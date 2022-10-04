Pumpkin carving season is upon us and that lit up jack-o-lantern you crafted is sure to look like a work of art…until it turns into a smelly pile of mush, that is. Needless to say, pumpkins are perishable—and when one reaches its expiration date, the obvious thing to do is to toss it in the trash, right? Well, it turns out that throwing old pumpkins in with the rest of your garbage may not be such a good idea after all. If this revelation has you wondering how to dispose of pumpkins the right way, we’ve got a few eco-friendly suggestions to help you get rid of your gourd before it turns into something truly scary.

