Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave
ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
247Sports
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Preps to Pros: Is Kansas State QB commit Avery Johnson the next Lamar Jackson?
247Sports' Cooper Petagna & Andrew Ivins discuss if Kansas State commit Avery Jackson can be the next Lamar Jackson.
247Sports
Colorado coaching search: Dave Clawson, Justin Wilcox among top candidates, analyst says
Colorado fired Karl Dorrell, and 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna suggests five replacement hires for the Buffaloes, including Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson and Cal’s Justin Wilcox. However, there is some serious pause when it comes to Colorado’s next coach. “If I'm a Colorado fan, my last...
SP+ Predicts No. 16 BYU vs Notre Dame
What the analytics say about BYU's chances against Notre Dame
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment
Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
FSU WR Johnny Wilson on transfer portal experience: 'Am I really not going to play football again?'
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and running back Treshaun Ward spoke after Wednesday's practice. - Wilson spoke about the transfer portal process for himself, what it has been like to have early-season success at FSU, and more. - Douglas spoke on his body...
Watch: Scott Satterfield announces shift in coaching responsibilities during weekly press conference
It's no secret, Louisville football is struggling. Following a 34-33 loss at Boston College, a game where Louisville entered as a two touchdown favorite, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced some shifting of roles within the coaching staff that will continue throughout the remainder of the season. Satterfield will have...
Pac-12 Football: One word to describe every team through Week 5
We are beginning to learn more and more about each Pac-12 team as the season goes on
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin's decision to move on from Paul Chryst
Kirk Ferentz has faced four Wisconsin coaches throughout his Iowa career as a part of the Heartland Trophy rivalry. That ledge will receive another name this season with the Badgers officially parting ways with head coach Paul Chryst Sunday. The move was a sudden one and surprising to many across...
Pac-12 prepared for shake up as USC, Utah, & UCLA top rankings
As Utah prepares to face UCLA this weekend, the conference is on track for a major shake up in the power rankings.
Move to Big Ten believed to not make sense for Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington
The former Fox president explains why those four schools are better off staying with Pac-12
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
athleticbusiness.com
Fired Wisconsin Coach Chryst Accepts Reduced Buyout, But Power 5 Still In Deep
Former University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will receive a reduced buyout of $11 million, the school said Monday. As reported by ESPN, Chryst, who was fired Sunday following a 2-3 start to the season, had more than $20 million left on a contract structured to pay him through January 2027. However, athletic director Chris McIntosh said Sunday that Chryst had agreed to take a reduced buyout, while not revealing the specifics.
ACC football power rankings: Clemson solidifies top spot, chaos reigns in ugly bottom half of conference
In a matchup of the top-two teams in last week’s ACC power rankings, Clemson defeated NC State 30-20, sending a message as to who runs the league. D.J. Uiagalelei was once again fantastic, as the Tigers converted two NC State turnovers into 10 points which proved to be the difference maker in the top 10 matchup.
Wooten 150: Four-star wing Kaden Cooper is close to making his decision
MANSFIELD, Texas -- One of the best athletes in the national senior class, Kaden Cooper is gearing towards the final stages of his recruitment. A 6-foot-5 bouncy wing out of Ada (Okla.) Cooper is down to ten schools in Alabama, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas. He took his last official visit to Tuscaloosa last month and was impressed with the program's style of play.
247Sports
