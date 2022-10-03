Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
9 new fall items already spotted on Trader Joe's shelves
Fall has officially arrived and that's super apparent at Trader Joe's. In celebration of pumpkin spice season and sweater weather, the California-based retailer has begun rolling out its roster of seasonal, autumnal-themed goodies. The specific products were first teased by food blogger and internet personality Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to share a detailed list back in August 26. And on Sept. 12, Trader Joe's released a podcast episode that outlined all the new and returning items coming to stores. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, Salted Maple Ice Cream and Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts are just a few items to keep an eye out for!
IN THIS ARTICLE
What are the best (and the worst) Halloween candy varieties in 2022?
When it comes to Halloween candy, opinions differ widely on best and worst. As long as you aren’t allergic to peanut butter or chocolate, it’s hard to top full-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. And despite Brach’s Candy’s best efforts, candy corn consistently ranks near the top of treats people love to hate.
Smuckers Is Upgrading Its Uncrustables Lineup In A Big Way
The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is, hands down, one of the greatest sandwiches of all time. While there are plenty of ways to get your PB&J fix — from the classic combo on white bread to an elevated take with fresh fruit and homemade sourdough — you can't forget the childhood classic, Uncrustables. Made by Smucker's and found in the frozen food aisle, the circular pockets of peanut butter and jelly are iconic. According to Cleveland.com, Smucker's produces about 3 million Uncrustables every single day and the brand is now valued at over $500 million.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco’s Famous Pumpkin Spice Loaf is Back and I’m On My Way
Pumpkin spice and fall just go hand in hand. With that being said, if you need a dose of pumpkin spice in your life, head to Costco. Costco’s famous pumpkin spice loaf is FINALLY back and I’m on my way to grab one. This is a 2 pound...
Attention Twin Ports! A New Oreo Flavor Is Coming For The Holidays
Nabisco has pulled out all the stops on social media to announce a new flavor of Oreo cookie just in time for the holidays, and I for one can't wait. When all the words were put together it spelled out Snicker, so of course, many people assumed it was snicker flavor like the candy bar, but it actually is snickerdoodle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Instagram Thinks Trader Joe's New Fall Dip Could Be A Perfect Thanksgiving Addition
When it comes to fun fall treats, the stores sure don't hold anything back. Just think about it — pumpkin pie ice cream sandwiches from Whole Foods, pumpkin spice Cheerios, Starbucks' salted caramel mocha creamer, Land O Lakes maple butter (via Delish)... Yes, please! We want it all. However,...
Pepperidge Farms Reveals Limited-Edition Milano Cookie Flavor With a Holiday Twist
Pepperidge Farm is getting ready for the holiday season. While most of us are still basking in the warmth of all things pumpkin spice, Milano is busy brewing a new Hot Cocoa flavor with a twist. The exciting new flavor, Hazelnut Hot Cocoa, is guaranteed to be a holiday favorite...
Thrillist
Cheese Sold at Whole Foods, Lidl, & Other Stores Recalled Due to Listeria
A sweeping cheese recall has been initiated in connection with a listeria outbreak that has made at least six people sick and hospitalized five. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has issued a recall on its Brie and Camembert cheese due to the potential for those products to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The company packages its cheeses under a wide variety of labels.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco Is Selling Cookies & Cream Cake Pops That Are Even Cheaper Than Starbucks
Move over Starbucks, Costco came to play in the cake pop area. If you crave Starbucks’ cake pops, you know that those bite-sized treats can get pretty pricey if you buy them regularly. Well, I may have found you a solution…. Costco is selling cookies & cream cake pops...
Mysuncoast.com
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays
(Gray News) – It may be the start of fall and pumpkin spice season, but Oreo is ready to get into the holiday spirit. The cookie company secretly posted about its newest flavor in a series of tweets. “Want to know the next Oreo Cookie flavor? Read the first...
The Beer Hawk advent calendar is back for 2022 – and it’s perfect for craft-beer lovers
It may only be October, but we’ve officially got our sights set on Christmas – and there’s no better way to get excited about the festive countdown than with an extra decadent advent calendar. Whether you’re a beauty buff, a Lego enthusiast or a jewellery magpie, there’s a wealth of choice behind doors this season. From Harvey Nichols’ and Charlotte Tilbury’s indulgant offerings to Aldi’s wine advent calendar and Missoma’s treasure trove, this year’s launches are better than ever. And now, there’s good news for booze enthusiasts as Beer Hawk has unveiled its cult favourite “Beery” Christmas advent calendar to...
Channel your inner gourd-mand with these Peninsula pumpkin dishes and drinks
From cannolis and cocktails to pastas and pastries, here’s how you can be noshing pumpkins all fall long.
MindBodyGreen
Found: A Healthy Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Packed With Gut-Loving Ingredients
Just as fall rolls around, and arguably before the first chilly breeze, flocks of coffee lovers are on the hunt for one thing: pumpkin spice. However, you can use this spice in a variety of ways far beyond the cult-classic latte. One of our favorite iterations: a pumpkin spice hot...
Oh my gourd! Pumpkin spice trend is a $500 million industry in U.S.
Oct 6 (Reuters) - From the perennial popularity of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes to the annual introduction of creative new pumpkin-related products, like Hefty's already sold-out pumpkin-scented trash bags, the brightly-colored crop seems to hold a special place in the hearts, minds and wallets of Americans.
hunker.com
Keurig’s Newest Brewer Has Me Living My Barista Dreams at Home
My morning coffee ritual is one of my favorite parts of the day. I'm normally just a coffee and almond milk kind of girl, but especially as fall and winter weather arrives, it's fun to indulge in an at-home pumpkin spice latte every once in a while. And as the sole coffee drinker in my household, Keurigs have been my go-to brewer for years. Keurig's newest brewer, the K-Cafe SMART, gives you the best of both worlds — you can have an excellent cup of coffee, or a fancy coffee-house-style latte, straight from your kitchen. I've been having so much fun playing at-home barista with this brewer for weeks now — read on for all my thoughts and an honest review!
Enjoy National Coffee Day by trying a brand new coffee drink
woman drinking coffeeAndrea Piacquadio from Pexels. Happy National Coffee Day! Did you know that according to the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee every single day?
6 beverages to add to your Trader Joe's cart this fall
In case you missed it, sweater weather is finally upon us! And no fall meal is complete without a hot and spicy beverage to level up the cozy factor. From apple cider and pumpkin spice coffee to hot cocoa and seasonal teas, the selection of autumnal beverages is seemingly endless — especially at Trader Joe's. In addition to its new lineup of fall goodies — which includes Caramel Apple Dipping Kits, Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants and Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies — the California-based grocer has rolled out a seasonal drink collection featuring both new and returning items.
Comments / 0