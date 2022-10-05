ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Rose Namajunas poses for Victoria’s Secret (Photo)

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is branching out into modeling. ‘Thug Rose’ has been out of action since her fight with Carla Esparza in May. The bout was a rematch of their first encounter at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in 2014. In their first outing, Esparza picked up a third-round submission victory to become strawweight champion.
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez

Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
mmanews.com

Photo: Rose Namajunas Makes Modeling Return For Victoria’s Secret

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has done some modeling for beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret during her ongoing UFC hiatus. Namajunas hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 back in May. She lost her strawweight title after re-gaining the belt and then defending it in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 268.
MMA Fighting

Between the Links: Final chase for 2022 year-end awards roundtable

The pivotal final stretch for the UFC, Bellator, PFL, and more is vast approaching as the incredible athletes in the sport of MMA look to take home some hardware at the end of 2022. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, it’s a special roundtable episode to discuss the...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO in Tyson Fury III reopens wounds

Deontay Wilder can claim a victory over Tyson Fury in the fourth round of the third fight of their epic trilogy. That’s according to some fans of the Alabama Slammer who aired their videos on YouTube channels. Some believe Wilder would have beaten Fury via knockout in the fourth...
MMA Fighting

Bobby Green accepts 6-month USADA suspension for anabolic steroid

Bobby Green has accepted a six-month suspension from the USADA after testing positive for the presence of an exogenous anabolic androgenic steroid. The USADA announced the suspension Friday, stating that the UFC lightweight’s positive test was the result of an out-of-competition urine sample taken on May 16. Green is eligible to compete again on Nov. 16.
Jose Aldo says ‘boxing is a possibility’ but rules out fighting MMA again: ‘I remain under contract’ with UFC

Jose Aldo leaves the door open for a future return to competition as a boxer, but coming back to mixed martial arts is not a possibility. Aldo had one bout left in his deal with the UFC when he announced his retirement from MMA in September, but secured a deal that would allow him to make the jump to boxing. Howerver, Aldo revealed in an interview with Globo Esporte that he remains tied to the UFC in a way that prohibits signing with other MMA promotions.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul offers NBA star Draymond Green $10M to box for promotion after viral Jordan Poole knockout video

Jake Paul knows an opportunity when he sees one. On Friday, following the circulation of a viral clip that saw NBA star Draymond Green landing a clean knockout punch of teammate Jordan Poole, Paul tweeted about the incident and not only seemed impressed with Green’s punching power, but went as far as to make a lucrative offer for the former Defensive Player of the Year to box under his Most Valuable Promotions banner.
