Former UFC champion Rose Namajunas poses for Victoria’s Secret (Photo)
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is branching out into modeling. ‘Thug Rose’ has been out of action since her fight with Carla Esparza in May. The bout was a rematch of their first encounter at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in 2014. In their first outing, Esparza picked up a third-round submission victory to become strawweight champion.
Watch Conor McGregor stop sparring partner with brutal left hand after revealing he’ll move UP in weight for UFC return
CONOR McGREGOR has been upping the intensity of his UFC comeback preparations. McGregor, 34, is expected to return to the octagon soon after recovering from a horrific leg break he suffered last year during a trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier. The Notorious is still not 100 per cent but has...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: Justin Gaethje’s Conor McGregor steroid claims are ‘very serious’ accusations
Daniel Cormier believes Justin Gaethje may know something no one else does. Speaking with MMA Fighting earlier this week, Gaethje spoke about Conor McGregor’s absence from the USADA testing pool in all of 2022. “The Highlight” noted how the omission sounds like “he’s off taking steroids.”
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez
Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
mmanews.com
Photo: Rose Namajunas Makes Modeling Return For Victoria’s Secret
Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has done some modeling for beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret during her ongoing UFC hiatus. Namajunas hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 back in May. She lost her strawweight title after re-gaining the belt and then defending it in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 268.
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Final chase for 2022 year-end awards roundtable
The pivotal final stretch for the UFC, Bellator, PFL, and more is vast approaching as the incredible athletes in the sport of MMA look to take home some hardware at the end of 2022. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, it’s a special roundtable episode to discuss the...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO in Tyson Fury III reopens wounds
Deontay Wilder can claim a victory over Tyson Fury in the fourth round of the third fight of their epic trilogy. That’s according to some fans of the Alabama Slammer who aired their videos on YouTube channels. Some believe Wilder would have beaten Fury via knockout in the fourth...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reliving chaotic Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor fight four years later
Four years ago today, Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor to retain the UFC lightweight title in the highly anticipated main event of UFC 229, and then all hell broke loose. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes listener questions about the Nurmagomedov vs....
MMA Fighting
Bobby Green accepts 6-month USADA suspension for anabolic steroid
Bobby Green has accepted a six-month suspension from the USADA after testing positive for the presence of an exogenous anabolic androgenic steroid. The USADA announced the suspension Friday, stating that the UFC lightweight’s positive test was the result of an out-of-competition urine sample taken on May 16. Green is eligible to compete again on Nov. 16.
MMA Fighting
Video: Georges St-Pierre shares words of champion wisdom with Israel Adesanya: ‘Heavy is the crown’
Georges St-Pierre has some advice for a current champion in the midst of his own historic title run. The former two-division UFC champion spent time with middleweight king Israel Adesanya at a dinner that Adesanya recorded and uploaded for a YouTube vlog, which can be viewed above. St-Pierre is widely...
MMA Fighting
Bellator announces updated Bellator 288 lineup in November featuring two title fights
Two world titles will be on the line at Bellator 288, and the rest of the event’s main card and preliminary bouts have been revealed. The promotion announced the updated lineup for Bellator 288, which takes place Nov. 18 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Headlining the card is...
MMA Fighting
Colorado commission: Melvin Guillard ‘not currently licensed’ to compete at BKFC 31
Melvin Guillard will not compete at BKFC 31 next weekend. Guillard, a longtime UFC competitor, was scheduled to face Evgeny Kurdanov at the upcoming bare knuckle event in Broomfield, Colo., but on Friday, the Colorado Office of Combative Sports confirmed to MMA Fighting that Guillard will not be competing. “Mr....
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo says ‘boxing is a possibility’ but rules out fighting MMA again: ‘I remain under contract’ with UFC
Jose Aldo leaves the door open for a future return to competition as a boxer, but coming back to mixed martial arts is not a possibility. Aldo had one bout left in his deal with the UFC when he announced his retirement from MMA in September, but secured a deal that would allow him to make the jump to boxing. Howerver, Aldo revealed in an interview with Globo Esporte that he remains tied to the UFC in a way that prohibits signing with other MMA promotions.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul offers NBA star Draymond Green $10M to box for promotion after viral Jordan Poole knockout video
Jake Paul knows an opportunity when he sees one. On Friday, following the circulation of a viral clip that saw NBA star Draymond Green landing a clean knockout punch of teammate Jordan Poole, Paul tweeted about the incident and not only seemed impressed with Green’s punching power, but went as far as to make a lucrative offer for the former Defensive Player of the Year to box under his Most Valuable Promotions banner.
