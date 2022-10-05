ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Carjacking suspect barricaded in Newport Beach home 01:06

Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit.

According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit.

The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction.

A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist.

A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.

According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

so cal beach
3d ago

Not to throw the whole racial thing in… but I had to notice that they did mention “white” skinny male… if it is certain other races, they never mention it…. Glad this

