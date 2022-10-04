Read full article on original website
Related
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
CNET
How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription
Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get Microsoft Office for life for just $36 during our version of Prime Day
Stack CommerceMicrosoft Office Home and Business for Mac and Microsoft Office Professional for Windows are both on sale for just $35.99.
coinchapter.com
SoCap Bonus introduces innovative employee programs to a different level of employee non wage benefits.
SoCap bonus has established itself as an Innovation Payroll bonus system designed simultaneously for the employee and the employer. In recent progress, the company has expanded by launching its SOCAP Utility Token on Kanga Exchange . SOCAP TOKEN definition it’s a type of asset that allows users/holders to purchase certain...
coinchapter.com
Ethereum Towers NFT Apartments Announces Live Minting
Ethereum Towers (https://ethereumtowers.com), a community-centric, vertical megastructure consisting of 4,388 NFT apartments set in the upcoming Ethereum Worlds Metaverse, are today (October 5, 2022) launching their next apartment NFT mint. Ethereum Towers is a social platform built for non-gamers that enjoy the creativity of the metaverse without its complexities. Users can design, build and furnish apartments with user-friendly building tools that require no programming or SDK experience.
Facebook says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. Here's what you should do right now
Facebook parent Meta says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. These are the steps you should take right now if you downloaded one of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coinchapter.com
Uniglo.io (GLO) and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) see Price Explosion, Whilst Ethereum (ETH) Merge is Near
Finding cryptos with huge potential is often what many investors are searching for in the digital currency space. While it might have gotten a bit harder in the bear market, it still isn’t impossible. There are still success stories out there if you know where to look. And these thriving cryptos actually have even more potential than you might think.
coinchapter.com
How to Earn Passive Income By Cloud Mining Every Day
Mining has come a long way since the early days of Bitcoin when individuals could use their home computers to mine coins and earn passive income. These days, miners rely on expensive hardware and large-scale operations to generate new coins. But what if there was a way to participate in mining without having to invest in expensive hardware? Cloud mining is an option that allows you to do just that.
coinchapter.com
How Do Kwon’s LUNA Means Interpol Are After Him And Why Maker And Oryen Network Aren’t Making The Same Mistakes
Since the collapse of LUNA earlier this year, wiping out a $45million market cap in just a week, creator Do Kwon has been on the run and wanted by authorities, including Interpol. LUNA was built to absorb the volatility of the project’s stablecoin UST but was unable to do so when UST lost its dollar peg. This led to hyperinflation and huge losses for investors.
coinchapter.com
Buy and HODL Shortlist: Uniglo.io (GLO), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Ravencoin (RVN)
Long-term investment strategies, such as ‘HODLing,’ are crucial to accumulating wealth. The term ‘HODL,’ misspelling the word ‘hold,’ is an acronym for ‘holding on for dear life.’ It is one of the crypto industry’s most recognized and known strategies. Finding quality...
coinchapter.com
Cozy Web3 Movement: Cozies announces minting of Cozies NFTs for October 10th
New York, United States, 6th October, 2022, Chainwire. Cozies, an immersive community-driven movement promoting a “Cozy” culture of living, has announced its first-ever Cozies NFT release is minting for October 10th at 10 am EST on its Cozies.io website. Inspired by lo-fi anime aesthetics, sci-fi, and streetwear culture, the Cozies collection is made up of ERC721A 10,000 NFTs, each intentionally crafted to reflect a Cozy futuristic reality.
coinchapter.com
Baby Dogecoin Swap Is Finally Here, Listed Grove Token
Yesterday the Baby dogecoin community went live on the swap news. The community said that they were ready for the Baby doge swap. The online dogecoin community developed Baby Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency asset where “doge” is a ridiculous misspelling of “dog.” “The Baby dogecoin strives to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds.” the company states.
komando.com
Simple and quick guide to managing your Android device storage like a pro
Want more out of your Android phone? We all do. Thankfully, Android is very versatile and accessible. One way to take full advantage of your device is to add apps that open up a more significant world of possibilities. Tap or click here for five handy Google apps you should use on your Android. But what if your device is running out of storage and downloading apps isn’t an option?
The Verge
Google brings Wi-Fi 6E to its routers with the Nest Wifi Pro
Google’s beefing up its mesh networking offerings. On Tuesday, it announced the Nest Wifi Pro, a router that supports tri-band Wi-Fi 6E for faster potential speeds and that can connect 100 devices per router for a maximum of 300 devices. In terms of speed, it’s a big upgrade compared to the regular Google Nest Wifi, which was released in 2019 and is equipped with dual-band 802.11ac capabilities (nowadays known as Wi-Fi 5).
bloomberglaw.com
Google Loses to Sonos on Speaker Patent in Ongoing Tech Fight
An administrative tribunal wiped out parts of a Google LLC patent for wireless sensor communication Thursday amid a wide-ranging intellectual property battle with home speaker competitor Sonos Inc. The Patent Trial and Appeal Board found that all challenged claims in US Patent No. 10,229,586 are obvious in light of prior...
Grab a Discount on This Decentralized VPN During Our Version of Prime Day
Deeper Connect Pico is a portable cybersecurity solution you won't want to miss.
Business Insider
How to log into your Gmail account on a computer or mobile device
You can log into your Gmail, and enable Gmail automatic logins, on the app or website. If you logged out of Gmail, signing back into your account is easy if you know your password. Make sure to log out of your Gmail when using shared or public computers for security.
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s ‘digital gold’ narrative is back? Strengthened correlation says yes
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – For the past year, Bitcoin (BTC) has exhibited a heightened correlation with risk-on assets. However, the tandem has gotten weaker, reviving the crypto asset’s ‘digital gold’ narrative. According to research group Kaiko, BTC’s connection to gold is the strongest in over a year.
Comments / 0