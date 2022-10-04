Election officials 'right now preparing mail in ballots to go out' following court ruling

Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montana elected officials react to Biden's marijuana pardons
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's elected leaders are reacting to President Joe Biden's marijuana pardon. Biden wants to wipe away federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana, which will affect thousands of people. He's also calling on governors across the county to do the same for state-level offenses but says...
Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs
The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Domestic violence marked as top reasons to be held in detention in Missoula County
MISSOULA, Mont. - According to the Montana Department of Justice, in the United States, 7.5 million people are victims of stalking, which in some cases can tragically lead to domestic violence and death. Counties in Montana on the higher end of cases include the THE Flathead Valley, Bozeman and Billings.
Fairfield Sun Times
Wake Up Montana interviews Attorney General Knudsen on fentanyl crisis
MONTANA - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and 18 other attorneys general sent President Joe Biden a letter recently, calling on the president to label fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. Locations.
Fairfield Sun Times
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws
The Idaho State Capitol building reflected in the Joe R. Williams building on May 5, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Mountain Sun) Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude.
Montana U.S. Attorney Hails Sentences for Elder Fraud and Abuse
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich hailed recent court cases and harsh sentences for those convicted of elder fraud and abuse in the state. In an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Thursday, Laslovich shared the action of U.S. Attorney General Merrick...
NBCMontana
Zinke, Tranel, Lamb discuss issues prior to midterms
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. House District Candidate Monica Tranel stopped by NBC Montana Today's studio and told viewers her plans for the economy, forest management, healthcare, and more. John Lamb. U.S. House District Candidate John Lamb talks policy. Ryan Zinke. Former Interior Secretary U.S. House District Candidate Ryan talks...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,099 Cases, 35 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 311,830 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,099 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,305 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,559,611 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,598...
NBCMontana
NBC MT Today: Zinke discusses economy, investigations, federal overreach, abortion
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Congressional Candidate Ryan Zinke topped by NBC Montana Today's studios for a live interview on Wednesday. Zinke outlined some of his economic priorities. "Montana is getting hit by inflation probably more than anyone else," Zinke said. "We drive bigger trucks, the distances are longer. Inflation...
NBCMontana
Gianforte attends fentanyl action meeting in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte paid a visit to the Butte on Tuesday, where they heard from local leaders on how they are addressing the fentanyl crisis. At the fentanyl action team meeting, Gianforte listened to concerns from elected officials, law enforcement, health care...
Fairfield Sun Times
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly
Certainly, Ryan Zinke and John Lamb want your vote. They’ve registered with the Montana Secretary of State, Republican Zinke is raising a boatload of money and clawed his way through the primary, and Libertarian Lamb is making his case to voters. Democrat Monica Tranel wants your vote too, of...
Fairfield Sun Times
What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals
The entrance to St. Vincent Healthcare's hospital along North 30th Street in Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Montana nonprofit hospitals can choose what they consider charitable or community care, and assign whatever dollar amount they believe is reasonable, to justify their tax-exempt status in Montana, according to a legislative audit meeting Tuesday.
theelectricgf.com
Sheriff, county sued in federal court over 2021 inmate suicide
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and Cascade County have been in federal court for negligence, liability and wrongful death in the 2021 suicide death of an inmate at the Adult Detention Center. Michael Lee Alexander, Jr. was being held in the county jail awaiting trial in Municipal Court for a misdemeanor charge...
Why Montana Still Doesn’t Recognize Indigenous People’s Day
Montana is one of 36 states that do not celebrate Indigenous People's Day. Not even alongside the existing federal holiday Columbus Day. Despite our rich native culture and history with the Blackfeet, Kootenai, Salish, Cree, Crow and other Nations the Treasure State still refuses to adopt it as a state holiday. Why?
Fairfield Sun Times
Daysprings 'restoring kindness' for nonprofits across Montana a 'true blessing'
MISSOULA, Mont. - In a time when everyone could use a helping hand, Daysprings Restorations is stepping in once again to 'Restore Kindness' across Montana. Dozens of Daysprings volunteers arrived early Friday morning to the MontanaFood Bank Network preparing meals to go out to families, and others made their way to the Humane Society of Western Montana.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great
Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
Citizen Groundswell Rises Up To Keep A Montana Lake Quaint
Utah outdoor adventure company, known for running ski resorts, seeks Forest Service permission to dramatically expand human footprint on Holland Lake. A few nights ago, my mom and dad attended a couple of packed public meetings. Hundreds of people turned out to send the US Forest Service a resolute message: don’t make a bad decision that would bring industrial-strength commercial eco-tourism to the shores of one of their favorite lakes in the region.
montanarightnow.com
Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions
A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
