ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

More motivation for Morant after NBA’s GM survey

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqbzE_0iMEggID00

MEMPHIS – When will they learn?

In an annual preseason survey of NBA general managers, the Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant did not receive a single vote as one of the league’s top point guards.

Steph Curry did. He was one. Followed by Luka Doncic, Chris Paul, and Trae Young.

More of the latest news in sports on WREG.com

Seriously?

Morant was selected as the NBA’s most athletic player and the fastest with the ball.

The Grizzlies were also second to the Warriors as the team, most fun to watch and second to the Cavaliers for the team with the most promising young core.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

TBI investigating inmate death at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died at 201 Poplar. The TBI said an inmate died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday night. The TBI have not identified the inmate or released any details surrounding the death. However, family members have identified the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WREG

Marshall County supervisor dies after school bus crash: MHP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marshall County supervisor has died, days after he was badly hurt in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday. Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured last Thursday afternoon when authorities say the school bus he was driving collided with a pickup […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Trae Young
Person
Chris Paul
WREG

Mom turns in 15-year-old wanted in Midtown shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month. The teen was arrested on September 30 after police say his mother brought him to Crump Station to turn himself in. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many are calling for changes after the tragic deaths of two children who were killed by their family pets. Wednesday evening, two children in Millington were killed and their mother was critically injured in a brutal attack at home by their pit bulls. The dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized Thursday afternoon. Doctors […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Teen charged in death of 15-year-old Millington girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man Millington Police say is responsible for the death of a 15-year-old girl stood before a judge on Tuesday. 18-year-old Seth Walls has been charged with reckless homicide and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon WREG was there for his court appearance and learned he’s facing additional charges for another crime. […]
MILLINGTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Cavaliers#Grizzlies#Nexstar Media Inc
Yardbarker

Pacers’ Buddy Hield Open to Trade

Hield has long been linked to the Lakers, dating back to the summer of 2021, when he was still a member of the Kings. The Lakers opted to trade for Russell Westbrook instead, and despite the positive public vibes today, are still looking to deal Westbrook, as we relayed here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WREG

Man robs family in East Memphis driveway, drops wallet at crime scene: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges. Police say Taquarius Bynum and an accomplice followed a family from the Q-Mart to their home along Echles Street last month. They reportedly ambushed the family as they pulled into their driveway. The men forced the family inside at gunpoint and then demanded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
WREG

Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after a fight. The shooting happened sometime after 5 a.m. on August 20 at Bud’s Car Wash and Laundry on Lamar Avenue. According to court documents, a woman drove her boyfriend to Regional One and said that her ex-boyfriend […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Steph dominates GM survey, named NBA's most clutch player

It's late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. The clock is winding down. A big shot is needed. Who would NBA general managers pick to take that shot?. That's right. Warriors superstar Steph Curry. In the annual survey taken by GMs around the league, Curry was...
NBA
WREG

100 fentanyl pills, other drugs found after MS police chase

BATESVILLE, Miss.– A Mississippi man is behind bars following a police chase that led to a drug bust Sunday. Batesville Police said Derrick Stevenson of Marks, Mississippi led officers on a chase until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Stevenson attempted to run away, but officers were able to quickly take him into […]
MARKS, MS
WREG

I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
WREG

WREG

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy