ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old into Lake Michigan now charged with murder

By Nexstar Media Wire, Marisa Rodriguez
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0EeQ_0iMEo16700

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — Charges have been upgraded for a woman accused of fatally pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan.

Victoria Moreno, 34, is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of the toddler, police say.

According to police, Moreno pushed the boy into the water off Navy Pier in the early afternoon of Sept. 19.

University employee charged with faking Boston campus explosion

The 3-year-old was in cardiac arrest when he was lifted from the water around 1 p.m. and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in very critical condition following multiple heart attacks and seizures. Divers found him at the lake bottom about a half hour after he fell in.

The boy died on Sept. 25, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police: Man touched stepdaughter sexually during online class

Moreno was arrested and initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability.

She is due in bond court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Murder#Seizure#Heart Attacks#Disability#Violent Crime#Navy#Nexstar Media Inc
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities

If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
The Flint Journal

Missing Michigan woman, Dee Warner, to be profiled on episode of ID show ‘Disappeared’

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – The disappearance of a Michigan woman, now presumed dead, is set to be featured in the lasted episode of “Disappeared” on the ID network. The episode “Vanished in the Heartland” is set to broadcast at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on ID and streamable on Discovery+ profiling the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner who vanished from her Franklin Township home in April 2021.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

100 Birds Found in MI Rental Home, Feces and Urine Everywhere

A Ypsilanti Township rental home is now ineligible to be used as a rental property after it was found in "horrific" conditions. After a routine rental inspection, an inspector found more than 100 birds living in the house. Some of the birds were in cages but many were not including parrots, a hen, and a bunch of pheasants. Yes, they were just walking freely throughout the home.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Feds seize thousands of fake pills with fentanyl in Michigan, Ohio

Thousands of pills containing fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, have been seized in Michigan and Ohio, part of a nationwide sweep of fake prescription medicine that netted about 10 million pills over a roughly four-month period. Of the 10 million pills swept up during the Drug Enforcement Agency's One Pill...
MICHIGAN STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abortion in Ohio: Judge issues preliminary injunction against six-week ban

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — An Ohio judge indefinitely halted the enforcement of the state’s six-week abortion ban Friday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins granted abortion providers a preliminary injunction in their lawsuit against Ohio’s Senate Bill 23, commonly known as the heartbeat law, which bans the procedure once fetal cardiac activity is detected […]
OHIO STATE
Detroit News

Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker

A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

68K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy