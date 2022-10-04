In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the temporary closure of two Interstate 65 off-ramps for concrete restoration. Northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 in Merrillville is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 7 this Friday night and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 10. And, northbound I-65 to 61st Avenue in Hobart is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 14 and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 17. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. INDOT says during the ramp closures, drivers needing to exit northbound I-65 to access U.S. 30 or 61st Avenue will need to seek an alternate route.

MERRILLVILLE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO