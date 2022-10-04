ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem

Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Sanford Eugene “Gene” Isenhour

Sanford Eugene “Gene” Isenhour, 80, of Statesville, N.C., passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Gene was born in Iredell County, N.C., on January 11, 1942, the son of the late Newman and Malinda Gantt Isenhour. He attended Statesville High School, Mitchell Community College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served his community through his church, Freemasonry, and the Shrine. Gene was self-employed as the owner and president of Clemmons Hardwoods. On August 13, 1966, he married the love of his life, Wanda Davidson Isenhour, who survives.
STATESVILLE, NC
Health
Jessika Nikole Rae Perry

Jessika Nikole Rae Perry, 29, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 3, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Jessika was born July 16, 1993, in Rhode Island to the late Laurence Russell Golding and Valerie Perry of Stony Point. Jessika was of the Baptist Faith. Those left to cherish her memory...
STATESVILLE, NC
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members

Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Iredell County Public Library offers free events, programs and activities in October

Iredell County Public Library is planning several events and programs for October. Registration is required for all programs that take place inside the library, and can be done from the library website or by contacting any ICPL branch. A full schedule of events across all Iredell County Public Library branches can be found at https://iredell.lib.nc.us/.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Planning board votes against Sunbelt Rentals facility

LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Planning Board voted 6-1 to recommend commissioners deny a rezoning request to permit a Sunbelt Rentals facility on N.C. 16 Business, across from Holy Spirit Catholic Church. TKC Land Development is seeking the rezoning of 2.32 acres from Neighborhood Business to Conditional Zoning-General Industrial....
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Cooke Rentals expansion marks a new milestone

DENVER – Cooke Rentals has expanded, revealing its new equipment and tool rental facility with a ribbon cutting Sept. 28. The new location at 5352 E. Maiden Road will feature generators, backhoes, forklifts, air compressors and more, while the existing Denver store on N.C. 150 will specialize in event and party rentals.
DENVER, NC
Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move

A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
John Boyce Rogers Jr.

The ultimate Appalachian State fan, John Boyce Rogers Jr., 76, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Boone, N.C. He suffered a sudden heart attack while attending an App State football game at Kidd Brewer Stadium on September 24. John was born September 17, 1946, in Iredell...
STATESVILLE, NC
Hickory Is On The List

There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
HICKORY, NC
Michael Anthony Troncellito

Michael Anthony Troncellito, Sr, 72, of Mooresville, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1950, in Hoboken, N.J., to the late James and Evelyn Nebia Troncellito. Mr. Troncellito was retired from Verizon Wireless and later worked with Helzberg Diamonds. He met his wife and love of his life in the music department at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. He was a devoted husband and excellent role model for his children. He will be remembered for his love of music, especially Jazz.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Howard LaShon “Noochie” Coleman II

Mr. Howard LaShon “Noochie” Coleman II, 20, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on March 16, 2002, and was the son of Howard LaShon Coleman I and Crystal Shea Moore. He departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Howard graduated from Statesville High...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Mary Frances Holland

Mary Frances Holland, 86, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She is now celebrating with her Lord and Savior. Mary Frances Crawford Holland was born November 12, 1935, the daughter of the late Thomas and Eva Crawford. She attended Cool Spring School, and then went on to further her education at Draughon Business School for one year. She worked at the Clerk of Court and ASCS office. It was at the ASCS office that she met the love of her life, Jimmie W. Holland. Mary Frances served alongside her husband as he answered the call into ministry and served as a pastor’s wife, serving Christ together for 29 years.
STATESVILLE, NC

