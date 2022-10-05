Casey O’Neill has shared what she would like to see next for Mackenzie Dern following Dern’s loss to Yan Xiaonan last weekend in the UFC Vegas 61 headliner. Dern vs. Xiaonan lived up to the hype of their prototypical grappler vs. striker matchup at UFC Vegas 61. The two strawweights battled from the opening minutes of the fight at a torrid pace, with Xiaonan finding her timing on the feet and Dern controlling Xiaonan on the ground.

