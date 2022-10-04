Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Action News Jax
Multiple buildings destroyed in westside fire
Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says three buildings that were under construction burned and are now a complete loss. Crews responded early today to Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane. JFRD spokesman Eric Prosswimmer says they encountered a new construction project with no power and no one inside.
Action News Jax
Four incidents of gunfire in the northeastern area of Lake City, one home struck
LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Lake City police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the northeastern area of the city. Officers were unable to locate the source of the gunshots at three of the reported areas and didn’t find witnesses, damaged property or shell casings.
Action News Jax
Apartment fire on Jacksonville’s Westside
Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has a crew on the Westside where the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department just put out a fire at an apartment complex that’s under construction. The complex is located near Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane. A JFRD spokesman said three buildings were...
WCJB
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
Ricker Road at 103rd Street temporarily closed for intersection upgrades
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is letting Jax drivers know that Ricker Road at the 103rd Street intersection is temporarily closed. The improvements project is causing northbound Ricker Road traffic to detour via Falcon Street and Hillman Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
WCJB
Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment. Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking. Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze...
News4Jax.com
Owner says his Arlington store was targeted 6 times in robberies over past 3 months
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a series of armed robberies in the Arlington area, and police have released photos of a person involved that they’re working to track down. Police say the surveillance photos show someone who’s pointing a gun at...
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents
Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
Action News Jax
FHP reports student injuries after DCPS school bus collides with box truck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County school bus transporting 35 Douglas Anderson School of the Arts students crashed into the rear of a truck stopped in traffic this morning. On Oct. 5, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 8:15 a.m. on Interstate 95 just south of 8th Street in Jacksonville.
Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
Bus driver en route to Douglas Anderson cited for careless driving following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A school bus was involved in a crash while carrying students to Douglas Anderson School of the Arts on Wednesday morning. The driver was cited for carless driving, according to officials. Around 8:15 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus...
WCJB
Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning. Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, October 5
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Action News Jax
JSO: Man drowns in retention pond in Southside neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the retention pond outside an apartment complex on Western Way. STORY: Survivors and family members ask people to speak up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to detectives, at approximately 4:57 a.m., officers...
recordpatriot.com
Jacksonville man injured when car goes through yards, hits pedestrian and house
A Jacksonville man was taken to the hospital after his car went through several West State Street yards, struck a pedestrian, and stopped after hitting a house. Police said Michael J. McClaughlin, 34, of Jacksonville was driving east in the 1200 block of West State Street about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when his car went off the road and through the front yard at 1209 W. State St. It continued across the yard at 1203 W. State St., where it damaged bushes, and then through the front yard at 1153 W. State St.
WCJB
Crash in Bradford County left one person in critical condition
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Bradford County left an 18-year-old in critical condition. The driver was traveling westbound on SR 100 on Wednesday. This is when they entered the eastbound lane of travel to pass traffic. The driver did not have enough room or time to pass and...
News4Jax.com
Driver falls to death off bridge after crash on State Road 200 in Nassau County, FHP says
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – After a U-Haul truck crashed Wednesday afternoon on eastbound State Road 200 crossing the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Nassau County, the driver got out of the vehicle and fell to his death, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the crash was reported about...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Crash leaves Lawtey woman in critical condition
A 27-year-old Lawtey woman sustained critical injuries after her pickup left State Road 121 and crashed into a fence and tree on Wednesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, the woman was driving westbound on SR 121 at 8:19 a.m. when her pickup exited the roadway to the right, re-entered the roadway and then left the lane traveling southward just east of NE 204th Lane.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Three killed in accident on I-475 identified
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Three people are dead after a single car accident on I-475. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened on 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound when...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclists, including firefighter, face felony charges of eluding law enforcement
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says it clocked two motorcyclists in Jacksonville over the weekend traveling at speeds over 100 mph on area highways. Both were stopped, FHP said, and face felony charges of eluding police. According to FHP, Roderic Brown, 33, sped past a trooper Saturday...
