Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Craig Powers selected as Director of Engineering and Environmental Services for Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar name in local government is heading to a new position with a new local government body. Craig Powers has been selected as Director of Engineering and Environmental Services for Rowan County. Powers began his career in local government in 2004 with the City...
WBTV
What’s next for the North Carolina Research Campus and the role of Duke University? Duke Kannapolis director outlines future at NCRC
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute: Dr. Svati H. Shah spoke to partners at the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC) about her vision for the future of Duke Kannapolis at the 350-acre translational science hub focused on human health and nutrition. The...
ncconstructionnews.com
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem
Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
iredellfreenews.com
Sanford Eugene “Gene” Isenhour
Sanford Eugene “Gene” Isenhour, 80, of Statesville, N.C., passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Gene was born in Iredell County, N.C., on January 11, 1942, the son of the late Newman and Malinda Gantt Isenhour. He attended Statesville High School, Mitchell Community College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served his community through his church, Freemasonry, and the Shrine. Gene was self-employed as the owner and president of Clemmons Hardwoods. On August 13, 1966, he married the love of his life, Wanda Davidson Isenhour, who survives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iredellfreenews.com
Jessika Nikole Rae Perry
Jessika Nikole Rae Perry, 29, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 3, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Jessika was born July 16, 1993, in Rhode Island to the late Laurence Russell Golding and Valerie Perry of Stony Point. Jessika was of the Baptist Faith. Those left to cherish her memory...
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members
Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
'It was difficult, especially being the age that I am' | Clemmons mom leans on faith as she battles ovarian cancer
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Nearly 100,000 women are diagnosed with gynecological cancer each year, with annual 30,000 deaths. 36-year-old Katie Warren of Clemmons is living out one of her lifelong dreams—to me a mother. “I've been married now 11 years to my husband Will and we have adopted two...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Public Library offers free events, programs and activities in October
Iredell County Public Library is planning several events and programs for October. Registration is required for all programs that take place inside the library, and can be done from the library website or by contacting any ICPL branch. A full schedule of events across all Iredell County Public Library branches can be found at https://iredell.lib.nc.us/.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakenormanpublications.com
Planning board votes against Sunbelt Rentals facility
LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Planning Board voted 6-1 to recommend commissioners deny a rezoning request to permit a Sunbelt Rentals facility on N.C. 16 Business, across from Holy Spirit Catholic Church. TKC Land Development is seeking the rezoning of 2.32 acres from Neighborhood Business to Conditional Zoning-General Industrial....
lakenormanpublications.com
Cooke Rentals expansion marks a new milestone
DENVER – Cooke Rentals has expanded, revealing its new equipment and tool rental facility with a ribbon cutting Sept. 28. The new location at 5352 E. Maiden Road will feature generators, backhoes, forklifts, air compressors and more, while the existing Denver store on N.C. 150 will specialize in event and party rentals.
Plasma pays: Center reports surge in donors as people look to supplement their income
CHARLOTTE — A lifesaving donation is also helping some folks make a dime during tough times. As many people struggle with rising prices on everyday items, some are finding unique ways to supplement their income, including plasma donation. Unlike with blood donation, giving up your plasma pays. Channel 9′s...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move
A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iredellfreenews.com
John Boyce Rogers Jr.
The ultimate Appalachian State fan, John Boyce Rogers Jr., 76, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Boone, N.C. He suffered a sudden heart attack while attending an App State football game at Kidd Brewer Stadium on September 24. John was born September 17, 1946, in Iredell...
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory Is On The List
There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
iredellfreenews.com
Michael Anthony Troncellito
Michael Anthony Troncellito, Sr, 72, of Mooresville, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1950, in Hoboken, N.J., to the late James and Evelyn Nebia Troncellito. Mr. Troncellito was retired from Verizon Wireless and later worked with Helzberg Diamonds. He met his wife and love of his life in the music department at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. He was a devoted husband and excellent role model for his children. He will be remembered for his love of music, especially Jazz.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
iredellfreenews.com
Howard LaShon “Noochie” Coleman II
Mr. Howard LaShon “Noochie” Coleman II, 20, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on March 16, 2002, and was the son of Howard LaShon Coleman I and Crystal Shea Moore. He departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Howard graduated from Statesville High...
iredellfreenews.com
Mary Frances Holland
Mary Frances Holland, 86, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She is now celebrating with her Lord and Savior. Mary Frances Crawford Holland was born November 12, 1935, the daughter of the late Thomas and Eva Crawford. She attended Cool Spring School, and then went on to further her education at Draughon Business School for one year. She worked at the Clerk of Court and ASCS office. It was at the ASCS office that she met the love of her life, Jimmie W. Holland. Mary Frances served alongside her husband as he answered the call into ministry and served as a pastor’s wife, serving Christ together for 29 years.
WBTV
The 'Cleveland County Fair Kid' Talks About His New Celebrity Status
Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area. The Cleveland County Fair is now underway. Updated: 3 hours ago. The event has become the single-largest agricultural fair in...
New superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools talks big changes in 1-on-1 with Channel 9
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz got to walk along with the new superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools as she toured her new stomping ground Monday. “I was in Rowan-Salisbury Schools for 21 years, so it feels a bit like coming home,” said Dr. Kelly Withers.
Comments / 0