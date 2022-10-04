Read full article on original website
laportecounty.life
Visit Michigan City LaPorte for the latest events, activities and fun in Northern Indiana
There is always something fun to do in LaPorte County, and the team at Visit Michigan City LaPorte opens its door to all, welcoming locals and visitors to all upcoming events. Established in 2009 as the brand name of the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, the organization works to enhance economic growth through area attractions and activities.
laportecounty.life
IUN Examining Expansion in Michigan City
Indiana University Northwest is exploring options to expand course offerings in Michigan City. Chancellor Ken Iwanna’s remarks came during a reception for IU President Pamela Whitten Tuesday at the Northwest Indiana Education Foundation. The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City helped organize the reception. “We’re committed to our future together,”...
laportecounty.life
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte fights to raise awareness with Safe Sleep Month kickoff event
So many tragic things happen in our communities every single day, but organizations like Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) actively fight to make our communities safer, healthier places. October is Safe Infant Sleep Month, and to help initiate the month of awareness, HFL and its Partners for Healthier Babies Council (PHB) held a kickoff event on Thursday, September 29. More than 50 community leaders and members gathered to share information and learn about safe sleeping habits for babies so that they could go out into the community and make a difference.
laportecounty.life
Porter County Alzheimer’s Walk receives unconditional community support
Each year the Alzheimer’s Association holds hundreds of Walk to End Alzheimer’s events across the nation to raise awareness and further its mission to end Alzheimer’s disease. On Sunday, October 2, the Porter County community came together to participate in one of these walks, and the amount of community support and love was unbelievable.
laportecounty.life
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary gets nutty – and fashionable – for a good cause
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary is inviting the public to two of its popular fundraisers this October. The auxiliary will host the Carline Leathers Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The fundraiser will offer a selection of fashion outerwear, footwear, accessories and more.
laportecounty.life
A La Porte Life in the Spotlight: Nicole Barker
Six years ago, Nicole Barker started her career at the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD). Barker got her current career through her past career at Save the Dunes by working on projects with another manager. That manager would soon become her new boss at NICTD. Currently at NICTD, Barker...
laportecounty.life
Purdue Federal Credit Union brings community together with First Family Day Celebration
People are always searching for fun things to do with their families on the weekend. On Saturday, October 1 Purdue Federal Credit Union held a Family Day celebration and gave the community exactly what it was looking for. Community members had a wonderful time chatting with friends and spending time with their loved ones.
townandtourist.com
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
Family and friends to hold vigil for missing Gary man
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A vigil will be held Thursday night for a man from Gary who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.Davione Comanse, 23, was last seen in the Glen Park area of Gary on Sept. 23. Family and friends have been searching for him but are asking for the community's help.The vigil starts at 6 p.m. outside the Gary Police Department.
nwindianabusiness.com
Airport’s promising future
Time is right to capitalize on GCIA’s full potential with promising suite of capital development projects. The time is now for the Gary/Chicago International Airport to truly be a beacon for the growth of the Northwest Indiana economy. For far too long, we have heard that nothing is happening at the GCIA, and that any investment there is a dead end. Let me state unequivocally: those assessments are wrong, and we are well positioned to succeed.
hometownnewsnow.com
Old Factory Fire Still Smoldering
(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroying an old factory building in La Porte yesterday continues to smolder today. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there are hot spots beneath the rubble of the heavily collapsed structure still requiring water. However, Snyder said the fire is well under control and should be completely extinguished before the evening.
iun.edu
A triumph for teaching in Northwest Indiana
IU Northwest and Ivy Tech faculty partner to enhance teaching techniques. When we think of universities as centers of learning, we mostly picture undergraduate and graduate students poring over a pile of books. However, the students are far from the only people on campus learning something new. In partnership with...
laportecounty.life
La Porte firefighters to host annual open house this weekend
The City of La Porte Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with its annual open house this Saturday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Burke. According to Burke, the open house event is an opportunity for the public to meet their local firefighters and learn about fire prevention and safety. He said this is especially important as Fire Prevention Week begins on Sunday, Oct. 9.
nwindianabusiness.com
Quality care matters
Health care delivery has evolved through the years thanks to advancements in technology, changes in the insurance industry and development of new best practices, experts say. Another force, which has impacted how providers operate, is value-based care, a concept based on improving quality and outcomes for patients. Ultimately, care delivery...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels
CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
laportecounty.life
Veteran Spotlight: John Zehner
Born and raised in Chesterton, Indiana, John Zehner decided it was time to expand his horizons after high school. He joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and served for two years. “I did my training at Fort Lewis Army Base in Washington state,” he said. “I was part of the artillery and was stationed in Vietnam.”
xrock1039.com
Northbound I-65 Off-ramps to Close for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the temporary closure of two Interstate 65 off-ramps for concrete restoration. Northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 in Merrillville is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 7 this Friday night and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 10. And, northbound I-65 to 61st Avenue in Hobart is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 14 and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 17. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. INDOT says during the ramp closures, drivers needing to exit northbound I-65 to access U.S. 30 or 61st Avenue will need to seek an alternate route.
rejournals.com
Flaherty & Collins celebrates opening of $35 million mixed-use development in Indiana
Flaherty & Collins Properties recently celebrated the opening of The Banks, a $35 million mixed-use development that will bring a high-end apartment complex and retail space to NewPorte Landing in La Porte, Indiana. The Banks is a 194-unit mixed-use development that includes 5,000 square feet of retail space on a...
WNDU
One in critical condition after shooting in South Bend
South Bend man gets more than 8 years for bank robbery. New Prairie preparing for unbeaten conference showdown at Penn. The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. Penn hosting New Prairie Friday in unbeaten conference showdown. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back...
laportecounty.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
