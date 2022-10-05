Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Uncle Of Ex-WWE Star Paige Dies During Charity Boxing Match
The uncle of former WWE star Saraya “Paige” Bevis has passed away during a charity boxing match in the United Kingdom. On Sunday, October 2, medics were called to the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Performance Centre in Norfolk, owned by Ricky Knight — whose family, including daughter Saraya, were the subjects of the 2019 film “Fighting with My Family.”
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Breathtakingly Fast Spinning Hook Kick
MMA fighter Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev sent Elismar Lima careening across the canvas with one of the fastest spinning hook kicks you’ll ever see. Dudaev and Lima met on the main card of Absolute Championship Akhmat 146 on Tuesday in Grozny, Russia. The featherweight clash was the highlight of the main card, which featured some of the best up-and-coming fighters from the world-famous MMA hotbeds of Chechnya and Dagestan.
Former UFC and Bellator Analyst Jimmy Smith Released from WWE Amid Shakeup
Jimmy Smith is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed the long-time Bellator MMA analyst. First reported by Variety, WWE is shaking up the commentary teams on all three of the promotion’s brands, Raw, Smackdown, and NXT. Smith was a commentator for the WWE’s Monday night offering which has been a part of cable TV programming since 1993. Jimmy Smith confirmed his exit following Variety’s report on Twitter.
mmanews.com
Photo: ONE Fighter Shows Off Brutal Hand Break After KO Shot
ONE Championship middleweight fighter Zebaztian Kadestam earned one of the biggest knockouts of his career but left the cage with a nasty injury. Kadestam battled Iuri Lapicus in a middleweight matchup at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August. He earned a 57-second knockout in one of the biggest highlights of the card.
mmanews.com
Photo: Rose Namajunas Makes Modeling Return For Victoria’s Secret
Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has done some modeling for beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret during her ongoing UFC hiatus. Namajunas hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 back in May. She lost her strawweight title after re-gaining the belt and then defending it in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 268.
mmanews.com
Gaethje On McGregor Bout: ‘I Don’t Want To Face PED Users’
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has spoken about a long-awaited matchup with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor, who has been on the sidelines for over a year recovering from the broken leg he suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, has appeared to significantly bulk up in recent times.
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence Gives Assurance that Crawford Fight Is ‘Happening Next’
With speculation running rampant that one of the biggest full unification matches in boxing is in peril, one of the participants decided he needed to give anxious fans a show of confidence. Recent reports have indicated that negotiations for an undisputed welterweight showdown between WBO titlist Terence Crawford and WBA,...
mmanews.com
Edwards Names Usman Mistake He Won’t Replicate As Champ
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards is adamant that he won’t let his focus slip away from mixed martial arts whilst he sits on the throne. At UFC 278, Edwards converted Utah from a state that he’d barely heard of to one that will forever be etched in his personal history. He did that with a single shot that caused one of the greatest upsets that the promotion has ever seen.
mmanews.com
Chandler Ready To Cross Poirier Off List Of Preferred Opponents
With his next matchup confirmed after months of speculation, Michael Chandler has indicated that a fight with Dustin Poirier is something he’s wanted from the moment he joined the UFC. The 36-year-old is set to meet the former UFC interim lightweight champion at UFC 281 in November, which will...
mmanews.com
O’Neill Assesses Next Step For Dern After Loss To Xiaonan
Casey O’Neill has shared what she would like to see next for Mackenzie Dern following Dern’s loss to Yan Xiaonan last weekend in the UFC Vegas 61 headliner. Dern vs. Xiaonan lived up to the hype of their prototypical grappler vs. striker matchup at UFC Vegas 61. The two strawweights battled from the opening minutes of the fight at a torrid pace, with Xiaonan finding her timing on the feet and Dern controlling Xiaonan on the ground.
mmanews.com
Watch: McGregor Drops Sparring Partner, Twitter Reacts
The MMA community has reacted after footage emerged that shows former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor dropping a sparring partner in the gym. Currently, McGregor is on the sidelines following a nasty injury suffered last July. After returning in 2021 for his most active year since 2016, the Irishman went on to drop a pair of TKOs to rival Dustin Poirier.
mmanews.com
Jake Paul Makes Lucrative Offer To Draymond Green After Viral Fight
Jake Paul wants to add another star from another major sport to the upcoming October 29th boxing pay-per-view. Paul will face UFC legend Anderson Silva in his next boxing fight on October 29th in Phoenix, Arizona. He returns to the ring following back-to-back canceled bouts against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. in August.
mmanews.com
Two Ex-UFC Fighters Suspended After Enormous Weight Gain
Two fighters from the Bellator 286 fight card will need to move up in weight going forward. Last weekend Bellator held an event in Long Beach, California. The event was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patrício Pitbull and Ádám Borics. The fight card was a good mix of all different weight classes and rankings of fighters. Two fighters, however, were flagged due to their excessive weight gain from weigh-ins to fight night.
wrestlinginc.com
Looking At Kimbo Slice's Very Short Career In Wrestling
Kevin "Kimbo Slice" Ferguson was most known as a mixed martial artist, boxer and actor. From 2007 up until his death in 2016, he competed in MMA (2007-2011, 2015-2016) and professional boxing (2011-2014). Kimbo first official victory in MMA came at Cage Fury Fighting Championships 5 in Atlantic City on June 23, 2007 when he made former gold-medalist boxer Ray Mercer pass out to a guillotine choke at 72 seconds into the fight.
mmanews.com
Frankie Edgar’s Next UFC Fight Details Revealed
Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has his next, and potentially last, UFC fight booked for later this year in New York City. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Edgar’s return to the Octagon for UFC 281 on Nov. 12. Edgar will face...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Wins Title W/ Rare Buggy Choke Submission
MMA fighter Pavel Pahomenko secured a rare submission method against Pavel Masalski at BFC 69 on Saturday. Pahomenko and Masalski matched up for the vacant Belarusian Fight Championship light heavyweight title at BFC 69 on Saturday. The fight featured an exponential experience difference in favor of Masalski in their main event title bout.
Ex-UFC Star James Vick Set To Make Karate Combat Debut On Oct. 29
James Vick will be crossing over into yet another combat sport. The UFC veteran retired from MMA back in 2021, after a string of five losses to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, Dan Hooker and others. However, Vick didn’t say anything about retiring from the fight game altogether.
mmanews.com
Cormier Addresses Rumors Of Brock Lesnar WWE Clash
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has addressed reports that suggest he could be set to share the WWE ring with Brock Lesnar. This week, lifelong professional wrestling fan Cormier appeared on WWE programming for the very first time. His video promo on Raw came days after it was revealed that he’ll be serving as the special guest referee for the match between Seth Rollins and former UFC fighter Matt Riddle at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view this weekend in Philadelphia.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder adds super-kick to workout, won’t rule out UFC run
Deontay Wilder playfully added a karate kick to his public workout but later didn’t rule out the possibility of fighting in the UFC. The former WBC champion, who last fought against Tyson Fury in October 2021, is finalizing his training for a bout against Robert Helenius. Wilder vs Helenius...
mmanews.com
Shavkat Rakhmonov Has Had His Recent Callout Accepted
A long-time callout target of UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov is seriously entertaining the idea of fighting him in the Octagon. Rakhmonov has had a hard time getting a fight booked following his impressive submission win over Neil Magny back in June. He’s won 16 straight fights to begin his professional career and is 4-0 since signing with the UFC.
