Dollar Tree Hack – Hair Bun Donut Pumpkins
This fall craft shows you how to take a dollar tree hair bun donut and turn it into a festive fall pumpkin. Use these fall pumpkins as decorations or as a centrepiece for your fall or Thanksgiving table.
2 Easy Hacks to Store Your Open Chip Bags and Cereal Boxes — Without Clips
For me, chip clips are like socks — you buy a few at a time, but eventually they end up disappearing into an unknown abyss. For those several instances I’ve lost a chip clip, I lazily fold or tie chip bags or sliced bread bags in a manner that is not secure and usually speeds up the process of food becoming stale or growing mold.
purewow.com
How to Dispose of Pumpkins (Because, Oops, You Shouldn’t Just Toss ‘Em in the Trash)￼
Pumpkin carving season is upon us and that lit up jack-o-lantern you crafted is sure to look like a work of art…until it turns into a smelly pile of mush, that is. Needless to say, pumpkins are perishable—and when one reaches its expiration date, the obvious thing to do is to toss it in the trash, right? Well, it turns out that throwing old pumpkins in with the rest of your garbage may not be such a good idea after all. If this revelation has you wondering how to dispose of pumpkins the right way, we’ve got a few eco-friendly suggestions to help you get rid of your gourd before it turns into something truly scary.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything
Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online. Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set, which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Embrace the best parts of fall with a DIY sweater pumpkin
This adorable DIY sweater pumpkin can be made in about 45 minutes with just a pumpkin, some hot glue, and your favorite fall paint color!
Free Crocs are up for grabs this week to celebrate 'Croctober': How you can snag a pair
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Crocs is giving away free pairs of the foam shoes during the first week of October.
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things in your living room you should get rid of.
As an expert on decorating, I think homeowners should move on from busy letter art, DVD-collection displays, heavy curtains, and all-gray aesthetics.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays
First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
Washingtonian.com
Your Best Chance at Keeping Stink Bugs Out of Your House Is Right Now
It’s fall, which means pumpkin spice, sweater weather…and stink bugs. Specifically, the brown marmorated stink bug, which, like dashed hopes that the Commanders might not be completely terrible, has begun to reappear around the DC area. Tom Kuhar is a professor of entomology at Virginia Tech, where he...
Costco Brought Back One of Its Most Popular Seasonal Bakery Finds — And It’s Cheaper than Last Year
With inflation going the way it has been recently, we’re all holding our collective breath on which of our favorite items will increase in price and make our wallets feel the burn. Luckily, this financial blow won’t be cutting into one of our favorite pumpkin-season treats: Costco’s famous pumpkin pie.
When should you bring plants inside? And which you can keep in your yard
Temperatures are dropping, find out what to do with perennials and more to keep garden and any house plants happy.
NOLA.com
Want to attract hummingbirds this fall? Plant vibrantly colored perennials: LSU Garden News
Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators. This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in...
Attention Gardeners — Here's Why Your Cucumbers May Be Turning Yellow
Have you started your own garden? Are you growing your own organic produce? While many gardeners have dreams of having a bountiful harvest, new homesteaders know that there are a lot of questions (and issues) that arise when it comes to growing your own food. While your vegetable garden may...
57 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
Trader Joe’s Just Leaked Info on a Totally Top-Secret Frozen Pastry — And It Might Be Even Better than the Beloved Chocolate Croissants
The folks at Trader Joe’s are notoriously tight-lipped about product launches. But it appears one “totally top-secret” item is just too good to keep under wraps. In the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast, which dropped earlier this week, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan broke news about some limited-edition Chocolate Chocolate Croissants coming to stores soon-ish. And while there’s a lot to still uncover, I already cannot wait to get my hands on one.
macaronikid.com
RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!
Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
The Easiest Way to Keep Bread Soft — No Fancy Tools Needed
Whether you prefer getting bread fully sliced from the grocery store, picking it up fresh from a bakery, or even making bread at home, one thing everyone can agree on is that stale, stiff bread is a bummer. That’s why we were excited to discover a new method to help keep the cut end of a loaf of bread from drying out.
Made In Is Having a Sale on Their Stainless Steel Stock Pot (Just in Time for Soup Season!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Everyone has that one piece of cookware. The skillet, saucepan, or Dutch oven they favor, even when a recipe calls for something else. They can often be on the pricey side, but they’re well worth the investment — and one retailer we’re always keeping an eye on is Made In, and when a forever piece from the viral DTC cookware company goes on sale, we act fast!
Shopping My Local Food Co-Op Helped Me Get More Organized in the Kitchen — Here’s How
When I was growing up, I always viewed the bulk section of the grocery store as a designated nuts and candy station. Not the normal Hershey’s or Sour Patch candy, either — but the off-brand, unlabeled kind whose origins bewildered me. My parents never perused it and so, when I moved out and began grocery shopping for myself, neither did I. That is, until I started incorporating quinoa into my dinner rotation 10 years later and quickly realized just how expensive the protein-fueled grain is.
I Tried Drew Barrymore’s Pizza Salad and Now I’m a Pizza Salad Fangirl
I’m more than a big fan of Drew Barrymore — I just about worship everything she does. I’ve watched the movie Fever Pitch countless times (despite my nonexistent baseball knowledge) and was devastated when a certain streaming service canceled Santa Clarita Diet. I even have a necklace that says “My Girl Drew,” a nod to the Charlie’s Angels reference that kicks off the song”Independent Women” by Destiny’s Child. (True story: The queen herself saw said necklace while I was at a taping of her show and told me that she’s going to make a “My Girl Justine” necklace. We’re best friends now.)
