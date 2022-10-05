Read full article on original website
God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production. Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations...
Shopping Clutter 17: Detective Agency
We have no news or videos for Shopping Clutter 17: Detective Agency. Sorry!
Sokosignal
Sign In to follow. Follow Sokosignal, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Overwatch 2 - Kiriko Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 is now here, bringing a massive update to the hero shooter. New modes, a new battle pass, and new heroes headline the new game, including a brand-new healer character, Kiriko. While owners of the original Overwatch will have instant access to Kiriko, new players will have to play to earn her, along with some of the original roster, or unlock her instantly by buying the premium battle pass. Here's everything you need to know about the new healer, Kiriko.
Hunt Showdown Devs Respond to Firearms Expert Reacts
In this bonus video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, our chat with the Hunt developers covered everything from their response to the original Expert Reacts video from March 2021, what they changed in the game’s art and animation, and how they approached the game’s weapon design. Firearms...
Far Cry 6 Game Of The Year Edition Out Now, Includes Upcoming Expansion Lost Between Worlds
Despite no announcement from Ubisoft, the company has released a Far Cry 6 Game of the Year edition. It includes the base game, all season pass content, all updates, and a new expansion. The expansion is called Lost Between Worlds, and it's said to be launching "soon." No further details...
Dreamed Away (SnowCable)
Latest on Dreamed Away (SnowCable) We have no news or videos for Dreamed Away (SnowCable). Sorry!
Kaya #1 - Kaya & The Lizard-Riders Chapter One
After the destruction of their village, a young girl with a magic arm and a fighting spirit is tasked with delivering her little brother to a faraway safe haven. There, he's destined to discover the secret to overthrowing the all-powerful empire that destroyed their home.
Edge of Spider-Verse #5 - Predator or Prey; Counterfeit Catwalk; Syllie Spider by P.T. Parker
WEB-WEAVER: A not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer. HUNTER-SPIDER: Imagine a world where Sergei Kravinoff got Spider-Powers. You are not ready for the most hardcore Spider yet!. Both of these and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, the filmmakers...
GTA Online Halloween Update Adds New Kill-Or-Be-Killed Mode, Free Spooky Mask, And More
Just like Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online is celebrating Halloween with a month-long event that brings a new mode, a free cosmetic item, various discounts, and more. GTA Online's new mode is called Judgement Day. It pits a team of motorcyclists against other people on foot in what Rockstar describes as a "kill-or-be-killed, hide-and-seek scenario." The players being hunted are trying to survive until dawn while the hunters are trying to find them and wipe them out.
Need For Speed Unbound Confirmed In Reveal Trailer, Launching In December, Has Anime Elements
After a series of leaks, rumors, and reports, EA has officially unveiled Need for Speed Unbound. As rumored, the game appears to feature anime elements that certainly make it stand out from past entries. The trailer, featuring A$AP Rocky, provides a first look at the racing game and what it'll...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC Trailer Reveals More Explosive Action
Following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's gameplay launch trailer, Activision has now shared a new PC trailer to detail some features players can expect with the October 28 launch. Modern Warfare 2's PC trailer reveals campaign game footage captured on PC, highlighting some of the story...
Overwatch 2 Queue Times and Server Issues, Explained | GameSpot News
We break down Overwatch 2’s problematic launch, the next, next Call of Duty leaks, as does the imminent release of yet another Need for Speed game. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Overwatch 2 servers are now live, but players have been having a very hard time accessing...
