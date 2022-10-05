Violet S Party Mania

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt Showdown Devs Respond to Firearms Expert Reacts

In this bonus video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, our chat with the Hunt developers covered everything from their response to the original Expert Reacts video from March 2021, what they changed in the game’s art and animation, and how they approached the game’s weapon design. Firearms...
Nintendo Releases First Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer, Chris Pratt's Mario Sounds Just Like Chris Pratt

The wait is over--Nintendo has released the first trailer showing the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie in action. We can finally stop talking about Mario's flat butt and talk more about what his face will look like on the big screen. The trailer for the Mario Bros. Movie was released on a livestream to coincide with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, and the Illumination film is expected to arrive on April 7, 2023.
Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video Celebrates The Franchise's Huge Impact

Mortal Kombat marks its 30th anniversary this year, and while fans will have to wait some time to hear about developer NetherRealm's next game, the studio is celebrating the birthday with a new video. The sizzle video showcases the role Mortal Kombat has played over the past three decades not just in the world of video games but across entertainment, including the 2021 live-action movie.
Basilisk #12 - Chapter Twelve: Always Leave One Alive

This is it-not only the final confrontation between Hannah and Vanessa, but the Chimera’s origins revealed! But who will make it out alive, and more importantly, what kind of monster will they become?
Splatter - Zombiecalypse Now

Sign In to follow. Follow Splatter - Zombiecalypse Now, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
GTA Online Halloween Update Adds New Kill-Or-Be-Killed Mode, Free Spooky Mask, And More

Just like Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online is celebrating Halloween with a month-long event that brings a new mode, a free cosmetic item, various discounts, and more. GTA Online's new mode is called Judgement Day. It pits a team of motorcyclists against other people on foot in what Rockstar describes as a "kill-or-be-killed, hide-and-seek scenario." The players being hunted are trying to survive until dawn while the hunters are trying to find them and wipe them out.
Saga #10 - Volume Ten

At long last, Hazel and her star-crossed family are finally back, and they’ve made some new…friends? This collection features the latest six chapters of the most epic adventure in comics, including the series’ double-length first issue back from hiatus. Collects SAGA #55-60.
Grimm Tales of Terror Quarterly: Rise of Cthulhu #1

For millennia it has slept while the Grimm Universe grew around it. Remembered only in myth and legend, its name has been whispered throughout time...Cthulhu. It is evil incarnate and its awakening foretells the end of mankind. The beginning of the end of the Grimm Universe is here...Dread Cthulhu's slumber is over.
