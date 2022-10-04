ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke, FL

Action News Jax

Multiple buildings destroyed in westside fire

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says three buildings that were under construction burned and are now a complete loss. Crews responded early today to Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane. JFRD spokesman Eric Prosswimmer says they encountered a new construction project with no power and no one inside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Apartment fire on Jacksonville’s Westside

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has a crew on the Westside where the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department just put out a fire at an apartment complex that’s under construction. The complex is located near Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane. A JFRD spokesman said three buildings were...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Starke, FL
Local
Florida Industry
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents

Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP reports student injuries after DCPS school bus collides with box truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County school bus transporting 35 Douglas Anderson School of the Arts students crashed into the rear of a truck stopped in traffic this morning. On Oct. 5, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 8:15 a.m. on Interstate 95 just south of 8th Street in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning. Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, October 5

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man drowns in retention pond in Southside neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the retention pond outside an apartment complex on Western Way. STORY: Survivors and family members ask people to speak up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to detectives, at approximately 4:57 a.m., officers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
recordpatriot.com

Jacksonville man injured when car goes through yards, hits pedestrian and house

A Jacksonville man was taken to the hospital after his car went through several West State Street yards, struck a pedestrian, and stopped after hitting a house. Police said Michael J. McClaughlin, 34, of Jacksonville was driving east in the 1200 block of West State Street about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when his car went off the road and through the front yard at 1209 W. State St. It continued across the yard at 1203 W. State St., where it damaged bushes, and then through the front yard at 1153 W. State St.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Crash leaves Lawtey woman in critical condition

A 27-year-old Lawtey woman sustained critical injuries after her pickup left State Road 121 and crashed into a fence and tree on Wednesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, the woman was driving westbound on SR 121 at 8:19 a.m. when her pickup exited the roadway to the right, re-entered the roadway and then left the lane traveling southward just east of NE 204th Lane.
LAWTEY, FL
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Three killed in accident on I-475 identified

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Three people are dead after a single car accident on I-475. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened on 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound when...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

