LogRocket Launches ‘Galileo,’ A Machine Learning-Based Solution to Automatically Surface Most Important Issues to Improve Digital Experience

By Prathvik G S
marktechpost.com
 2 days ago
marktechpost.com

Researchers at MIT Startup ‘DataCebo,’ Introduce Synthetic Data Metrics: An Open-Source Python Library That Evaluates Synthetic Data By Comparing It To The Real Data That You’re Trying To Mimic

Synthetic Data (SD) Metrics is a new tool developed by DataCebo, a startup born out of MIT’s Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) in 2020. This open-source Python module was created with the goal of assisting businesses in assessing model-neutral tabular data by comparing artificially generated data sets to actual data sets. The application includes a wide range of indicators for efficiency, statistics, and data privacy. Additionally, it has reports that one may use to compile data and communicate with their team. As the SDMetrics library is model-agnostic, it may be used with any synthetic data, regardless of how it was produced.
marktechpost.com

Latest Computer Vision Research Proposes SLaK (Sparse Large Kernel Network), a Pure Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) Architecture based on Dynamic Sparsity Equipped with an Unprecedented Kernel Size of 51×51

Since their introduction in the ImageNet competition with AlexNet, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) have always been the most used architecture in vision. However, in the past few years, Transformers, formerly introduced for NLP, has started to challenge the performance of CNN in many tasks. Starting from Vision Transformer (ViT), many subsequent implementations, such as Swin-Transformer, have demonstrated strong performances in classification, segmentation, and object detection, to name a few. Among the many hypotheses on their apparent superpowers, one of the most accredited theories is their ability to capture a larger receptive field compared to CNNs. Indeed, CNNs usually rely on a small sliding window (e.g., 3×3 and 5×5) with local attention.
daystech.org

Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins

Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
salestechstar.com

Kantata Integrates with Sage Intacct to Deliver Seamless Experience for Professional Services Teams

Kantata’s resource and project management solution combined with Sage Intacct’s financial management solution gives organizations the platform they need to grow their businesses and meet clients’ expectations. Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced that it has partnered with Sage, a leader...
getnews.info

Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World

Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
The Independent

Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics

Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
The Associated Press

Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
NewsBreak
abovethelaw.com

New Cloud Docketing System Aims To Be Greater Than Sum Of Its Parts

“Milana represents the future of docketing, and the future is here,” remarked Chris Cartrett, President and CEO of Aderant. “Law firms must guard against reputational and malpractice risk and docketing can be a major source of both. To better address the needs of our clients and the industry, we are bringing together CompuLaw’s market-leading court rules and the cloud benefits firms have come to expect with ALN into a new product that far exceeds anything available for firms today. Milana is the new standard in docketing, built on the rules the industry trusts with a defined path of innovation ahead.”
TechCrunch

The changing cloud landscape: From observability to optimization

Fundamental shifts in AI/ML were made possible by the ability to batch jobs and run them in parallel in the cloud. This reduced the amount of time it took to train certain types of models and led to faster innovation cycles. Another example was the shift in how software is actually architected: from monolithic applications running on VMs to a microservices and container-based infrastructure paradigm.
PYMNTS

Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status

A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Cybersecurity considerations for wearable tech

This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. Ours truly is the great age of digital technology. Indeed, few of us can get through an ordinary day without engaging with some kind of digital device, whether we’re using them to communicate, research, work, bank, or even monitor our health.
consumergoods.com

Pressed Revamps IT Infrastructure to Boost Expansion and Accelerate Digital Transformation

“Pressed is a growing company. To scale 40-plus stores a year, we needed a partner who can facilitate our growth,” said Blaine LaBron, Pressed VP of digital commerce and technology, in a statement. He noted that bundling managed services across all facets of store operations provides predictable monthly costs and service levels, as well as valuable business insights.
bhbusiness.com

New Accelerator Looking to Help Startups Tackle SMI with Digital Tools, Venture Dollars

Digital behavioral health companies have raised billions of dollars, with many even becoming household names. The bulk of these startups focus on low-acuity conditions like anxiety and moderate depression. But the serious mental illness (SMI) space may be ripe for innovation. The economic impact of SMIs is more than $300 billion every year, according to SMI Advisor.
HIT Consultant

The True Value of Human-Centered Research Within Medical Technology

With recent statistics suggesting that 70% of all projects fail, it’s vital that we do all we can to set ourselves up for success when we set out on a new design or development of a product. Every day, we are surrounded by products and services that don’t work as we expect them to. Whether it is a hard-to-follow set of instructions for a new medical device or a convoluted setup process, people are constantly forced to develop workarounds to compensate for poor design.
assetservicingtimes.com

Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership

Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership. Delta Capita has confirmed an alliance with Yields.io to deliver enhanced model risk management solutions to its customers. Through this collaboration, Delta Capita’s clients will benefit from Yield.io’s model risk management (MRM) technology, enabling a user to manage model...
industrytoday.com

Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow

US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
