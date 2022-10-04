Read full article on original website
12news.com
Shooting at south Phoenix gathering leaves 1 woman dead, police searching for suspects
PHOENIX — One woman is dead after gunfire broke out at a gathering taking place at a south Phoenix home Friday night, Phoenix police said. Officials say they're still searching for a suspect. Police received the shooting call just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, and arrived at a home...
12news.com
Black Canyon City man shot and killed by police after trying to ambush and opening fire on deputies
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — Deputies shot and killed a man in Black Canyon City after he tried to set up an ambush for police who had been called to his home for a domestic dispute, and opened fire on deputies, officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.
12news.com
Cave Creek man sets house on fire after threatening police with airsoft gun, PD says
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after threatening Phoenix police with a fake gun, and then setting a home on fire, a police spokesman said. According to reports, police officers responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday morning near Cave Creek Road and Desert Willow Parkway. When officers...
12news.com
Dozens displaced after Thursday night fire in north Phoenix
A large apartment fire on Cinnabar Avenue and Cave Creek Road has displaced around 80 people. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Phoenix fire.
12news.com
Massive fire in north Phoenix displaces more than 80 people
A massive fire at an apartment complex in north Phoenix left over 80 people without a home Thursday night. Will Pitts has the latest update.
12news.com
Congratulations Phoenix, we're the least swear word-happy city in the country, new study finds
PHOENIX — It's no secret that Americans like to swear. No, really! According to a new study from Preply, the average American swears 21 times a day. But that same study also found that Phoenix breaks the mold. It turns out, we've got a much cleaner mouth on us...
12news.com
Monarch butterflies are endangered, and the City of Phoenix is fighting to protect them
PHOENIX — We're officially in fall now, but the temperatures are way too hot for the monarch butterfly. Once the temperatures really drop, you may see some monarch butterflies in nectar gardens planted throughout the Phoenix valley. On April 30, 2021, Mayor Kate Gallego signed the National Wildlife Federation's...
12news.com
Phoenix experienced its first population boom decades ago. Here's the reason why
ARIZONA, USA — Without air conditioning, Phoenix couldn't be the fifth most populated city in the country that it is today. Just ask state historian Marshall Trimble. Trimble grew up in Arizona before air conditioning. "I can remember those nights sleeping outside just moving your blankets and cots outside," said Trimble.
12news.com
15-year-old student set to be youngest graduate of ASU nursing program
ASU student Elliana Tenenbaum is a rising star at the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation. Here's her story.
12news.com
How is the City of Scottsdale planning to grow in the future?
The Valley is projected to grow by more than a million people in the next few decades. How is the City of Scottsdae planning to grow and still balance the growth?
12news.com
Friday Night Fever Week 6 Rewind
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 6 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 8 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Morenci defeats San Tan Charter 64-13 On the...
12news.com
VOTE: Week 6 Hot Shots Plays of the Week
PHOENIX — With Friday Night Fever comes our weekly "Hot Shot Play of the Week" poll where fans choose between three plays to be announced as our play of the week on next week's show. Week 6 of high school football brought some huge plays. Here are the top...
12news.com
Scottsdale has a plan for population growth. But will it stand up?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale has a plan. It's been approved by voters and is set to shape the city's growth for the foreseeable future. However, will it stand up if the Valley's population grows by more than a million people?. Scottsdale has seen a price boom in the past...
