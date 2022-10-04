ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

US105

Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir

Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Is Killeen, Texas Heading For a Pumpkin Shortage This Fall?

The gourd, the bad, and the ugly. They are all still in the pumpkin patch, but it will cost you more to take them home this year. Although pumpkin crops are smaller this season, there's not exactly a shortage - just a bigger demand resulting in higher prices for fall's favorite fruit.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Purrfect! Killeen, Texas Offering Free Pet Adoptions This Month

Fall in Killeen, Texas is the perfect time for you to plan to get a fur baby to grow your loving family. The weather is perfect for getting outdoors and going on walks, romping around in the yard, and just enjoying those slightly cooler temps. Good news: The City of Killeen is hosting another Killeen Animal Shelter pet adoption week, and these fur babies are looking for you and a brand new home like yours.
KILLEEN, TX
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America's top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Woman Dies on United Airlines Flight From Texas to London

Earlier this week a passenger flying from Houston to London passed away following what officials are calling a heart attack. The woman, who was on a red-eye from Houston, likely suffered the heart attack "somewhere over the Atlantic [ocean]." Because the victim suffered the apparent heart attack over the Atlantic, the flight continued to London where emergency services were waiting on the flight to land.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Happy Birthday, Big Tex! The State Fair Icon Turns 70

It's hard to believe Big Tex, the biggest tradition at the state fair in Texas, has been around for over 70 years (he's a little older than he looks). He's survived fire, a worldwide pandemic, and multiple makeovers. History of Big Tex. Big Tex made his debut as the official...
TEXAS STATE
US105

One of America's Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas

With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LoneStar 92

Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition

Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
TEXAS STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

US105

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

