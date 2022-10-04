ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Downey Coordinating Council: what does it do?

Volunteer groups in Downey have been coming together for over 50 years to exchange information about their activities. Contrary to popular opinion, what the Downey Coordinating Council does not do is keep a community calendar that coordinates their activities, much as that would be appreciated. “That’s too much to keep...
Dr. Anthony Felix releases homeless reduction plan

DOWNEY - Downey City Council District 2 candidate Dr. Anthony Felix released his plan to address homelessness on Tuesday. “If the residents of Downey truly hope to mitigate homelessness, we need a leader who has the background to collaborate with the residents and administration to implement a plan of action,” said Felix. “We can problem solve for this issue; we just need someone qualified to lead the charge!”
Ukrainian man visits Downey Rotary

DOWNEY — Last week, Rotary Club of Downey had a visiting Rotarian who traveled to Downey from Ukraine. Igor Kukhievsky visited the Downey club to speak about his experience with Rotary in Ukraine. Igor arrived in the US in June due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. He explained...
Hector Sosa releases plan to reduce homelessness in Downey

DOWNEY — Downey city council District 2 candidate Hector Sosa on Monday released a four-step plan to reduce homeless in Downey. “As a DJAA coach, board member and Past President of Gangs Out Of Downey (GOOD), I've spent countless days and evenings at Apollo Park,” said Sosa. “It's a wonderful facility where kids and families can play sports, walk the trail, have a picnic, or simply enjoy the great outdoors.
'A Few Good Men' comes to La Mirada

LA MIRADA – “A Few Good Men,” the thrilling courtroom drama written by Aaron Sorkin, opens at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts later this month. The Broadway hit is about two Marines on trial for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay, and their Navy lawyer who’s more interested in softball games than the case. Prodded by a determined female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial.
