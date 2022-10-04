ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Central Pa. senior softball team slugs way to national title

A travel softball team from Pennsylvania won the U.S. championship recently, beating Smash 55 of Fresno, California, 19-17. Infoquest is made up largely of players from central Pa. It earned a spot in the title game by winning two qualifying tournaments this summer, including the Northeast bracket in Syracuse, New York, and the East bracket in Sterling, Virginia.
FRESNO, CA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Autumn's greatest show, fall foliage, on its way

Pumpkin spice and the scent of bonfire hangs in the air, but the landscape isn’t yet dressed in the deep reds and burnt oranges of fall, which began Sept. 22. “I think you’re going to start seeing changes soon,” said Ryan Reed, natural resource program specialist for the state Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry. “You can always notice a little bit of the early changes in key species. A lot of those understory trees will start to change first. That indicates the season is underway.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
South Fayette Township, PA
City
Mcdonald, PA
wtae.com

North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies

A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpial#Golf Course#Golfer#Hope I#Hannastown Golf Club
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland communities place their bets on windfall from casino revenue

Community leaders are hoping to be flush with cash after they placed their bets on winning a share of $3.75 million in local casino revenue. A portion of the money that gamblers spent having fun at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield last year could be used for community upgrades such as street paving and LED lighting, fire hall and recreational area improvements, and even police car purchases.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Governor Race: How the polls have trended for Josh Shapiro & Doug Mastriano

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Governor race to replace Gov. Tom Wolf features two candidates who have been separated by a wide margin in most polling. A WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released in late September shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. That trend has carried through most of the primary with most polls showing Shapiro leading by at least 10 points.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
echo-pilot.com

2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.

Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023

Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

OVMC gets funding from West Virginia Senators to support reopening

Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the City of Wheeling will receive $500,000 to support its efforts to reopen the Ohio Valley Medical Center (OVMC) hospital and health complex. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by […]
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy