Bitcoin Surpassed $20K, Ethereum Rises Above $1,350, Kim Kardashian Is Fined by the SEC for Endorsing a Cryptocurrency Security

Read full article on original website
Related
nulltx.com
Trading Volume for Bitcoin and Ethereum Significantly Declines While Cryptocurrency Markets Remain Stable
Cryptocurrency markets have been trading sideways with no significant change for Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, and other significant crypto assets and have been holding support since Friday. Since the world’s markets are closed today and Bitcoin is tied to the stock market, we won’t see any movement today. BTC is simply waiting for the next move.
nulltx.com
Cryptocurrency Bearish Correction Sees BTC Drop Below $20K Today Following the Binance Bridge Exploit, ETH Holds Over $1,300
This Friday, cryptocurrency markets are exhibiting a modest negative correction as the market valuation fell by $20 billion from $960 billion yesterday to $946 billion. While Bitcoin fell below $20k today, Ethereum managed to keep support around the $1,300 mark despite the substantially lower trading volume. Let’s examine recent financial, Bitcoin, and Ethereum news that impacts the markets.
nulltx.com
Strong Labor Data Suppresses Bitcoin And Polkadot Price Action While Oryen Network Capital Influx Remains Unaffected
The statistics for US jobs were posted, which is a mixed bag. In July of this year, half a million positions were created, signaling that growth is still strong. September jobs growth cooled off, but the unemployment rate dropped, causing the Federal Reserve (FED) to likely raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points next month. Last month posted 263,000 positions, which was fewer than the 315,000 that were posted in August.
nulltx.com
Buy Uniglo.io (GLO), Tokenize Xchange (TKX) And Evmos (EVMOS) Now Instead Of FOMOing Later
While the overall market has arguably been struggling recently, now could be the perfect time to invest at current prices. You don’t want to have FOMO when you miss the gains tokens like GLO, TKX, and EVMOS could make—and these are still projects that have great potential for both your portfolio and the future of the space.
RELATED PEOPLE
nulltx.com
Top 5 Loyalty Tokens by Market Capitalization to Watch in October 2022
Loyalty Tokens are sign-in rewards called loyalty points’ from being active within a system, mainly a game, which can be used as an in-game currency for governance rights and buying items. Loyalty Tokens have a total market capitalization of $191,637,790 and a total trading volume of $5,434,930. Note: The...
nulltx.com
Top 5 Governance Tokens Below $0.01 Price Mark to Watch in October 2022
Users can vote on plans and decisions directing the project’s progress and community participation through using governance tokens. Token Holders are rewarded in this way. Governance Tokens have a growing total market capitalization of $14,902,775,170 and a total trading volume of $1,035,221,885. The tokens are ordered by their price...
nulltx.com
Polygon, Uniglo.io, And Ethereum Developers Still Hold Concern Over DevCon 6 Safety In Colombia
Ethereum DevCon (Developers Conference) is the yearly event for all blockchain developers, Ethereum based and otherwise, to get together and flower the seeds of ideas they have been having over the previous year. This edition of DevCon will likely be much bigger and better than ever, with three years since the previous meet-up passing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant bull run on crypto. The last exhibition was held in Japan, with this year’s being held in the Colombian capital of Bogotá.
nulltx.com
LBank Hosts a Web 3.0 Event in the Financial Hub of Pakistan & Other Activities
Top cryptocurrency exchange LBank hosted several key events and activities in the month of September for its Pakistani community. The trading platform also donated to the people that were affected by the devastating floods that badly damaged a few parts of Pakistan. LBank Pakistan provided immediate emergency relief supplies and...
Comments / 0