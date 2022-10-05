ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

whdh.com

Salem girl in wheelchair receives custom costume, joins in annual parade

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem girl’s Halloween dream is coming true this year. Eleven-year-old Savannah Smith is participating in Salem’s annual Haunted Happenings Parade for the first time, and will be decked out in a costume custom-fitted to her wheelchair inspired by her favorite TV show, “The Voice.”
