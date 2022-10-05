Read full article on original website
WTHR
No, a California law does not allow doctors to perform gender-affirming surgeries without parental consent
A new California law doesn’t change who can consent to healthcare in the state. Minors still need parental consent for gender-affirming care.
warricknews.com
Indiana appeals court opens door for COVID-19 class action lawsuits against colleges and universities
The Indiana Court of Appeals has struck down a 2021 state law aimed at protecting colleges and universities from class action lawsuits stemming from the shutdown of in-person instruction and residential campus services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller J. Mellowitz, a student at Ball State University, challenged the statute at...
Defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot admits shame, embarrassment before sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who admitting conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 6, to four years in federal prison. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford, provided crucial trial testimony against two others who were convicted and await potential life sentences. Franks said he wanted...
WTHR
HOWEY: Many Hoosier Republicans refusing to debate
INDIANAPOLIS — In 2019, Republican General Assembly leaders declined to pass legislation that would have created an independent redistricting commission. In 2021, they drew congressional and legislative maps that burnished the lop-sided GOP advantage that has them controlling 71 of the 100 House seats and 39 of the 50 Senate districts.
Counties test voting machines, new paper trail equipment ahead of general election
INDIANAPOLIS, Marion County — Ahead of early voting, which kicks off Oct. 11, counties are publicly testing their voting machines. A new law means some counties are also preparing to use new paper trail equipment. Voting transparency has been a key issue, especially since the last presidential election. One...
Wave 3
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
The GOP brand is burning down
Indiana GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer has a real problem on his hands. Wait a minute, that’s not accurate. Hupfer’s hands are full of them. Really? How much trouble could the Republican chairman have in a state like Indiana? His party controls all of state government. Being in charge doesn’t sound like any trouble at all. […] The post The GOP brand is burning down appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana commission calls for increased mental health funding
INDIANAPOLIS – A state commission says Indiana needs significantly more funding to address Hoosiers’ mental health. The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission was formed in 2020 to find ways to improve mental health services in Indiana. As the commission began its work, the pandemic took hold, which further increased...
Fox 59
IU study finds state teacher’s licensing exam may disproportionately affect candidates of color
Indiana’s teacher licensing exam could be the reason behind ongoing teacher shortages and a lack of diversity – according to a new study from Indiana University. Teacher shortages are continuing to impact Indiana schools. One of the biggest challenges for districts is finding qualified applicants that have passed the state licensing exam.
wrtv.com
Organizers say there has been a spike in new Indiana voters
INDIANAPOLIS — We're just over a week from the deadline to register to vote — Tuesday, October 11. "It’s a hard deadline for Indiana. After that, that’s it," said Dr. Chad Kinsella, a Political Science Professor at Ball State. Organizers say this year, they have seen...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Clerk being investigated by Indiana State Police
The St. Joseph County Clerk is being investigated by Indiana State Police after surveillance video showed her entering a secure ballot storage room by herself just days before the May primary election. By law, when entering the secure ballot storage room in an particular county a member of each political...
indianapublicradio.org
Why are Indiana’s healthcare costs so high?
Various studies show Indiana’s prices for health care and hospital care as some of the highest in the country. A listener in Angola was curious about the reasoning behind this. Philip Powell, a business and economics professor at Indiana University, explained higher healthcare costs in the state are due...
953wiki.com
Indiana Department of Insurance Approves Decrease in Workers’ Compensation Rates for 2023
Indianapolis – Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard recently approved a decrease of 10.3% on average for Workers’ Compensation rates recommended by the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau (ICRB), effective January 1, 2023. Individual employers may experience a rate change different from -10.3% depending on their rating class (classifications based on the type of business) and other rating factors. There are approximately 150 such industry types.
New report: More Hoosier women died during pregnancy or within a year of giving birth
INDIANAPOLIS — Ninety-two Hoosier women died during pregnancy or within one year of giving birth. That's according to a new report by the Indiana Department of Health. "Even one maternal mortality is too many," said Dr. Caroline Rouse, assistant professor of clinical obstetrics & gynecology at IU School of Medicine.
WLWT 5
Indiana officials urge residents to beware of mosquito bites due to rare virus
INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are also encouraged to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. "EEE ('triple...
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130K after troops turned away
The state of Florida will reimburse about $130,000 to the Indiana National Guard after some of its troops were called in to aid in Hurricane Ian efforts and then turned away.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
WANE-TV
Bluffton teacher named Indiana’s Teacher of the Year
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Bluffton High School world history teacher Tara Cocanower has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The Indiana Department of Education announced the honor on Wednesday. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact...
WANE-TV
Grace College to offer free tuition for Indiana families making less than or equal to $65K annually
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — Grace College recently announced plans to offer free tuition for Hoosier families with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $65,000 or less. Grace plans to pay for the tuition through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid starting with new students in Fall 2023.
