N.J. looks to crack down on nursing homes: ‘We must fix this system as lives are literally at stake.’
The five-star Nursing Home Compare rating system, created by the federal government to help consumers shop for a nursing home, would be utilized to take punitive action against consistently low-scoring facilities in New Jersey, if a bill that passed a Senate panel is signed into law. The legislation is one...
What to know ahead of New Jersey’s 2022 general election
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. What if I received an absentee or mail ballot but want to vote in person?. What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?. What are the deadlines I need to know?. Below are...
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
N.J. legal weed: I tried these exclusive new edibles and vapes. Here’s my review.
There’s a new line of legal weed products that recently debuted in N.J., marketed as social enhancers for a night out on the town. I took it to heart, and after picking up these new edibles and vape cartridges at the Garden State Dispensary, I test drove them in social environments over a recent weekend. Here’s what I found.
How you can help stand up for a fallen NJ state trooper
In June of 2010, New Jersey lost a hero. NJ State Trooper Marc Castellano was hit by a driver while standing on the shoulder on the westbound side of 195. Trooper Castellano left behind two kids, a wife, and a grieving mom. He was only 29 years old having served as an NJ State Trooper for six years.
N.J. reports 1,641 COVID cases, 6 deaths; no counties remain at ‘high risk’ for transmission, CDC says
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six confirmed deaths as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) deem every county in the state to be at either “low” or “medium” risk for coronavirus transmission. The statewide rate of transmission...
NJ utility pole falls & the inexcusable response that followed
Sometimes, absolutely nothing has to happen for a utility pole for it to fall, which is what happened in this New Jersey town this past summer. And it's scary to think that this could happen for no apparent reason, but it does. To avoid issues for those that had to...
Only One South Jersey Pizzeria Is on the Official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
Federal Report Finds Bad News for NJ Economy
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
New Jersey Globe
Hugin backs early N.J. presidential primary in 2024
Republican State Chairman Bob Hugin supports Gov. Phil Murphy’s bid to move the 2024 New Jersey presidential primary to earlier in the cycle as a way of expanding the state’s relevance. “I am very supportive of that,” said Hugin, stressing that he was voicing a personal position and...
Wawa Opens Another NJ Location With More Coming
Wawa has added another New Jersey store to its roster. The popular convenience store and gas station combo is located at 1750 Route 22 in Union. The Hamilton and Orange stores are expected to open later this fall as part of a mass expansion plan. to follow Daily Voice Union...
New Jersey records one of nation’s biggest spikes in poverty
TRENTON – Poverty increased more in New Jersey than nearly all other states between 2019 and 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, which also showed the state’s median income dropped by 1.7% in that time. The poverty rate in New Jersey went up...
wrnjradio.com
Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program
NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
New Jersey Globe
Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee
Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
Spadea barnstorming New Jersey ahead of Election Day 2022
If you've been listening to the show recently you know that I will be coming to a town near you. The Common Sense Town Hall Tour is going great and picking up steam. From colleges to local political clubs to galas, lecture halls, and living rooms, I'm aggressively meeting and greeting New Jerseyans across the state offering solutions to get our state on the right track.
N.J. reports 1,526 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Rate of transmission drastically drops in one week.
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 1,526 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission has seen a dramatic decrease since last week. The statewide rate of transmission was .98 on Wednesday, down from 1.16 on Thursday of last week. When the transmission rate is 1,...
N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday
The bill would require the state's pension fund to divest from all fossil fuel companies within two years. The post N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
N.J. weather: Coldest night of season on the way, with frost advisories issued in several counties
It might be time to dig out some extra blankets and heavy flannels, with weather forecasters predicting “the coldest night thus far this season for most of our region.”. That’s the word from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in Mount Holly, which says temperatures late Saturday night into early Sunday morning could drop as low as the low 30s in some areas, including Sussex and Warren counties in northwestern New Jersey, along with Carbon and Monroe counties in eastern Pennsylvania.
WPG Talk Radio
