Before Halloween, it’s time for parents, grandparents, and babysitters to get scared. That’s right, it’s corn maze season. Last year marked my first, as my daughter and I frequented Scamman Farm in Stratham. The nice thing about Scamman is that they have two mazes: one for kids (or adults who get freaked), and…the other one. There were no requests for…the other one last year. But now that my daughter is a big girl who’s twice kicked my butt racing through the Polar Caves, I worry that this is the year we finally enter...the other corn maze.

STRATHAM, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO