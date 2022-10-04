ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tracy Green
3d ago

they do favor at one time I heard they was brothers a while back and I was shocked to hear that because all that time I never heard of it until I found out it wasn't true.but they both can pass for brothers because they look so much alike.

Taquisha Sayles
2d ago

Its the same person just split in 2. Plies is Kirk before he got saved and was still a thug. Kirk is Kirk after Jesus became his friend

Black Enterprise

Twin Spirits: Plies and Kirk Franklin Vow to Help Florida Residents After Hurricane Ian

Gospel star Kirk Franklin and rapper Plies are well aware of how much people think they resemble each other. In response, the duo has teamed up to help the people of Florida. Franklin recently explained how he and Plies are teaming up to help Florida victims of Hurricane Ian while addressing the “rumors” claiming the two might be related. During a sit-down with Angela Yee, Franklin jokingly addressed the hilarious claims by calling Plies on FaceTime.
