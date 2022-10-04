ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
u.today

Shiba Eternity Sets Historical Record for Shiba Inu Day After Release: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"

dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move

The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
morningbrew.com

‘Crypto winter’ could be an opportunity for growth

It’s a “crypto winter”—the sector’s Game of Thrones-inspired term for a sustained price crunch—but optimists feel like the Ice Age squirrel: They see a very promising acorn under the ice. This optimism comes from the hope that the technology underlying cryptocurrency (the blockchain) and...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Issues Warning to Traders on Binance Coin (BNB), Predicts Timeline for Ethereum’s Next Big Move

A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing a warning to investors about Binance Coin (BNB) while predicting Ethereum’s (ETH) next big move. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,000 Twitter followers that BNB might not be the best trade right now after bad actors hacked and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the token.
u.today

Ex-Ripple Top Developer Tells Sad Truth About Bitcoin, Here's What It Is

In explaining the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Matt Hamilton, former director of development at Ripple, approached the answer from a nonstandard angle. Thus, the developer stated that the main difference is that Bitcoin revolutionized and proved the concept of artificial digital scarcity, but now other cryptocurrencies rule the...
Hackernoon

Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022

While the hype around Bitcoin and other cryptos has died down following the massive drop in prices over the turn of the year, there's no denying that digital currencies are reshaping fintech as we know it. Financial technology used to be about storing and managing money using a digital medium;...
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
u.today

Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
