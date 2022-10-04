Netflix’s ‘The Midnight Club’ is set in a hospice where eight terminally ill teenagers form the eponymous club, assembling each night to tell horror stories to each other. The stories are an escape for them, a way to talk about their fears, insecurities, and mortality, things they don’t feel comfortable talking about otherwise. With every episode, a new story is concocted by them, but slowly, they discover that the hospice has a few tales of its own to tell. By the time the season wraps up, some characters meet their end, a fortunate one gets a happy ending, and a very dangerous person is set loose on the world. And yet, a lot of things go unexplained. Here we break down the ending of the show to find out what it means for the characters. SPOILERS AHEAD!

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO