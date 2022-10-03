Read full article on original website
gueydantoday.com
Ms Dot’s rice dressing: A Classic Cajun Dish for Erath High, the community
You’ve had it if you attended Erath High School between 1968 and 2000. If you bought anything from the deli at Champagne’s Supermarket in Erath between 2000 & 2017, you’ve had it. You may have grabbed a taste of it while you were at visitation for Erath High’s homecoming.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles church celebrating 150 years
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A downtown Lake Charles church will celebrate a milestone this weekend. Since the 1870s, First United Methodist Church has provided Methodists a place to call home on Broad St. It’s quite an accomplishment to be around for 150 years, especially when you consider what the...
New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring
The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
KPLC TV
Extra-strength flu shots for seniors
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the flu season now in full swing, seniors are being encouraged by healthcare providers to get a little extra protection from an extra-strength vaccine. Bridget Joseph is a local senior from the Lake Charles area and says she didn’t always get the vaccine, “At...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
Lake Charles American Press
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
KPLC TV
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of...
KPLC TV
United Way assisting seniors with high Entergy bills through “Power to Care”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has been added to Entergy Louisiana’s “Power to Care” program which helps senior citizens and those with disabilities who may be struggling with high bills. As a result, United Way caseworkers are now receiving applications from...
theadvocate.com
Shifting winds? Hurricane-hit Lake Charles forecast to see state's fastest economic growth
The Lake Charles region’s economy has been pummeled by a one-two punch of pandemic restrictions and natural disasters over the past two years. But according to a closely watched state economic forecast released Tuesday, things are looking up. In his annual report, economist Loren Scott predicts that the area...
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
Lake Charles American Press
Three injured in Sunday shooting
Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
LSP identifies victim of fatal mutli-car crash in Vermilion Parish
Around 2:30 p.m. on October 6, 2022 Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash that took place west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy arrested, terminated
Former Major Eliot Bertrand has been accused of felony theft, injuring public records and malfeasance.
Lake Charles American Press
Three McNeese football players allegedly involved in robbery kicked off team
Three McNeese State football players were kicked off the team Tuesday for their part in an alleged robbery, the American Press has learned. All three are defensive backs, including starter Ke’Shon Murray. The other two are reserves, Jaylen Jackson and Johnquai Lewis. While first-year Cowboys head coach Gary Goff...
