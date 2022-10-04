Read full article on original website
Related
inlander.com
Emerging organizations and businesses are reworking the composition of Pullman's visual arts scene
T here's a new picture developing of Pullman's visual arts scene, one that adds an additional focal point besides Washington State University and its venerable Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. Over the past few years, several new arts-related entities have emerged in town: the new nonprofit Pullman Arts Foundation, the...
pullmanradio.com
Temporary Colton Library Closure
The Colton Library was the recipient of a grant of $10,000 for improvements to the library from The Meter Foundation. Starting on Monday, the Colton Library will be closed for painting and carpet replacement. The library expects to re-open its regular hours from 2:30pm to 6:30pm on Thursday October 27th.
pullmanradio.com
Missoula Children’s Theatre to hold auditions for The Frog Prince
The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Frog Prince will be held. on Monday, October 10, at 4:00 pm at Beasley Coliseum, located on the WSU campus. There are roles for those students Kindergarten through High School. Approximately 50-60 local students will be cast to appear...
pullmanradio.com
Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse to host Homecoming Pop-up Shop
Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse will host a Homecoming Pop-Up Shop this Friday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm a the Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman. The shop offers free homecoming attire and accessories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pullmanradio.com
Friday Noon Deadline To RSVP For Pullman Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon Featuring PBAC
Friday at noon is the deadline to RSVP for next week’s Pullman Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. The luncheon on Tuesday at the Gladish Community Center features Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee Executive Director Celine Acord.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Day School collecting for a community-focused kids’ winter gear swap
The Moscow Day School is collecting gently used children’s winter gear for a community exchange November 5th at the 1912 Center during the first Winter Market of the season. The exchange will be open to all community members, free of charge, with attendees encouraged to “bring an item, take an item.”
pullmanradio.com
Lauren McCluskey Foundation Annual Fundraisers Saturday In Pullman
The Lauren McCluskey foundation’s annual fundraisers are coming up this weekend in Pullman. The Race for Campus Safety starts at 9:00 Saturday morning at the WSU Vet School parking lot. The foundation’s annual dinner and auction starts at 5:00 on Saturday in the Ensminger Pavilion at WSU. You can buy dinner and auction tickets here https://laurenmccluskey.org/lauren-mccluskey-dinner-auction/ You can register for the race here https://laurenmccluskeyfoundation.enmotive.com/events/lauren-mccluskey-race-for-campus-safety-2022?fbclid=IwAR2h2Oat7pvQY79wFpIlEKoKSYCMk0M7gXZNBEF3ZFcafGqBwbMMwF0mzYs.
pullmanradio.com
Monday Application Deadline For Partner Family For Palouse Habitat For Humanity’s Next Home Build
Monday is the application deadline for Palouse Habitat for Humanity’s next home build. The organization is building its 2023 home in Palouse. They need to select a partner family for the new home. That family will be required to help build the home. You can find a link for more information here https://palousehabitat.org/apply/
IN THIS ARTICLE
pullmanradio.com
Monday Holiday Closures For Columbus Day & Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Some government offices are closed Monday for Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. All federal government offices are closed Monday and mail will not be delivered. The Latah County Courthouse in Moscow is closed Monday along with Idaho state government offices.
pullmanradio.com
Tickets available for Moscowberfest this Saturday
The Moscow Chamber of commerce will host the second annual Moscowberfest this Saturday from 4 pm to 8 pm in downtown Moscow. Tickets are available for purchase at the link. Moscowberfest celebrates the local culture in the Palouse region and Moscow’s new entertainment district.
pullmanradio.com
Elk Creek Reservoir & Moose Creek Reservoir Restocked With Trout Next Week
Idaho Fish and Game will be restocking two local reservoirs with thousands of trout next week. The agency will restock Elk Creek Reservoir near Elk River with 3,000 rainbows. Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill will be restocked with 3,500 trout. The rainbows are about 11 inches long.
pullmanradio.com
Harvest Fest in downtown Garfield this Saturday
The Community of Garfield Association invites the community to Harvest Fest this Saturday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm in Downtown Garfield. There will be live music featuring Aaron Kelly Rage and the Triple B, food, basketball, old cars, and a movie for kids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pullmanradio.com
Baggage Rules At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Start To Change Today With Jet Service Introduced To Boise
Baggage protocols at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will begin to change today with the introduction of jet service. Alaska Airlines will start using Embraer 175 jets for its flights between the Palouse and Boise starting today. The airline is replacing its Q400 turboprops with jetliners. The baggage protocols for the jet are different. Alaska won’t be offering its cart baggage service at the plane which means that checked luggage will be handled at the counter. Any bags over 22 inches, by 14 inches, by 9 inches including the wheels and handles for Boise flights must be checked starting today. Passengers are allowed one small personal item on the plane to fit under the seat. Officials are asking passengers for the Boise flight to get to the airport at least an hour early. The jets will begin serving the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s Seattle flights starting on November 4th. The first Boise flight using the new jet takes off this afternoon at 4:35.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow League Of Women Voters Hosting Forum Thursday Night For Local Idaho Legislature Candidates
The Moscow League of Women Voters is hosting a candidates forum Thursday night. Candidates running for the local Idaho State House seats and the Senate have been invited to take part. The forum is from 7:00 to 8:30 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
pullmanradio.com
Market Square In Downtown Pullman Hosting Grand Opening With New Businesses This Weekend
Four new downtown Pullman businesses will be celebrating their grand openings during a joint celebration this weekend. The Kure & Co. clothing store, Terracotta pottery studio, Palouse Wellness Massage, and the Monarch Boutique will be hosting joint grand openings. The businesses are located in the Market Square at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue. The celebration is Friday from 3:30 to 8:00, Saturday from 10:00 to 7:00, and Sunday from 10:00 to 4:00. There will be a ribbon cutting Saturday morning at 9:30. The grand openings will include live music and a punch card to earn special rebates.
Lewiston Woman Caught Hoarding Poodles Given 120 Hours Community Service, Fine in Animal Cruelty Case
LEWISTON - A Lewiston woman charged with one count of animal cruelty after she was discovered to be hoarding 22 poodles has been fined a total of $979.50 and must serve 120 hours of community service. Debra Groseclose initially pled not guilty, however she later changed her plea to guilty.
KXLY
Lewiston man accused of molesting child at daycare over 9 years
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16 against a Lewiston man on Friday. Chad Heath, 48, is accused of molesting a child between 2009 and...
pullmanradio.com
Oakesdale High School Volleyball’s Payton Davis Wins State Athlete Of The Week Award
Oakdale High School volleyball player Payton Davis has earned a statewide Athlete of the Week award. The junior is a four-year starter for the Nighthawks. Payton recently posted a double-double with 16 kills and 13 assists against Colton. She leads the undefeated Nighthawks in kills and maintains straight A’s in the classroom. The honor is from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
eastidahonews.com
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
Comments / 0