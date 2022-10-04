ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

pullmanradio.com

Temporary Colton Library Closure

The Colton Library was the recipient of a grant of $10,000 for improvements to the library from The Meter Foundation. Starting on Monday, the Colton Library will be closed for painting and carpet replacement. The library expects to re-open its regular hours from 2:30pm to 6:30pm on Thursday October 27th.
COLTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

Missoula Children’s Theatre to hold auditions for The Frog Prince

The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Frog Prince will be held. on Monday, October 10, at 4:00 pm at Beasley Coliseum, located on the WSU campus. There are roles for those students Kindergarten through High School. Approximately 50-60 local students will be cast to appear...
MISSOULA, MT
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Day School collecting for a community-focused kids’ winter gear swap

The Moscow Day School is collecting gently used children’s winter gear for a community exchange November 5th at the 1912 Center during the first Winter Market of the season. The exchange will be open to all community members, free of charge, with attendees encouraged to “bring an item, take an item.”
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Lauren McCluskey Foundation Annual Fundraisers Saturday In Pullman

The Lauren McCluskey foundation’s annual fundraisers are coming up this weekend in Pullman. The Race for Campus Safety starts at 9:00 Saturday morning at the WSU Vet School parking lot. The foundation’s annual dinner and auction starts at 5:00 on Saturday in the Ensminger Pavilion at WSU. You can buy dinner and auction tickets here https://laurenmccluskey.org/lauren-mccluskey-dinner-auction/ You can register for the race here https://laurenmccluskeyfoundation.enmotive.com/events/lauren-mccluskey-race-for-campus-safety-2022?fbclid=IwAR2h2Oat7pvQY79wFpIlEKoKSYCMk0M7gXZNBEF3ZFcafGqBwbMMwF0mzYs.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Tickets available for Moscowberfest this Saturday

The Moscow Chamber of commerce will host the second annual Moscowberfest this Saturday from 4 pm to 8 pm in downtown Moscow. Tickets are available for purchase at the link. Moscowberfest celebrates the local culture in the Palouse region and Moscow’s new entertainment district.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Harvest Fest in downtown Garfield this Saturday

The Community of Garfield Association invites the community to Harvest Fest this Saturday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm in Downtown Garfield. There will be live music featuring Aaron Kelly Rage and the Triple B, food, basketball, old cars, and a movie for kids.
GARFIELD, WA
pullmanradio.com

Baggage Rules At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Start To Change Today With Jet Service Introduced To Boise

Baggage protocols at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will begin to change today with the introduction of jet service. Alaska Airlines will start using Embraer 175 jets for its flights between the Palouse and Boise starting today. The airline is replacing its Q400 turboprops with jetliners. The baggage protocols for the jet are different. Alaska won’t be offering its cart baggage service at the plane which means that checked luggage will be handled at the counter. Any bags over 22 inches, by 14 inches, by 9 inches including the wheels and handles for Boise flights must be checked starting today. Passengers are allowed one small personal item on the plane to fit under the seat. Officials are asking passengers for the Boise flight to get to the airport at least an hour early. The jets will begin serving the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s Seattle flights starting on November 4th. The first Boise flight using the new jet takes off this afternoon at 4:35.
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday.  The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Market Square In Downtown Pullman Hosting Grand Opening With New Businesses This Weekend

Four new downtown Pullman businesses will be celebrating their grand openings during a joint celebration this weekend. The Kure & Co. clothing store, Terracotta pottery studio, Palouse Wellness Massage, and the Monarch Boutique will be hosting joint grand openings. The businesses are located in the Market Square at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue. The celebration is Friday from 3:30 to 8:00, Saturday from 10:00 to 7:00, and Sunday from 10:00 to 4:00. There will be a ribbon cutting Saturday morning at 9:30. The grand openings will include live music and a punch card to earn special rebates.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Oakesdale High School Volleyball’s Payton Davis Wins State Athlete Of The Week Award

Oakdale High School volleyball player Payton Davis has earned a statewide Athlete of the Week award. The junior is a four-year starter for the Nighthawks. Payton recently posted a double-double with 16 kills and 13 assists against Colton. She leads the undefeated Nighthawks in kills and maintains straight A’s in the classroom. The honor is from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
OAKESDALE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

