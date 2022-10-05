Read full article on original website
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
Now Serving Omaha: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch
If you're in the mood for some festive fall fun, then make the trip to Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch!. Skinny Bones has you covered for all your fall thrills and foods. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
City of Omaha's 'Housing Affordability Action Plan'
OMAHA, Neb. — An open house, all about affordable housing, in a city where 55,000 households are burdened by the cost of keeping a roof overhead. "How many people are struggling with high rents, high mortgage payments, high property taxes for folks is a pain point," said Greg Paskach, housing manager for the city of Omaha Planning Department.
Incumbent Megan Hunt hopes to hold onto her District 8 seat
OMAHA, Neb. — Incumbent Megan Hunt hopes to hold onto her District 8 legislature seat while Marilyn Asher hopes to get her chance to represent her district. The area includes part of Dundee, Benson and Keystone in North Central Omaha. Hunt hopes to continue working toward decreasing the political...
Now Serving Omaha: A Catered Affair
If you're looking for fresh, delicious food for yourself-- or your next event-- look no further. A Catered Affair has been providing food for the community for more than ten years. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser stopped by A Catered Affair to talk about what's on the menu, in this...
Papillion fire Chief Bill Bowes announces retirement after 16 years
PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion's fire chief announced Wednesday that he's retiring after 16 years leading the department. Bill Bowes was hired in 2006, when there were just 18 career firefighters and 20 volunteer firefighters. The department has since grown to 60 and Bowes also helped open three additional fire...
Freeze warning expected to bring Omaha's first frost of the season Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — The chilliest temperatures of the fall season so far will arrive for most of Nebraska and Iowa this weekend. A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Saturday morning, with temperatures as low as 29 degrees.
Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
Southwest Iowa veterans' honor flight returns to Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest Iowa veterans got a warm welcome home at Omaha's Eppley Airfield on Thursday. This group was returning from an honor flight trip to Washington, D.C. The organization flies in veterans from around the country so they can see the war memorials in our nation's capital.
130 years later: City of Omaha acknowledges lynching victim
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday saw a solemn ceremony outside the Douglas County courthouse. Those there marked the city's awaited acknowledgment of the lynching of George Smith — 130 years later. The Douglas County courthouse is now home to two historical markers. Historical markers that share the stories of...
Woodbine community, U.S. military benefitting from unique training
WOODBINE, Iowa — A school district in western Iowa is partnering with the 185th Air Refueling Wing for unique training. The airmen are building a giant structure — a mission done all across the world, and now in the town of Woodbine. This giant tension fabric structure only...
Ralston race for Nebraska Legislative District 12
RALSTON, Neb. — Two Ralston School Board members hope to represent Legislative District 12 in the Nebraska Unicameral. Robin Richards serves as vice president of the school board. If elected one of her priorities would be to secure schools in the district. "When Ralston passed the $83 million bond...
Meet Napoleon, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Are you torn between adopting a dog or a horse? Well, here's a nice middleground. Napoleon is a Great Dane at the Nebraska Humane Society who weighs over...
Omaha police seeking public's assistance in homicide investigation near Hanscom Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are seeking the public's assistance in a homicide investigation near Hanscom Park. A 13-year-old boy, identified as Lenny Rodriguez, died after a shooting near the area of 29th and Shirley streets on Sept. 28. Authorities are asking any homeowners or tenants who live in...
New candidate enters race for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. — Looking ahead to 2023, another name has entered the race for Lincoln mayor. Stan Parker announced his candidacy Wednesday. Parker is a former Husker football player who was on the team in the 1980s. He's spent the last 30 years working in the nonprofit sector. State...
Omaha metro's first frost of the season likely Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The chilliest temperatures of the fall season so far will arrive for most of Nebraska and Iowa just in time for the weekend. Friday morning could bring some patchy frost north of the metro, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. After a chilly day with highs...
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
Missing inmate from Omaha Community Corrections Center arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's Office
LINCOLN, Neb. — A missing inmate from the Omaha Community Corrections Center was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, according to authorities. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Matthew Hurich was taken into custody on Sept. 28. Hurich disappeared on Sept. 22, when he left the facility...
23-year-old man dies after crash involving motorcycle and SUV, according to Lincoln police
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are investigating a crash that killed a 23-year-old man from Ashland. Investigators said a motorcycle and an SUV collided on O Street near Cotner Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicles also hit a sedan on the roadway, according to authorities. Police...
