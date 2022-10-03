ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Lake Charles church celebrating 150 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A downtown Lake Charles church will celebrate a milestone this weekend. Since the 1870s, First United Methodist Church has provided Methodists a place to call home on Broad St. It’s quite an accomplishment to be around for 150 years, especially when you consider what the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring

The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Extra-strength flu shots for seniors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the flu season now in full swing, seniors are being encouraged by healthcare providers to get a little extra protection from an extra-strength vaccine. Bridget Joseph is a local senior from the Lake Charles area and says she didn’t always get the vaccine, “At...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Three injured in Sunday shooting

Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

