Prince William Reportedly Had A 'Cyber Relationship' With Britney Spears Before He Dated Kate Middleton

Splash News

Prince William and Britney Spears reportedly had a “cyber relationship” when they were teenagers, and allegedly even arranged to go on a dinner date when the singer was in the UK, but he essentially stood her up. *Omg!*

The now 40-year-old “Womanizer” singer first made the confession about her and the 40-year-old Prince of Wales’ dating history in a 2002 interview with Frank Skinner, when she was just 20 years old.

"We exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn't work out," the "Toxic" singer said at the time. "You were blown out by Prince William?" Skinner asked, to which the mom-of-two replied, "Yeah." Wow – how different could the royal family have been if Brit and Will actually dated and it *did* work out!

Of course, Britney and Prince William's past wasn’t just referenced in that 2002 interview, as Christopher Andersen also touched on it in his explosive book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, where he stated that the Prince of Wales was not just virtually involved with the "Piece of Me" singer, but also had some sort of cyber relationship with model Lauren Bush, the now 38-year-old niece of President George W. Bush.

Talking about Prince William's relationship with Spears, Andersen told Us Weekly: "There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period."