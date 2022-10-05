ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purgatory Dungeoneer

We have no news or videos for Purgatory Dungeoneer.
Sokosignal

Follow Sokosignal, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Kiriko Hero Guide

Overwatch 2 is now here, bringing a massive update to the hero shooter. New modes, a new battle pass, and new heroes headline the new game, including a brand-new healer character, Kiriko. While owners of the original Overwatch will have instant access to Kiriko, new players will have to play to earn her, along with some of the original roster, or unlock her instantly by buying the premium battle pass. Here's everything you need to know about the new healer, Kiriko.
Gamespot

Hunt Showdown Devs Respond to Firearms Expert Reacts

In this bonus video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, our chat with the Hunt developers covered everything from their response to the original Expert Reacts video from March 2021, what they changed in the game’s art and animation, and how they approached the game’s weapon design. Firearms...
Gamespot

Dreamed Away (SnowCable)

We have no news or videos for Dreamed Away (SnowCable).
Gamespot

Kaya #1 - Kaya & The Lizard-Riders Chapter One

After the destruction of their village, a young girl with a magic arm and a fighting spirit is tasked with delivering her little brother to a faraway safe haven. There, he's destined to discover the secret to overthrowing the all-powerful empire that destroyed their home.
Gamespot

GTA Online Halloween Update Adds New Kill-Or-Be-Killed Mode, Free Spooky Mask, And More

Just like Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online is celebrating Halloween with a month-long event that brings a new mode, a free cosmetic item, various discounts, and more. GTA Online's new mode is called Judgement Day. It pits a team of motorcyclists against other people on foot in what Rockstar describes as a "kill-or-be-killed, hide-and-seek scenario." The players being hunted are trying to survive until dawn while the hunters are trying to find them and wipe them out.
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC Trailer Reveals More Explosive Action

Following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's gameplay launch trailer, Activision has now shared a new PC trailer to detail some features players can expect with the October 28 launch. Modern Warfare 2's PC trailer reveals campaign game footage captured on PC, highlighting some of the story...
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Queue Times and Server Issues, Explained | GameSpot News

We break down Overwatch 2’s problematic launch, the next, next Call of Duty leaks, as does the imminent release of yet another Need for Speed game. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Overwatch 2 servers are now live, but players have been having a very hard time accessing...
