LA MIRADA – “A Few Good Men,” the thrilling courtroom drama written by Aaron Sorkin, opens at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts later this month. The Broadway hit is about two Marines on trial for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay, and their Navy lawyer who’s more interested in softball games than the case. Prodded by a determined female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial.

LA MIRADA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO