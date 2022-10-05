ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan: ACA Group makes U-turn with planned BitFlyer Holdings acquisition

Global financial advisory ACA Group has pulled the plug on the proposed acquisition of Japanese firm BitFlyer Holdings. Bitflyer Holdings is the parent company of the digital asset exchange BitFlyer with a substantial portion of the Japanese market. ACA Group previously entered into an agreement with some BitFlyer shareholders to...
Celsius co-founder Daniel Leon resigns amid revelations of $56M cash-out

Daniel Leon, the co-founder of bankrupt digital asset lender Celsius Network, stepped down from his role as the chief strategy officer at the firm, just a week after chief executive officer Alex Mashinsky resigned. Leon founded Celsius in 2017 alongside Mashinsky and Nuke Goldstein and has been a top executive...
India’s financial unit freezes $1.2M funds from Chinese entities over suspected digital asset fraud

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), the country’s agency investigating economic crimes, announced that it had frozen the funds belonging to a bevy of Chinese companies. The foreign entities allegedly promoted a fraudulent investment scheme involving digital assets. The statement from the ED noted that the activity involved “HPZ,” an app-based token, and promised investors huge returns on deposits.
Binance suspends BNB Chain after hacker creates millions of dollars in new coins

BNB Chain, Binance’s native contracts blockchain, suspended operations today after discovering an exploit that saw a large number of new BNB assets minted. The company’s estimates said the impact was between U.S.$70-110 million in BNB—which it is working to identify and contain before the hacker can gain control of funds.
The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai

Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.
US lawmakers want to look at Justice Department’s CBDC assessment

Nine United States lawmakers have written a letter to the U.S. Attorney General requesting the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) assessment of a digital dollar. Led by ranking member Patrick McHenry (R-NC), the nine Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee are seeking a copy of the DOJ’s “assessment of whether legislative changes would be necessary to issue a CBDC (central bank digital currency).”
Japan PM bares digital transformation strategy that includes NFTs and metaverse

Japan’s radical transformation of its digital economy has received a jolt following the comments of the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In a speech, the head of the Japanese government disclosed the new strategy as one that will rely primarily on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. The...
Bitcoin beyond speculation: Mohammed Jega talks pushing BSV in Africa

Africa’s appetite for digital assets and blockchain technology is unmatched. The region is seizing the opportunities that this emerging technology presents, and with a majority of its population below 25 years, the stage is set for an explosion in blockchain adoption. Mohammed Ibrahim Jega is one of the people...
CoinGeek Backstage with NUI’s Subhasis Thakur: Lack of scalability has greatly limited blockchain adoption

The Global IoT Summit in Dublin brought together tech experts in emerging technologies, including blockchain, IoT, IPv6, and 5G, from startup founders to thought leaders. National University of Ireland (NUI)’s Subhasis Thakur represented academia at the event, and as he told CoinGeek Backstage, the inability to scale has been the biggest hurdle towards blockchain adoption—a challenge that BSV’s infinite scaling seamlessly solves.
Sweden central bank partners with Israel, BIS on ‘Project Icebreaker’ CBDC test

Sweden’s central bank has partnered with Norway and Israel to test international retail payments through central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The bank, known as Sveriges Riksbank, also tapped the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) for the test, whose final report is expected in the first quarter of next year.
