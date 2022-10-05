Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon
It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
Soaring Food Prices In New York State Could Cancel Your Thanksgiving Dinner
Buying food is almost 20 percent more for certain staple items this year compared to last year in New York. According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, food prices have increased significantly. The rising prices are the highest increases in over 40 years. The food index increased...
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
12 Stores That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving in New York State
We're three days into the month of October, which means that spooky season is upon us. It also means that the colder weather is here and we can now look forward to the 2022 holiday season. I know, it's early. We're still four weeks away from Halloween and eight weeks...
RELATED PEOPLE
You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State
You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
Are You Brave Enough To Stay At This Haunted New York AirBnb? Do You Dare?
Halloween is right around the corner. If you're looking for a was to be fully immersed in spooky experiences, how would you like to stay the night at a haunted AirBnb? You can do so right here in Upstate New York. It's called the "The Haunted Bedroom" inside The Enslin...
Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?
Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?. New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was...
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low
This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 May See A Historic Minimum Wage Increase In Upstate New York
As we enter the homestretch of 2022, have you thought about what your New Year’s Resolutions will be? Of course not. Me neither. But it looks like by law, employers will already have one resolution laid out again this year – to pay minimum wage employees a historic increase in 2023.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe What Was Left In the Garage?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On first look this abandoned property in Upstate New York doesn't look abandoned at all. Upon closer exploration it was clear nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind and i mean everything. Wait until you see what was sitting in the garage. Stunning discovery.
One Picturesque Place In NY Among Most Idyllic Spots to See Fall Foliage
One picturesque place in New York is among the most idyllic spots to see foliage this fall. You haven't experienced the beauty of Mother Nature until you've seen her in all her glory during Autumn. From the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains to the Thousand Islands, New York has fabulous fall foliage. But there's one place that is the best.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge
A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
Gothamist.com
New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
Life Changing Money For Adults In New York State
You are probably the kind of person who has been working your entire life. When people talk about work, you proudly tell them that "you have had a job since you were 16"! Perhaps even before 16 for you? Ever feel like you still can't make ends meet?. There is...
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0