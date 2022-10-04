Bitcoin Surpassed $20K, Ethereum Rises Above $1,350, Kim Kardashian Is Fined by the SEC for Endorsing a Cryptocurrency Security

Ethereum DevCon (Developers Conference) is the yearly event for all blockchain developers, Ethereum based and otherwise, to get together and flower the seeds of ideas they have been having over the previous year. This edition of DevCon will likely be much bigger and better than ever, with three years since the previous meet-up passing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant bull run on crypto. The last exhibition was held in Japan, with this year’s being held in the Colombian capital of Bogotá.

