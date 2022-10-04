Read full article on original website
Dog Lover ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️?
6d ago
Absolutely adorable 🥰. My ♥️ is mush. Thanks so much for sharing this. I absolutely love these kind of videos. I also love it when it says video and there really is one ♥️♥️♥️👍🏻
WATCH: Navy father surprises 9-year-old son during dolphin show at Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — There wasn't a dry eye during a dolphin show at the Indianapolis Zoo over the weekend. U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Joe Thomas surprised his 9-year-old son during a dolphin presentation Saturday, Oct. 8. The boy was on stage with one of the dolphin trainers when...
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
WTHR
WEDDING PHOTOS: Avon man marries can of Hard Mtn Dew at iconic Little Vegas Chapel
Thomas Rank of Avon, Indiana, poses with his can of HARD MTN DEW after saying “HARD DEW I Do” at The Little Vegas Chapel on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP Images for HARD MTN DEW)
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
WTHR
Indy sees more homicides than days in October so far
It seems like every day we're reporting on yet another homicide in Indianapolis. Our Lauren Kostiuk looked into it.
WTHR
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
The teens, from Fishers and Indianapolis, were exploring old buildings. Little did they know, one of the buildings had "significant" structural issues, IFD said.
New tenant announced for site of former Taps and Dolls bar downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is moving downtown, into the site that was once home to Taps and Dolls. Taps and Dolls officially shut its doors in late August, just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the bar’s liquor license renewal. But a new...
Indy native to bike 100 miles in Florida for Hoosiers with ALS
FISHERS, Ind. — One Indiana native is over a thousand miles away in Florida, preparing for a long bike ride that is helping raise money and awareness for Hoosiers with ALS. John Harkey now lives in Sarasota, Florida, and he's hoping to bring awareness to ALS by biking 100 miles on Saturday, Oct. 15. It's all for a woman in Fishers, who's been living with ALS for the past year.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Preserving your pumpkins
INDIANAPOLIS — Fall decorations have expanded with a large variety of colors and shapes of pumpkins and gourds that, combined with autumn foliage, adorn porches and yards across Indiana well past Thanksgiving. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden said on 13Sunrise that outdoor decorations, especially pumpkins, can be...
Carmel teen climbing toward his 2024 Olympics dream
INDIANAPOLIS — The Summer Olympics are still two years away, but a teenager from Carmel is already hard at work to make Team USA. Ben Jennings is currently a student at Butler University and says his one goal is to reach for gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Firefighters rescue 3 people stuck on scaffolding outside Indianapolis high-rise
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued three men who became stuck on a scaffold Monday outside the 19th floor of an Indianapolis high-rise. First responders were called to the Regions Tower, located at 211 N. Pennsylvania St., around 10:15 p.m. The men were replacing a window on the building when "one...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain chances and temperature swings
INDIANAPOLIS — Rain chances return later Tuesday into Wednesday and we need the rain. Our last measurable rain was back on Sept. 24. If you need some dry time, you will have the early half of the day. It will be warm again, in the lower 70s. Wednesday will...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Dead & Company coming to central Indiana as part of final tour
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, announced that Dead & Company will be coming to central Indiana as part of its 2023 summer tour. On its final tour, the band that was formed in 2015, will perform...
'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
INDIANAPOLIS — October is turning into a deadly month for the city of Indianapolis as police investigate more homicides than days so far this month. As of Monday morning, police are investigating 14 homicides in just 10 days. “I’ve seen it on the news but when it actually hits...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wet, windy Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS — Keep the umbrella handy through Wednesday. Scattered showers and a stray storm are in the Wednesday forecast. We are expecting more coverage of the rain on Wednesday, with a few pockets of heavier rain and a stray gusty storm. There has been an update on the threat...
Mrs. Brinker: How to keep kids learning over fall break
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Fall is here and that means some students are gearing up for fall break. While plenty of people might be packing their bags and heading out of town, there are many families staying put and looking for fun ideas. 13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School shared some of her ideas for family fun that could also include some learning for kids while they are away from the classroom.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Man with traumatic injuries found dead on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person who had traumatic injuries was found dead on the near southeast side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Officers were called to a person down just after 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue, near Interstate...
WTHR
Comments / 8