Overwatch 2 is now here, bringing a massive update to the hero shooter. New modes, a new battle pass, and new heroes headline the new game, including a brand-new healer character, Kiriko. While owners of the original Overwatch will have instant access to Kiriko, new players will have to play to earn her, along with some of the original roster, or unlock her instantly by buying the premium battle pass. Here's everything you need to know about the new healer, Kiriko.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO