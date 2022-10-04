Read full article on original website
KTNV
How to navigate traffic during the Las Vegas Pride Parade
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off this Friday in downtown Las Vegas and is expected to add to the traffic in the heart of the city. The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and begins at the intersection of 4th Street and Bridger Avenue. The parade procession will run along 4th Street, heading northbound.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out'
An arrest report says the man who allegedly stabbed eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, said they were laughing at him and he "let the anger out."
bloomberglaw.com
Long-Stalled Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hires Former Wynn Lawyer
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a massive casino and resort project due to open a year from now, has named Stacie Michaels as its general counsel. Michaels most recently worked in private practice at Argentum Law, a Las Vegas-based law firm she joined as a partner nearly three years ago. She’s also a former general counsel at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
Billionaire Reveals Huge New Las Vegas Strip Casino Plans
The post-pandemic Las Vegas Strip construction boom continues. Seemingly every piece of available and could-be available land on the vaunted 4.2 mile stretch of road will eventually host some sort of mega-development. And, while it would seem like at some point Las Vegas would hit a saturation level when it comes to casinos, each new one seems to actually find its own niche.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of ex-Marine in North Las Vegas
Newly released body camera footage shows the fatal police shooting of a former U.S. Marine who was carrying an AR-15 in his own backyard in North Las Vegas. Darin Dyer, 38, was shot dead just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 by Sgt. Paul Sanderson, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeff Wall said.
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Mass stabbings: Attack in Canada among most recent of deadly assaults
The mass stabbing Thursday on the Strip that killed one and wounded five others continues a series of knife-wielding assaults in the past year, including a spree in Canada last month by two brothers and an attack earlier Thursday in London that wounded three people.
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: Woo-hoo! Nevada’s No. 2 in the nation
It’s hard to keep up with California, but when it comes to the high price of gasoline, Nevada’s doing its level best. Today, California has the highest average price of gasoline in America, coming in at $6.29 a gallon. And, Nevada is No. 2 – yea, we’re No. 2! – at $5.42 a gallon.
Wynn Las Vegas’ new show is a bit hard to describe. Producers say that’s why it's a must-see.
A new show is set to debut in Wynn Las Vegas in November. The producers behind "Awakening" promise to bring a unique story to the Strip.
Homebuyers are rejecting more offers than ever for 'tiny' issues. What's a seller to do?
Buyers, who were waiving their contingencies during the pandemic are instead using it to walk away from their contracts.
Home prices level off even as sales stall
The once red-hot Las Vegas housing market has hit a cooling period, but the median price of a pre-existing single-family home still held steady in September, with median prices of previously existing single-family homes holding steady in September.
