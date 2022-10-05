ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

HOWEY: Many Hoosier Republicans refusing to debate

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2019, Republican General Assembly leaders declined to pass legislation that would have created an independent redistricting commission. In 2021, they drew congressional and legislative maps that burnished the lop-sided GOP advantage that has them controlling 71 of the 100 House seats and 39 of the 50 Senate districts.
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
The GOP brand is burning down

Indiana GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer has a real problem on his hands. Wait a minute, that’s not accurate. Hupfer’s hands are full of them.   Really? How much trouble could the Republican chairman have in a state like Indiana? His party controls all of state government. Being in charge doesn’t sound like any trouble at all.  […] The post The GOP brand is burning down appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana commission calls for increased mental health funding

INDIANAPOLIS – A state commission says Indiana needs significantly more funding to address Hoosiers’ mental health. The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission was formed in 2020 to find ways to improve mental health services in Indiana. As the commission began its work, the pandemic took hold, which further increased...
Organizers say there has been a spike in new Indiana voters

INDIANAPOLIS — We're just over a week from the deadline to register to vote — Tuesday, October 11. "It’s a hard deadline for Indiana. After that, that’s it," said Dr. Chad Kinsella, a Political Science Professor at Ball State. Organizers say this year, they have seen...
Why are Indiana’s healthcare costs so high?

Various studies show Indiana’s prices for health care and hospital care as some of the highest in the country. A listener in Angola was curious about the reasoning behind this. Philip Powell, a business and economics professor at Indiana University, explained higher healthcare costs in the state are due...
Indiana Department of Insurance Approves Decrease in Workers’ Compensation Rates for 2023

Indianapolis – Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard recently approved a decrease of 10.3% on average for Workers’ Compensation rates recommended by the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau (ICRB), effective January 1, 2023. Individual employers may experience a rate change different from -10.3% depending on their rating class (classifications based on the type of business) and other rating factors. There are approximately 150 such industry types.
Indiana officials urge residents to beware of mosquito bites due to rare virus

INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are also encouraged to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. "EEE ('triple...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Bluffton teacher named Indiana’s Teacher of the Year

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Bluffton High School world history teacher Tara Cocanower has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The Indiana Department of Education announced the honor on Wednesday. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact...
