Mary Frances Holland, 86, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She is now celebrating with her Lord and Savior. Mary Frances Crawford Holland was born November 12, 1935, the daughter of the late Thomas and Eva Crawford. She attended Cool Spring School, and then went on to further her education at Draughon Business School for one year. She worked at the Clerk of Court and ASCS office. It was at the ASCS office that she met the love of her life, Jimmie W. Holland. Mary Frances served alongside her husband as he answered the call into ministry and served as a pastor’s wife, serving Christ together for 29 years.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO