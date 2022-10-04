ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Watch Chris Hemsworth Push His Body to the Brink in 'Limitless' Trailer

Chris Hemsworth is is taking on some of the hardest challenges in the National Geographic's new docuseries, Limitless. And fans can see their first look at the star's excruciating and pulse-pounding experiences as he pushes his body to it's ultimate limits. "Now I may be in pretty decent shape. Sure,...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Struggling Military Veteran in Dramatic 'Causeway' Trailer

Jennifer Lawrence is diving deep in the trailer for her new film, Causeway. Apple Original Films and A24 unveiled on Thursday a first look at the forthcoming drama, in which Lawrence stars as a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury that she suffered while serving in Afghanistan. Returning to her hometown of New Orleans, while grappling in the aftermath of both physical and mental anguish, Lawrence's character strikes up a friendship with a mechanic played by Brian Tyree Henry.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries
WHAS 11

Where to Spot All of Mike Flanagan's Returning Actors in 'The Midnight Club'

Beware, spoilers ahead! The following contains plot points from Mike Flanagan’s new series, The Midnight Club. Four years after Mike Flanagan's breakout success with The Haunting of Hill House, the horror expert is back with a new offering, this time titled The Midnight Club. The new show, streaming on Netflix starting Oct. 7, tells the story of eight teenage patients in search of the supernatural during their midnight storytelling hours at Brightcliffe hospice home. Flanagan based the show on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name.
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

Broadway, 'Hercules' Star Susan Egan Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis, Pulls Out of Disney Princess Tour

Susan Egan is taking a step back from the Disney Princess – The Concert tour after being diagnosed with the temporary facial paralysis condition, Bell's palsy. The actress -- who originated the role of Belle in the Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast and voiced Megara in Disney's 1997 animated film Hercules -- will no longer perform as Belle in the traveling princess production, but will stay on as a producer. Keeping a sense of humor in announcing the news, Egan shared a photo of Disney's animated Belle raising an eyebrow.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
China
WHAS 11

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp Get Steamy in 'The Idol' Teaser

Expect a lot of heat between The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in their upcoming HBO series, The Idol. The latest trailer dropped Thursday and there's no shortage of sparks flying between the singer and the actress, as she navigates Hollywood's intense demand while he disrupts her team's goals by catapulting himself as the sole driver behind her budding career.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Beyoncé Fires Back at 'Incredibly Disparaging' Right Said Fred Sampling Claims

Beyoncé is vehemently denying Right Said Fred's claims that she sampled their "I'm Too Sexy" hit in her "Alien Superstar" track without permission. In a statement to ET, Bey's rep says that "the comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used 'I'm too Sexy' in 'Alien Superstar' without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging."
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Jenna Dewan Reacts to Being Part of JoJo Siwa's 'Gay Awakening'

JoJo Siwa's "gay awakening" video as part of the TikTok trend "One Thing About Me," and the Rookie star is absolutely honored. The 41-year-old actress posted a reaction video on TikTok and the various expressions on her face said it all. In the side-by-side video, Dewan's reacting in real-time to Siwa's video, in which the social media star revealed that Dewan performing a Magic Mike-inspired number on Lip Sync Battle is something she obsessed over and "pretty much watched it every day."
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Will Smith Could Still Be Oscar-Nominated for 'Emancipation' After Chris Rock Slap

Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy