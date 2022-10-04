Read full article on original website
This Is Texas' Most Notorious Serial Killer
True crime documentaries are all the rage right now.
Texas sheriff opens probe into DeSantis’ migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard
The sheriff said that the group of Venezuelan migrants were “lured” from a migrant resource center into traveling to Martha’s Vineyard “under false pretenses.”
Top 25 Safest Colleges in US: These Two Texas Schools on List
Full disclosure: campus safety is something that is very important to me, especially since my oldest child is currently a senior at a college out of state, and my youngest is a high school junior currently trying to decide where to go after graduation. If you're preparing to send your...
Texas has spent more than $18 million sending migrants to Chicago, other sanctuary cities
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a month after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending refugees from the U.S.-Mexico border to Chicago, we're getting an idea of how much all that costs. According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Lone Star State spent more than $18 million sending migrants to Chicago, Martha's Vineyard, and other sanctuary cities. The move includes a total of 12,000 people so far. More than 1,800 ended up in Cook County.Now Florida and Arizona are also sending migrants to other states, as part of a protest against the Biden administration's immigration policies.
Texas Sheriff Getting Threats After Saying He’d Investigate DeSantis for Migrant Plane Stunt
A Texas sheriff announced Monday that he would investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration flying Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. And now, his office says, it’s received “numerous threats.”. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, where the flight last week originated,...
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas would 'eliminate all rapists.' But clinics say the number of rape cases has been 'consistently high': report
"We are struggling to keep up with demand," a Texas Clinic employee told the Associated Press, adding that she has a waitlist for victims.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane
Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Democratic El Paso mayor sending thousands of migrants by bus to major cities
In El Paso, Texas, city officials say their resources are being pushed to the brink by a record number of migrants. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley spoke with the Democratic mayor who is following some Republican governors' leads and sending thousands of migrants to cities such as New York and Chicago. Sept. 22, 2022.
Texas city hit by 1,500 illegal migrants a day
EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — U.S Border Patrol agents along the El Paso, Texas, sector of the southern border are encountering an average of 1,500 migrants each day amid controversy about the busing of migrants into U.S. sanctuary cities. The deputy city manager told NewsNation that at least nine...
Texas morgues near border overwhelmed by migrant deaths: 'Not a single space in that cooler'
LAREDO, Texas – As the crisis on the border gets worse by the day, Fox News takes an exclusive look at just one of the county morgues along the Texas border, which has been completely overwhelmed by the increase in migrants’ deaths. It is just another day at...
Thousands of Migrants Are Arriving in El Paso. They Have Nowhere to Sleep.
EL PASO, Texas — For the last couple of days, the lonely corner of Overland Avenue and Santa Fe Street in El Paso, Texas, has become home for Luis Cubillan, 41, and his family after leaving Venezuela over a month ago. “Welcome to our home,” Cubillan comically told VICE...
Officials: Texas prison warden, his brother allegedly shot, killed migrant, injured another
AUSTIN, Texas — A warden at a Texas detention center and his brother have been arrested in Texas for allegedly shooting and killing a migrant. Another migrant was injured, officials say. According to court records obtained by The Associated Press, two brothers, Michael Sheppard, 60, and Mark Sheppard, 60,...
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
Migrant encounters at the border are higher today than they were before Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star began
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For the past year and a half, Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security his priority and the centerpiece of his reelection campaign. He’s put $4 billion on the line...
Brothers in Texas arrested after 2 migrants shot, one fatally, near U.S.-Mexico border
Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach, according to court documents filed Thursday. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County...
3 in Texas charged with trying to smuggle migrants by air
Three of the six migrants were held as material witnesses until their testimony could be recorded. The Salvadoran nationals said they had been driven to the airport to be flown deeper into the U.S.
Texas trooper under investigation for Uvalde massacre response now a cop for school district
UVALDE, Texas — ABC News has confirmed that a former Texas state trooper now under investigation for her conduct in responding to the May 24 Uvalde school shooting rampage is among the new officers hired for the Uvalde school district police department -- the same force that has come under fire for the bungled response to the massacre.
