KBTX.com
Bryan ISD and City of Bryan share statements defending stance on future transportation facility site
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of next Tuesday’s Bryan City Council meeting, the Bryan ISD School Board published a letter that they hope clarifies the continued struggle between the school district and the city concerning the proposed site of a new transportation department facility. The school district says it...
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Learns The Results Of A State Security Inspection
Bryan ISD school board members were told this week that state inspectors were at an unidentified campus last week conducting a safety check as required by new regulations following the mass shooting in Uvalde. BISD’s maintenance and operations director Ron Clary said inspectors found an undisclosed problem, and that a...
Battalion Texas AM
Freshman Class President candidate appeals disqualification
Editor's note: This story was updated since initial publication to correct a misattribution. Unofficial results for the fall 2022 Student Government Association election were announced on Friday, Sept. 30, with agribusiness Freshman Class President candidate Colton Whisenant receiving 550 votes, the most votes for freshman class president. However, Whisenant was disqualified by the Election Commission, resulting in the unofficial election of forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz.
wtaw.com
Bryan’s Police Chief Says A Mayoral Candidate’s Campaign Ad That The Department Is Being Defunded Is Not True
Bryan’s police chief says a radio advertisement from a mayoral candidate that BPD has been defunded is wrong. Eric Buske, who contacted WTAW News after hearing the ad, says he has not been contacted by the candidate about BPD’s budget. The chief, who is in his 13th year,...
wtaw.com
Bryan Texas Utilities Update on WTAW
Megan Brown, BTU Energy Account Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about how drought impacts BTU, taking generation offline, Public Power Week, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Texas Utilities Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
KBTX.com
Hope Gathering offers support to widows in Bryan, College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s your partner in life. Hope Gathering seeks to offer support for widows to help them find hope and healing. “Hope Gathering is a community of widows that we meet together to offer them encouragement and...
KBTX.com
Say ‘Howdy’ to these Bryan locations and win yourself a prize
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is highlighting the very best the city has to offer. This time, it’s with their Howdy Challenge. The Howdy Challenge is a free mobile passport featuring 19 of the top things to do, events to attend and businesses to stop by in Bryan. Examples include BigShots Golf Aggieland, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market and the Queen Theatre.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6. “This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”
KBTX.com
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
Battalion Texas AM
Women’s rugby to face Texas State at home
The Texas A&M women’s rugby team will host Texas State University at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Penberthy Field. The team is 3-0 coming off of a 31-12 victory against Texas Tech at home last weekend. The team started the season off with a 41-5 win against the University of Texas, which was exciting for the coach and players, including a sizable number of new recruits on the program roster.
foodsafetynews.com
New trial set for former chief of Blue Bell after first concluded with a hung jury
Another West Texas jury will be called next April for a second criminal trial of Paul Kruse, the retired Blue Bell Creamery president from Brenham, TX. The first jury, empaneled Aug. 1 this year, was not able to reach a unanimous agreement, ending in a mistrial after it broke 10-to-2 in Kruse’s favor.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M pioneers quantum microscopy technology
Texas A&M scientists are using cutting-edge physics to create real life medical breakthroughs. Professor of physics and biomedical engineering, Vladislav Yakovlev, Ph.D., and professor of physics and biological and agricultural engineering, Girish Agarwal, Ph.D., FRS, at A&M, along with Tian Li, Ph.D., assistant professor of physics at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, recently developed a new type of microscope that takes advantage of quantum physics in order to dramatically increase the resolution of images the microscope takes.
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
Battalion Texas AM
MSC Town Hall’s Coffeehouse Concert series brings ‘great times, great vibes’
On Wednesday, Oct. 5 the lush lawn in front of the Innovative Learning Classroom Building was filled with students lounging under the warm sun. Students were treated to nostalgic soft acoustics from the 2000s as they studied or relaxed in the smell of roasted coffee beans that saturated the air around them. Members of The Memorial Student Center, or MSC, Town Hall committee created a cozy space for performing, studying and relaxing out of an unspoken love of cafe culture, acoustic music, and of course, the low buzz of coffee.
mocomotive.com
Former Conroe ISD teacher receives 10-year prison sentence for inappropriate relationship with student, docs show
CONROE, Texas – A former teacher at Conroe Independent School District was sentenced to 10 years in prison after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Bonnie Guess Mazock, 37, was found guilty after being charged with indecency with a child.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Admits To Fourth DWI Conviction
A Bryan man is headed to prison after admitting to his fourth DWI conviction. 57 year old George Binford was sentenced to seven years for a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit at .257. Binford was arrested in August of 2020 after a Brazos...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man On Probation Arrested For Two Vehicle Burglaries And Thefts Of Two Guns
Arrest reports became available recently of a Bryan man who has been in jail since September 6 on charges of breaking into two vehicles and stealing two guns. The reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office does not say if the vehicles were locked. Video from neighborhood cameras led...
