3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
'Las Vegas is safe,' Locals react to increased police presence on Strip following deadly stabbing
In response to the deadly stabbing, the city of Las Vegas increased the number of city marshals patrolling the Fremont street area and there has also been an increased police presence on the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas woman arrested on murder charge after video conflicts her self-defense claim
Video footage obtained by police conflicted with a Las Vegas woman's self-defense claim after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in August.
Police find gun at local elementary school
Clark County School District police found a gun was found at a Las Vegas elementary school Friday.
Witnesses recount the brutal attacks on the Las Vegas Strip
Two people dead, six people injured during stabbing. Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a moped rider near Lamb and Charleston Boulevards.
Showgirls speak out after random stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Several Las Vegas showgirls spoke out a day after they were attacked on the Las Vegas Strip, when police said a man randomly stabbed eight people, killing two.
Video shows the suspect in a mass stabbing on the Strip running away
Video shows the suspect in a mass stabbing on the Strip running away. Police have identified the suspect.
Army veteran reported missing in North Las Vegas, police say
Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a man who went missing in North Las Vegas.
Police address Las Vegas Strip stabbing
A suspect is in custody following a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday. 8 News Now's Sasha Loftis has more from Metro's new conference. A suspect is in custody following a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday. 8 News Now's Sasha Loftis has more from Metro's new conference.
Fremont Street Experience security increased after Strip stabbing
Hours after a man stabbed and killed two people and injured six others, the city of Las Vegas said it will increase security on the popular Fremont Street Experience (FSE).
8 stabbed, 2 dead in attack on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured on Thursday. Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife and was taken into custody.
LVMPD, Sheriff Lombardo give update on mass Las Vegas Strip stabbing
LVMPD, Sheriff Lombardo give update on mass Las Vegas Strip stabbing. LVMPD, Sheriff Lombardo give update on mass Las Vegas …. LVMPD, Sheriff Lombardo give update on mass Las Vegas Strip stabbing. Video shows the suspect in a mass stabbing on the …. Video shows the suspect in a mass...
Buddy Check: Cancer costs often unaffordable for patients
A recent survey by BreastCancer.org revealed that nearly half of people with the disease face serious financial burdens.
Las Vegas woman encourages community members to continue to dream big
Oralia Jacobo began her career at a popular fast food chain and now she is paying it forward by motivating others to do the same.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car at crosswalk
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a car at a crosswalk. Metro police said the person was crossing the road on a designated crosswalk when the driver of a Hyundai Kona failed to yield, hitting the individual. The...
Tedd's Forecast: Thursday, Oct. 6
A recent survey by BreastCancer.org revealed that nearly half of people with the disease face serious financial burdens. Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation of a shooting near Valley High School on Feb. 9, 2022.
Sample ballots in the mail
Clark County voters should expect to receive sample ballots should be delivered over the next week.
CCSD trustees approve Jara's contract extension, including $76K raise
The Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to approve an extension of Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara's contract, which will include a $76,000 raise.
‘Why should we segregate them off?’ DOJ report shines light on Nevada’s youth mental health system
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada ranks fifth for children who have at least one major depressive episode a year. The state is at nearly five percent more than the national average for youth with depression who did not receive mental health treatment. It’s an ongoing problem a federal report...
