WPG Talk Radio

Federal Report Finds Bad News for NJ Economy

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
New Jersey Globe

Hugin backs early N.J. presidential primary in 2024

Republican State Chairman Bob Hugin supports Gov. Phil Murphy’s bid to move the 2024 New Jersey presidential primary to earlier in the cycle as a way of expanding the state’s relevance. “I am very supportive of that,” said Hugin, stressing that he was voicing a personal position and...
wrnjradio.com

Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program

NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
New Jersey Globe

Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee

Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea barnstorming New Jersey ahead of Election Day 2022

If you've been listening to the show recently you know that I will be coming to a town near you. The Common Sense Town Hall Tour is going great and picking up steam. From colleges to local political clubs to galas, lecture halls, and living rooms, I'm aggressively meeting and greeting New Jerseyans across the state offering solutions to get our state on the right track.
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Coldest night of season on the way, with frost advisories issued in several counties

It might be time to dig out some extra blankets and heavy flannels, with weather forecasters predicting “the coldest night thus far this season for most of our region.”. That’s the word from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in Mount Holly, which says temperatures late Saturday night into early Sunday morning could drop as low as the low 30s in some areas, including Sussex and Warren counties in northwestern New Jersey, along with Carbon and Monroe counties in eastern Pennsylvania.
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

