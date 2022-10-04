ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave

ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment

Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
BASKETBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin's decision to move on from Paul Chryst

Kirk Ferentz has faced four Wisconsin coaches throughout his Iowa career as a part of the Heartland Trophy rivalry. That ledge will receive another name this season with the Badgers officially parting ways with head coach Paul Chryst Sunday. The move was a sudden one and surprising to many across...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
MANHATTAN, KS
athleticbusiness.com

Fired Wisconsin Coach Chryst Accepts Reduced Buyout, But Power 5 Still In Deep

Former University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will receive a reduced buyout of $11 million, the school said Monday. As reported by ESPN, Chryst, who was fired Sunday following a 2-3 start to the season, had more than $20 million left on a contract structured to pay him through January 2027. However, athletic director Chris McIntosh said Sunday that Chryst had agreed to take a reduced buyout, while not revealing the specifics.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Wooten 150: Four-star wing Kaden Cooper is close to making his decision

MANSFIELD, Texas -- One of the best athletes in the national senior class, Kaden Cooper is gearing towards the final stages of his recruitment. A 6-foot-5 bouncy wing out of Ada (Okla.) Cooper is down to ten schools in Alabama, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas. He took his last official visit to Tuscaloosa last month and was impressed with the program's style of play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

