying between the singer and the actress, as she navigates Hollywood's intense demand while he disrupts her team's goals by catapulting himself as the sole driver behind her budding career.
Norman Reedus Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Emotional Diane Kruger Proposal
Norman Reedus went on quite the journey to propose to Diane Kruger. The 53-year-old actor detailed the saga of how he asked Kruger, 46, to marry him in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, revealing how it all went down and the adorable reaction from the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Nova.
Taylour Paige Marries Designer Rivington Starchild 2 Weeks After Revealing Engagement
Taylour Paige rang in her 32nd birthday in the sweetest way -- tying the knot! The Zola star and designer Rivington Starchild got married on Wednesday, which the latter shared with his Instagram followers in a short slide of photos. The wedding comes two weeks after the actress publicly revealed...
Beyoncé Fires Back at 'Incredibly Disparaging' Right Said Fred Sampling Claims
Beyoncé is vehemently denying Right Said Fred's claims that she sampled their "I'm Too Sexy" hit in her "Alien Superstar" track without permission. In a statement to ET, Bey's rep says that "the comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used 'I'm too Sexy' in 'Alien Superstar' without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging."
Gael Garcia Bernal on 'Werewolf by Night' Transformation and Possible Return to the MCU (Exclusive)
Gael Garcia Bernal has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jack Russell, a monster hunter afflicted with a curse that turns him into a werewolf, in the dread-filled and macabre Halloween special Werewolf by Night, now streaming on Disney+. “I was immediately on board,” Bernal says of joining the...
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
Constance Wu Says Simu Liu Apologized After Mocking Her at a Gala to Honor Asian Americans
Constance Wu is opening up about being mocked in public for her controversial tweets. On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the 40-year-old actress claimed that, at the 2019 Unforgettable Gala, which came months after she nearly attempted suicide, she was mocked by host Simu Liu for her tweets bemoaning Fresh Off the Boat's renewal.
Jenna Dewan Reacts to Being Part of JoJo Siwa's 'Gay Awakening'
JoJo Siwa's "gay awakening" video as part of the TikTok trend "One Thing About Me," and the Rookie star is absolutely honored. The 41-year-old actress posted a reaction video on TikTok and the various expressions on her face said it all. In the side-by-side video, Dewan's reacting in real-time to Siwa's video, in which the social media star revealed that Dewan performing a Magic Mike-inspired number on Lip Sync Battle is something she obsessed over and "pretty much watched it every day."
Kaitlyn Dever on Co-Stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts: ‘They Love Making Each Other Laugh’ (Exclusive)
A famous friendship for the ages! Kaitlyn Dever is opening up about what it was like sharing the screen with a pair of iconic Hollywood besties, George Clooney and Julia Roberts, in Ticket to Paradise. Dever, 25, walked the red carpet at the premiere of her Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline...
Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Princess Anne Rides Staten Island Ferry During Surprise Trip to New York City
Princess Anne took a new mode of transportation during her surprise trip to New York City. On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth’s daughter rode the Staten Island Ferry while traveling from Manhattan to Staten Island. The trip was revealed by the official New York Department of Transportation Twitter account. “We were...
Will Smith Could Still Be Oscar-Nominated for 'Emancipation' After Chris Rock Slap
Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
