More motivation for Morant after NBA’s GM survey

MEMPHIS – When will they learn?

In an annual preseason survey of NBA general managers, the Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant did not receive a single vote as one of the league’s top point guards.

Steph Curry did. He was one. Followed by Luka Doncic, Chris Paul, and Trae Young.

Seriously?

Morant was selected as the NBA’s most athletic player and the fastest with the ball.

The Grizzlies were also second to the Warriors as the team, most fun to watch and second to the Cavaliers for the team with the most promising young core.

