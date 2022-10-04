Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities in Mexico said Friday they are still investigating a video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel. Better known by his nickname “The Strawberry” _ a slang term used in Mexico to denote someone with expensive tastes _ the man wears a Gucci T-shirt and talks about narrowly escaping the attack Wednesday. Hurtado mentions that he had cooperated in the past with the deceased mayor in fighting the Tequileros gang, which claimed responsibility for the killings.
KEYT
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week. Michael and Mark Sheppard, both 60, remain in custody as of Friday afternoon and bond has been set at $250,000...
KEYT
Disputing Iran’s version, mom says teen was beaten to death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country.
KEYT
Convicted ‘fake heiress’ released as she fights deportation
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who posed as a German heiress before being convicted of scamming individuals and financial institutions is being released from immigration custody. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Anna Sorokin is scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday evening. The 31-year-old has been held by immigration authorities since last year after she had served three years in prison for larceny and theft. Her exploits inspired the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” This week, an immigration judge had cleared the way for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while she fights deportation. Immigration authorities say she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Libyan group: At least 15 dead after migrant shipwreck
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A spokesman for Libya’s Red Crescent says at least 15 bodies have been recovered after a migrant shipwreck off the country’s western coast. Migrants regularly try to cross the Mediterranean from Libya in a desperate attempt to reach European shores. The spokesman on Friday said the bodies of the dead had been retrieved and transported to a hospital, but he did not comment on the cause of death. In a video circulated online, the burnt hull of the boat is seen lodged on coastal rocks with bodies strewn on it and nearby. The shipwreck took place near the city of Sabratha, a major launching point for many making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean.
KEYT
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
JERUSALEM (AP) — The gruesome killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian man, whose decapitated torso was found in the West Bank city of Hebron, has shocked Palestinian society. But accounts that the victim was a gay man who had sought asylum in Israel has turned the tragedy into a socially and politically explosive case. It was unclear how he had wound up in Hebron, the conservative West Bank city that he had reportedly fled. Homosexuality remains deeply taboo in the Palestinian territories, where traditional norms play a prominent role in social and political life.
KEYT
6 European nations agree to step up anti-drug cooperation
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Six European countries have pledged to beef up cross-border cooperation and work more closely with Latin America in the fight against organized crime. They warn that crime gangs are undermining society as they battle for control of the lucrative drug market. The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Spain made the commitment at a meeting Friday in Amsterdam. The Dutch capital has seen organized hits and other drug-related violence in recent years. Among the officials attending the meeting was Belgium’s justice minister. He was put under protection last month after four people suspected of taking part in a plot by alleged drug criminals to kidnap him were arrested in the Netherlands.
KEYT
Alleged Malaysian wildlife trafficker hit with US sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is targeting an alleged Malaysian wildlife trafficker and what officials call his transnational criminal organization for financial sanctions related to the illegal shipment of rhino horn, ivory and other specimens. The Treasury Department says Teo Boon Ching engages in the “cruel trafficking of endangered and threatened wildlife and the products of brutal poaching.” The department says Teo specializes in the transportation of rhino horn, ivory, and pangolins — also known as scaly anteaters — from Africa, using routes through Malaysia and Laos to consumers in Vietnam and China.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Thailand’s day care massacre unites families and a country in grief
Smears of dried blood still stained the wooden floor of a classroom in northern Thailand on Friday, a day after the country’s worst massacre unfolded in perhaps one of the most unlikely places. At the Child Development Center Uthai Sawan, school bags sat uncollected on colored shelves, and photos...
KEYT
Tropical Storm Julia strengthens as it heads for Nicaragua
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julia gained more strength moving westward in the southern Caribbean on Saturday as authorities prepared for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua. Julia’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph (110 kph) Saturday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center...
KEYT
Bus catches fire in west India, killing 12 and injuring 43
NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus has caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India and at least 12 passengers have been killed. Maharashtra state’s top elected official says another 43 people received serious burns in the crash and were taken to a hospital. Most passengers were sleeping when the bus caught fire early Saturday. The cause of the fire is being investigated. It happened near Nashik, about 120 miles northeast of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra state. Hundreds of thousands of people are killed or injured annually on India’s roads. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
KEYT
Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia’s separatist movement has suffered its biggest rift since it became the leading political force in northeast Spain after the junior member of its ruling coalition abandoned the region’s government. The Together for Catalonia party announced Friday that it was leaving the government based in Barcelona. The move came a week after its leading member in the Catalan Cabinet was fired by regional president Pere Aragonès. The official breakup ends a political partnership that had existed since Together for Catalonia and the Republican Left of Catalonia joined forces for a regional election in 2015 with the shared goal of boosting the separatists’ hold on power in the wealthy region.
Comments / 0