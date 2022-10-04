Read full article on original website
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State game predictions
Texas Tech hits the road again this week to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders are listed as 9.5 underdogs to the Cowboys by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) When: 2:30 p.m. (CT)...
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Oklahoma State
Who: Texas Tech (3-2) vs. Oklahoma State (5-0) Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma. When: Saturday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. (CT) Media: FS1 (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio), fuboTV (stream) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Oklahoma State (12) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Oklahoma State (12-2, 7-2) Series...
Quinn Ewers, Longhorns Dominate Oklahoma Through First Half 28-0
The Texas Longhorns are out to a huge lead over the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half of the Red River Showdown
Kansas State at Iowa State: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium (61,500) Clay Matvick (Play-by-Play), Rocky Boiman (Analyst), Dawn Davenport (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 200, SXM App 954. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Following a 2-0 start...
Former Georgia Coach Dooley Hospitalized With ‘Mild Case’ of COVID-19
The 90-year old led the Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980.
Week 6 Big 12 Picks
Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Eight conference teams are in action this week. Every game is listed is in Central Standard Time. All games this week take place on Saturday. Texas -7 vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl,...
Match Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Kansas Volleyball at Iowa State
Everything you need to know to follow the Jayhawks as they head to Ames, IA to take on the Cyclones
FOX Sports
CFB Week 6: Should you bet on TCU or Kansas in a battle of the unbeatens?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 6 matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas Jayhawks. See who he likes in this preimer Big 12 matchup!
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said before Thursday's practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State men's basketball is in the second week of its preseason practice and is one month away from the opener against UT Arlington on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. CT. On Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton and several players met with reporters inside Gallagher-Iba Arena to update where things stand ahead of the season. Boynton discussed the continued progress in practice, the emphasis on improving the offense and more. Here is a look at everything Boynton said during his short 10-minute long press conference:
