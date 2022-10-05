Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Showgirls speak out after random stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Several Las Vegas showgirls spoke out a day after they were attacked on the Las Vegas Strip, when police said a man randomly stabbed eight people, killing two.
$10K to apply: Pot lounge application window opens Oct. 14 in Nevada
A non-refundable $10,000 application fee to run an independent pot lounge is just like everything else in Las Vegas -- a gamble.
8newsnow.com
Witnesses recount the brutal attacks on the Las Vegas Strip
Two people dead, six people injured during stabbing. Moped rider injured in east Las Vegas hit-and-run. Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a moped rider near Lamb and Charleston Boulevards.
8newsnow.com
Buddy Check: Cancer costs often unaffordable for patients
A recent survey by BreastCancer.org revealed that nearly half of people with the disease face serious financial burdens.
Recent attacks on the Las Vegas Strip
A look at attacks reported this year on the Strip, and other recent crimes that made headlines last year.
8newsnow.com
Army veteran reported missing in North Las Vegas, police say
Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a man who went missing in North Las Vegas.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Strip Could Soon See A New 43-Story Resort
This may come as a shock (not really), but the Las Vegas Strip could soon see a brand new 43-story resort and casino at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. According to an article posted by Eli Segall on ReviewJournal.com, billionaire Tilman Fertitta has filed plans with the Clark County Commission to build an upscale project on approximately 6 acres of land on the southeast corner of the Strip at Harmon. Clark County records show that plans include “restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom, and a theater with around 2,500 seats,” plus “suites, villas, VIP salons, and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers.”
8newsnow.com
'Las Vegas is safe,' Locals react to increased police presence on Strip following deadly stabbing
In response to the deadly stabbing, the city of Las Vegas increased the number of city marshals patrolling the Fremont street area and there has also been an increased police presence on the Las Vegas Strip.
Suspect in Las Vegas Strip attack not U.S. citizen, DA says
Steve Wolfson, the Clark County District Attorney, confirmed that the information gathered about Yoni Barrios, who is accused of an attack on eight victims along the Las Vegas Strip, indicates that Barrios is not a U.S. citizen.
8newsnow.com
LVMPD, Sheriff Lombardo give update on mass Las Vegas Strip stabbing
LVMPD, Sheriff Lombardo give update on mass Las Vegas Strip stabbing.
UnCommons sneak peek in Southwest Las Vegas
Fine cuisine is coming to a new area in the southwest Las Vegas valley. UnCommons offered up a sneak preview of some of its new restaurants that are set to open up this fall.
8newsnow.com
Fremont Street Experience security increased after Strip stabbing
Hours after a man stabbed and killed two people and injured six others, the city of Las Vegas said it will increase security on the popular Fremont Street Experience (FSE).
8newsnow.com
8 stabbed, 2 dead in attack on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured on Thursday. Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife and was taken into custody.
963kklz.com
Huge New Upscale Resort Coming To The Las Vegas Strip
A huge new upscale resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A billionaire from Houston, named Tilman Fertitta, is behind the project. Fertitta recently filed plans to build a hotel-casino on a piece of real estate he purchased. The land is approximately six acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. That’s between where the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood are.
8newsnow.com
Police address Las Vegas Strip stabbing
A suspect is in custody following a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday. 8 News Now's Sasha Loftis has more from Metro's new conference. A suspect is in custody following a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday. 8 News Now's Sasha Loftis has more from Metro's new conference.
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing
The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip.
KTNV
How to navigate traffic during the Las Vegas Pride Parade
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off this Friday in downtown Las Vegas and is expected to add to the traffic in the heart of the city. The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and begins at the intersection of 4th Street and Bridger Avenue. The parade procession will run along 4th Street, heading northbound.
Victims identified in deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified two people who were killed following an attack on the Las Vegas Strip.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman arrested on murder charge after video conflicts her self-defense claim
Video footage obtained by police conflicted with a Las Vegas woman's self-defense claim after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in August.
8newsnow.com
America's favorite Halloween candy
Take a look at which Halloween candies come in #1 across the U.S.
