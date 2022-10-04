ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman arrested on murder charge after video conflicts her self-defense claim

Las Vegas woman arrested on murder charge after video conflicts her self-defense claim

Video footage obtained by police conflicted with a Las Vegas woman's self-defense claim after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in August.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police find gun at local elementary school

Police find gun at local elementary school

Clark County School District police found a gun was found at a Las Vegas elementary school Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Witnesses recount the brutal attacks on the Las Vegas Strip

Witnesses recount the brutal attacks on the Las Vegas Strip

Two people dead, six people injured during stabbing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Showgirls speak out after random stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Showgirls speak out after random stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Several Las Vegas showgirls spoke out a day after they were attacked on the Las Vegas Strip, when police said a man randomly stabbed eight people, killing two.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Army veteran reported missing in North Las Vegas, police say

Army veteran reported missing in North Las Vegas, police say

Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a man who went missing in North Las Vegas.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police address Las Vegas Strip stabbing

Police address Las Vegas Strip stabbing

A suspect is in custody following a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fremont Street Experience security increased after Strip stabbing

Fremont Street Experience security increased after Strip stabbing

Hours after a man stabbed and killed two people and injured six others, the city of Las Vegas said it will increase security on the popular Fremont Street Experience (FSE).
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

8 stabbed, 2 dead in attack on Las Vegas Strip

8 stabbed, 2 dead in attack on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured on Thursday. Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife and was taken into custody.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

LVMPD, Sheriff Lombardo give update on mass Las Vegas Strip stabbing

LVMPD, Sheriff Lombardo give update on mass Las Vegas Strip stabbing
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Buddy Check: Cancer costs often unaffordable for patients

Buddy Check: Cancer costs often unaffordable for patients

A recent survey by BreastCancer.org revealed that nearly half of people with the disease face serious financial burdens.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Thursday, Oct. 6

Tedd's Forecast: Thursday, Oct. 6
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sample ballots in the mail

Sample ballots in the mail

Clark County voters should expect to receive sample ballots should be delivered over the next week.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

CCSD trustees approve Jara's contract extension, including $76K raise

CCSD trustees approve Jara's contract extension, including $76K raise

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to approve an extension of Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara's contract, which will include a $76,000 raise.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

