coingeek.com
Fiji financial regulators warn of new digital asset fraud involving exchange dealers
The Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has warned residents of the small island nation of an ongoing digital asset scam in the country, reported Fiji Times. The financial watchdog pointed out in a public notice that the scheme’s perpetrators relied heavily on social media to rope new victims for the scam.
coingeek.com
Uzbekistan issues monthly charges for digital asset providers, warns stiff penalties for defaulting
Digital asset service providers in Uzbekistan have been ordered to pay monthly fees to prop up the country’s budget. According to official documents from the National Agency of Perspective Projects (NAPP), the Ministry of Finance, and the State Tax Committee of the country, the enforcement of the new regime of charges will begin immediately.
coingeek.com
Russia blocks OKX exchange over allegedly ‘publishing info related to financial pyramids’
Russia has banned the website of OKX, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the world, accusing it of publishing “unreliable information related to financial pyramids.”. The country’s state media monitoring service, Roskomnadzor, banned the website this month without offering any explanation. However, it later revealed to one...
coingeek.com
Janet Yellen-led group: Digital assets could threaten financial stability if not regulated
A federal group charged with monitoring risks that threaten the United States financial system has called on U.S. lawmakers to speed up the formulation of regulations for the digital assets industry. The group, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, warned that the industry could pose a systemic risk to America’s financial stability if not regulated.
coingeek.com
CFTC justified in issuing summons to Ooki DAO through help chat box, judge rules
In a case that has debunked the myth of decentralization and reminded “crypto bros” that hiding behind code won’t save them, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s unconventional move to issue summons to Ooki DAO members through a help chat box has been upheld by a California court.
coingeek.com
Germany’s DZ Bank to offer custodial services for the digital euro, other virtual assets
DZ Bank, the second largest commercial bank in Germany in terms of assets, has announced that it is working on providing custody services for digital assets. The financial institution stated that the plan stemmed from “massive” client demand as adoption rates reached frenetic levels. The bank disclosed through...
coingeek.com
Japan: ACA Group makes U-turn with planned BitFlyer Holdings acquisition
Global financial advisory ACA Group has pulled the plug on the proposed acquisition of Japanese firm BitFlyer Holdings. Bitflyer Holdings is the parent company of the digital asset exchange BitFlyer with a substantial portion of the Japanese market. ACA Group previously entered into an agreement with some BitFlyer shareholders to...
coingeek.com
Celsius co-founder Daniel Leon resigns amid revelations of $56M cash-out
Daniel Leon, the co-founder of bankrupt digital asset lender Celsius Network, stepped down from his role as the chief strategy officer at the firm, just a week after chief executive officer Alex Mashinsky resigned. Leon founded Celsius in 2017 alongside Mashinsky and Nuke Goldstein and has been a top executive...
coingeek.com
India’s financial unit freezes $1.2M funds from Chinese entities over suspected digital asset fraud
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), the country’s agency investigating economic crimes, announced that it had frozen the funds belonging to a bevy of Chinese companies. The foreign entities allegedly promoted a fraudulent investment scheme involving digital assets. The statement from the ED noted that the activity involved “HPZ,” an app-based token, and promised investors huge returns on deposits.
coingeek.com
Binance suspends BNB Chain after hacker creates millions of dollars in new coins
BNB Chain, Binance’s native contracts blockchain, suspended operations today after discovering an exploit that saw a large number of new BNB assets minted. The company’s estimates said the impact was between U.S.$70-110 million in BNB—which it is working to identify and contain before the hacker can gain control of funds.
coingeek.com
The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai
Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.
coingeek.com
US lawmakers want to look at Justice Department’s CBDC assessment
Nine United States lawmakers have written a letter to the U.S. Attorney General requesting the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) assessment of a digital dollar. Led by ranking member Patrick McHenry (R-NC), the nine Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee are seeking a copy of the DOJ’s “assessment of whether legislative changes would be necessary to issue a CBDC (central bank digital currency).”
coingeek.com
Japan PM bares digital transformation strategy that includes NFTs and metaverse
Japan’s radical transformation of its digital economy has received a jolt following the comments of the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In a speech, the head of the Japanese government disclosed the new strategy as one that will rely primarily on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. The...
ASIA・
coingeek.com
Bitcoin beyond speculation: Mohammed Jega talks pushing BSV in Africa
Africa’s appetite for digital assets and blockchain technology is unmatched. The region is seizing the opportunities that this emerging technology presents, and with a majority of its population below 25 years, the stage is set for an explosion in blockchain adoption. Mohammed Ibrahim Jega is one of the people...
coingeek.com
Kyle Roche comments ‘uniquely stupid,’ says judge deciding whether to kick firm off lawsuit
The U.S. judge in charge of Roche Freedman’s class action suit against Bitfinex and Tether called their founding partner’s admission that the firm uses litigation to attack crypto competitors ‘uniquely stupid’ in a hearing set to determine whether the firm will be kicked off the case.
LAW・
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Backstage with NUI’s Subhasis Thakur: Lack of scalability has greatly limited blockchain adoption
The Global IoT Summit in Dublin brought together tech experts in emerging technologies, including blockchain, IoT, IPv6, and 5G, from startup founders to thought leaders. National University of Ireland (NUI)’s Subhasis Thakur represented academia at the event, and as he told CoinGeek Backstage, the inability to scale has been the biggest hurdle towards blockchain adoption—a challenge that BSV’s infinite scaling seamlessly solves.
coingeek.com
Sweden central bank partners with Israel, BIS on ‘Project Icebreaker’ CBDC test
Sweden’s central bank has partnered with Norway and Israel to test international retail payments through central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The bank, known as Sveriges Riksbank, also tapped the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) for the test, whose final report is expected in the first quarter of next year.
