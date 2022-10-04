ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State game predictions

Texas Tech hits the road again this week to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders are listed as 9.5 underdogs to the Cowboys by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) When: 2:30 p.m. (CT)...
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Oklahoma State

Who: Texas Tech (3-2) vs. Oklahoma State (5-0) Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma. When: Saturday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. (CT) Media: FS1 (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio), fuboTV (stream) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Oklahoma State (12) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Oklahoma State (12-2, 7-2) Series...
Kansas State at Iowa State: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium (61,500) Clay Matvick (Play-by-Play), Rocky Boiman (Analyst), Dawn Davenport (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 200, SXM App 954. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Following a 2-0 start...
Week 6 Big 12 Picks

Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Eight conference teams are in action this week. Every game is listed is in Central Standard Time. All games this week take place on Saturday. Texas -7 vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl,...
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said before Thursday's practice

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State men's basketball is in the second week of its preseason practice and is one month away from the opener against UT Arlington on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. CT. On Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton and several players met with reporters inside Gallagher-Iba Arena to update where things stand ahead of the season. Boynton discussed the continued progress in practice, the emphasis on improving the offense and more. Here is a look at everything Boynton said during his short 10-minute long press conference:
