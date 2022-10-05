ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Showgirls speak out after random stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Several Las Vegas showgirls spoke out a day after they were attacked on the Las Vegas Strip, when police said a man randomly stabbed eight people, killing two.
8newsnow.com

Witnesses recount the brutal attacks on the Las Vegas Strip

Witnesses recount the brutal attacks on the Las Vegas Strip. Two people dead, six people injured during stabbing. Moped rider injured in east Las Vegas hit-and-run. Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a moped rider near Lamb and Charleston Boulevards.
8newsnow.com

Buddy Check: Cancer costs often unaffordable for patients

A recent survey by BreastCancer.org revealed that nearly half of people with the disease face serious financial burdens.
8newsnow.com

Army veteran reported missing in North Las Vegas, police say

Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a man who went missing in North Las Vegas.
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Strip Could Soon See A New 43-Story Resort

This may come as a shock (not really), but the Las Vegas Strip could soon see a brand new 43-story resort and casino at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. According to an article posted by Eli Segall on ReviewJournal.com, billionaire Tilman Fertitta has filed plans with the Clark County Commission to build an upscale project on approximately 6 acres of land on the southeast corner of the Strip at Harmon. Clark County records show that plans include “restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom, and a theater with around 2,500 seats,” plus “suites, villas, VIP salons, and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers.”
8newsnow.com

LVMPD, Sheriff Lombardo give update on mass Las Vegas Strip stabbing

LVMPD, Sheriff Lombardo give update on mass Las Vegas Strip stabbing.
8newsnow.com

Fremont Street Experience security increased after Strip stabbing

Hours after a man stabbed and killed two people and injured six others, the city of Las Vegas said it will increase security on the popular Fremont Street Experience (FSE).
8newsnow.com

8 stabbed, 2 dead in attack on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured on Thursday. Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife and was taken into custody.
963kklz.com

Huge New Upscale Resort Coming To The Las Vegas Strip

A huge new upscale resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A billionaire from Houston, named Tilman Fertitta, is behind the project. Fertitta recently filed plans to build a hotel-casino on a piece of real estate he purchased. The land is approximately six acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. That’s between where the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood are.
8newsnow.com

Police address Las Vegas Strip stabbing

A suspect is in custody following a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday. 8 News Now's Sasha Loftis has more from Metro's new conference. A suspect is in custody following a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday. 8 News Now's Sasha Loftis has more from Metro's new conference.
KTNV

How to navigate traffic during the Las Vegas Pride Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off this Friday in downtown Las Vegas and is expected to add to the traffic in the heart of the city. The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and begins at the intersection of 4th Street and Bridger Avenue. The parade procession will run along 4th Street, heading northbound.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman arrested on murder charge after video conflicts her self-defense claim

Video footage obtained by police conflicted with a Las Vegas woman’s self-defense claim after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in August. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-woman-arrested-on-murder-charge-after-video-conflicts-her-self-defense-claim/. Las Vegas woman arrested on murder charge after video …. Video footage obtained by police conflicted with a Las Vegas woman’s self-defense claim after she allegedly shot...
8newsnow.com

America's favorite Halloween candy

Take a look at which Halloween candies come in #1 across the U.S.
