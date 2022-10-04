Read full article on original website
Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
The gourd, the bad, and the ugly. They are all still in the pumpkin patch, but it will cost you more to take them home this year. Although pumpkin crops are smaller this season, there's not exactly a shortage - just a bigger demand resulting in higher prices for fall's favorite fruit.
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
A few weeks back, we discussed certain school districts in Texas banning cell phone usage during the school day. While some in the Killeen, Texas area supported the idea of school restricting the usage of phones during class, other parents worried about whether or not their child would be able to contact them if there was an emergency at their school.
Fall in Killeen, Texas is the perfect time for you to plan to get a fur baby to grow your loving family. The weather is perfect for getting outdoors and going on walks, romping around in the yard, and just enjoying those slightly cooler temps. Good news: The City of Killeen is hosting another Killeen Animal Shelter pet adoption week, and these fur babies are looking for you and a brand new home like yours.
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
I have lived in Killeen, Texas almost all my entire life, and I didn’t even know that there was a community service garden. Why are we not talking more about this?. DID YOU KNOW THERE WAS A COMMUNITY GARDEN IN KILLEEN?. The Community Service Garden located behind the Killeen...
Earlier this week a passenger flying from Houston to London passed away following what officials are calling a heart attack. The woman, who was on a red-eye from Houston, likely suffered the heart attack "somewhere over the Atlantic [ocean]." Because the victim suffered the apparent heart attack over the Atlantic, the flight continued to London where emergency services were waiting on the flight to land.
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
It's hard to believe Big Tex, the biggest tradition at the state fair in Texas, has been around for over 70 years (he's a little older than he looks). He's survived fire, a worldwide pandemic, and multiple makeovers. History of Big Tex. Big Tex made his debut as the official...
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood and pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general.
