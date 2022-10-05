Read full article on original website
Enjoy an Enchanting Experience in This Hauntingly Mystical Airbnb in Salem, MA
A trip to Salem, Massachusetts, any day of the year is a mystical and magical experience, but especially so in the fall. Characters stroll through the streets, shops boast unique experiences, and museums teach you the history of the Salem Witch Trials. If you're looking to ring in the start...
Males With Tattoos Wanted for a Boston Casting Call
Well, here you go. Maybe this is could be your 15 minutes of fame and even beyond. If you're a guy with tattoos, here's your chance to talk about them and show them off with other like-minded tat lovers. A friend of mine who does some acting on the side...
Museums You May Have Skipped Over That Are Worth Checking Out in Salem, MA
Growing up in New England, you are bound to have many field trips to museums. One school field trip that many New Englanders had was visiting Salem, MA, and going to the Salem Witch Museum. Even if you did not grow up in New England, if you are interested in...
10 Amazing LOCAL Massachusetts Pet Stores And the Hottest Selling Item at Each
If A) you love your furry family members and B) you like to support local business then this list is for you! Here are 10 amazing locally owned pet stores in Massachusetts and the hottest selling item at each. To all of the super friendly people who work at these...
Spook Easily? New Hampshire Haunted Attraction Will Have Special ‘No Scares’ Nights
Some people might hear about a Halloween attraction with “no scares” nights and say, “What’s wrong with some people??”. But as someone who recalls the last two years of cable news, Kanye tweets and Red Sox games, I counter: “What’s wrong with you??”. Some...
Salem girl in wheelchair receives custom costume, joins in annual parade
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem girl’s Halloween dream is coming true this year. Eleven-year-old Savannah Smith is participating in Salem’s annual Haunted Happenings Parade for the first time, and will be decked out in a costume custom-fitted to her wheelchair inspired by her favorite TV show, “The Voice.”
If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in Portsmouth, NH, is on the Market
If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!
(WHITMAN, MA) You're invited to a festive afternoon of family-friendly fun! The Whitman VFW has revealed last year's Fall Carnival will return for the second year in a row and that the "Whitman Fall Carnival is in full planning mode!"
Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list
Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
What You Should Do if You Get Lost in a Corn Maze
Before Halloween, it’s time for parents, grandparents, and babysitters to get scared. That’s right, it’s corn maze season. Last year marked my first, as my daughter and I frequented Scamman Farm in Stratham. The nice thing about Scamman is that they have two mazes: one for kids (or adults who get freaked), and…the other one. There were no requests for…the other one last year. But now that my daughter is a big girl who’s twice kicked my butt racing through the Polar Caves, I worry that this is the year we finally enter...the other corn maze.
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
On the Market: A Quincy Home with Panoramic Waterfront Views
Ever wanted to gaze out upon the water while soaking in a bath? Or while snuggling in bed? Look no further than this Squantum Peninsula home. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,490,000. Size: 6,543 square feet. Bedrooms:...
Missing Man Last Heard Off Long Island Coast While Sailing From MA To FL
The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Massachusetts who was last heard from last month while on his way to Florida. Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
29 more cats evacuated from Hurricane Ian looking for adoption in Mass.
Dozens of cats have arrived in Massachusetts from Florida and ready for adoption after being rescued from Hurricane Ian by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem. Last week, 42 cats were brought from Florida. And on Wednesday, both...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
See Our Girl, Country Artist April Cushman, in Plaistow, New Hampshire, This Weekend
We love us some April Cushman! She is a friend of the station (a FOS as I like to call them), and has graced us with her talents for many WOKQ events over the years. She has opened for various music festivals, Kickin' Country Cruises, and even Kip Moore a few months back at 3S Arts Space.
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
