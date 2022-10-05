Read full article on original website
US jury convicts man in deadly Alabama kidnapping of child
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been convicted on two federal charges in the 2019 kidnapping that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared from a birthday party. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Birmingham says 42-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth was convicted Friday on two kidnapping counts in the case of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake" McKinney. He faces life in prison on the federal charges. Birmingham news outlets say Stallworth also faces a state capital murder charge in the case. The child vanished from a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama, on Oct. 12, 2019. Her body was found in a landfill 10 days later.
Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities have arrested the brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family on suspicion that he helped him destroy evidence. The Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jesus Salgado's brother, Alberto Salgado, was arrested late Thursday on criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence. Officials say Jesus Salgado was a former employee of the family who had a longstanding dispute with them. Authorities say Jesus Salgado kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle on Monday. Their bodies were found Wednesday. Authorities say Jesus Salgado also tried to kill himself. He was released from the hospital and booked into the county jail Thursday night on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.
FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters
Jurors in Michigan heard secretly recorded audio as prosecutors tried to show how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The audio played during testimony Friday features contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the basement of a Grand Rapids vacuum shop where Adam Fox was living. Fox was recently convicted of conspiring to abduct Whitmer as a step toward kicking off a U.S. civil war. Joe Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were members of a group called the Wolverine Watchmen. They're charged with providing material support to Fox and others, though they’re not accused of directly participating in the Whitmer kidnapping plot.
11 turkey farm workers in Pa. charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania...
Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state Legislature to pass a new tax on oil companies. Newsom said Friday the session would begin Dec. 5. He accused oil companies of price gouging. The average price for a gallon of gas in California was $6.39 on Friday, according to AAA. That's $2.58 higher than the national average. Western States Petroleum Association Vice President Kevin Slagle said state lawmakers should examine decades of California's energy policy and what it means to the economy. Newsom said he wants money from the new tax to be returned to taxpayers.
Kansas' Daniels heads to locker room after taking big hit
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels left the 19th-ranked Jayhawks’ game against No. 17 TCU late in the second half after landing hard on his right shoulder. Daniels was hurt as Jamoi Hodge sacked him with 41 seconds left. He went to the locker room for treatment. Daniels fumbled at the goal line earlier in the quarter as the Jayhawks were driving for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown. TCU led 10-3 at half.
