Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida documents show officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis. The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations provide new details about the program that culminated in the Sept. 14 flight of 48 mostly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The flight has spawned an investigation by a Texas sheriff and two lawsuits amid criticism that the program was a political stunt by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to appeal to his conservative base.
KEYT
Soccer’s worst disasters: Same mistakes by police, fans die
Police firing tear gas into a crowd of soccer fans. Exits locked against all safety regulations. It leads to a crush where people are trampled to death or suffocate. Soccer’s three worst stadium tragedies occurred over a 60-year span but are so strikingly similar that its clear lessons haven’t been learned. A crush at a soccer game in Indonesia last weekend killed 131 people and is now the second-worst soccer stadium disaster in history. Soccer stands almost helpless because police are responsible for security at games and experts say they are making the same fatal mistakes.
KEYT
Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities in Mexico said Friday they are still investigating a video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel. Better known by his nickname “The Strawberry” _ a slang term used in Mexico to denote someone with expensive tastes _ the man wears a Gucci T-shirt and talks about narrowly escaping the attack Wednesday. Hurtado mentions that he had cooperated in the past with the deceased mayor in fighting the Tequileros gang, which claimed responsibility for the killings.
KEYT
Thailand’s day care massacre unites families and a country in grief
Smears of dried blood still stained the wooden floor of a classroom in northern Thailand on Friday, a day after the country’s worst massacre unfolded in perhaps one of the most unlikely places. At the Child Development Center Uthai Sawan, school bags sat uncollected on colored shelves, and photos...
Comments / 0