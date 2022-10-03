ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Mashed

Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor

As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
BGR.com

New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous

After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Salon

9 new fall items already spotted on Trader Joe's shelves

Fall has officially arrived and that's super apparent at Trader Joe's. In celebration of pumpkin spice season and sweater weather, the California-based retailer has begun rolling out its roster of seasonal, autumnal-themed goodies. The specific products were first teased by food blogger and internet personality Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to share a detailed list back in August 26. And on Sept. 12, Trader Joe's released a podcast episode that outlined all the new and returning items coming to stores. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, Salted Maple Ice Cream and Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts are just a few items to keep an eye out for!
Mashed

Smuckers Is Upgrading Its Uncrustables Lineup In A Big Way

The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is, hands down, one of the greatest sandwiches of all time. While there are plenty of ways to get your PB&J fix — from the classic combo on white bread to an elevated take with fresh fruit and homemade sourdough — you can't forget the childhood classic, Uncrustables. Made by Smucker's and found in the frozen food aisle, the circular pockets of peanut butter and jelly are iconic. According to Cleveland.com, Smucker's produces about 3 million Uncrustables every single day and the brand is now valued at over $500 million.
Thrillist

Cheese Sold at Whole Foods, Lidl, & Other Stores Recalled Due to Listeria

A sweeping cheese recall has been initiated in connection with a listeria outbreak that has made at least six people sick and hospitalized five. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has issued a recall on its Brie and Camembert cheese due to the potential for those products to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The company packages its cheeses under a wide variety of labels.
Mysuncoast.com

Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays

(Gray News) – It may be the start of fall and pumpkin spice season, but Oreo is ready to get into the holiday spirit. The cookie company secretly posted about its newest flavor in a series of tweets. “Want to know the next Oreo Cookie flavor? Read the first...
The Independent

The Beer Hawk advent calendar is back for 2022 – and it’s perfect for craft-beer lovers

It may only be October, but we’ve officially got our sights set on Christmas – and there’s no better way to get excited about the festive countdown than with an extra decadent advent calendar. Whether you’re a beauty buff, a Lego enthusiast or a jewellery magpie, there’s a wealth of choice behind doors this season. From Harvey Nichols’ and Charlotte Tilbury’s indulgant offerings to Aldi’s wine advent calendar and Missoma’s treasure trove, this year’s launches are better than ever. And now, there’s good news for booze enthusiasts as Beer Hawk has unveiled its cult favourite “Beery” Christmas advent calendar to...
Reuters

Oh my gourd! Pumpkin spice trend is a $500 million industry in U.S.

Oct 6 (Reuters) - From the perennial popularity of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes to the annual introduction of creative new pumpkin-related products, like Hefty's already sold-out pumpkin-scented trash bags, the brightly-colored crop seems to hold a special place in the hearts, minds and wallets of Americans.
hunker.com

Keurig’s Newest Brewer Has Me Living My Barista Dreams at Home

My morning coffee ritual is one of my favorite parts of the day. I'm normally just a coffee and almond milk kind of girl, but especially as fall and winter weather arrives, it's fun to indulge in an at-home pumpkin spice latte every once in a while. And as the sole coffee drinker in my household, Keurigs have been my go-to brewer for years. Keurig's newest brewer, the K-Cafe SMART, gives you the best of both worlds — you can have an excellent cup of coffee, or a fancy coffee-house-style latte, straight from your kitchen. I've been having so much fun playing at-home barista with this brewer for weeks now — read on for all my thoughts and an honest review!
Salon

6 beverages to add to your Trader Joe's cart this fall

In case you missed it, sweater weather is finally upon us! And no fall meal is complete without a hot and spicy beverage to level up the cozy factor. From apple cider and pumpkin spice coffee to hot cocoa and seasonal teas, the selection of autumnal beverages is seemingly endless — especially at Trader Joe's. In addition to its new lineup of fall goodies — which includes Caramel Apple Dipping Kits, Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants and Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies — the California-based grocer has rolled out a seasonal drink collection featuring both new and returning items.
