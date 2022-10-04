Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Meet the Gang of Seamstresses: Sewing easily accessible shirts for cancer patients
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Supporting cancer patients can be done in a variety of ways, but sometimes it's as simple as a shirt. Dayton 24/7 Now's Megan O’Rourke was able to meet Patricia Cochran, self proclaimed "gang leader" of the "gang of seamstresses." When one of her friends...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton announces $800,000 in investments two local non-profits
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's approval of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan funds. A $500,000 donation to the Ronald McDonald House and a $300,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton will assist...
dayton247now.com
Family Mental Health and Wellness Day at Levitt Pavilion on October 8
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week, Sunlight Village Inc., NAMI Montgomery County, Dayton City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild, The MarketPlace Movement, and the Healthy Family Market will host the 2022 Family Mental Health & Wellness Day at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
dayton247now.com
Gem City Market stops accepting WIC, leaving new moms in a tough position
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF)- Gem City Market has stopped accepting WIC benefits. Community members believe this now puts expecting mothers and new mothers in a difficult situation. Community Programs Manager, Morgan Hood, said Gem City Market services 300 to 500 people daily in the heart of Dayton's once food desert on the west side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Springfield High School students pack nearly 30,000 lunches for children in South Africa
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, more than 100 Springfield High School students took part in a service project that packed meals for children in Lesotho, a nation in South Africa. SHS has collaborated with the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative (LNI) to offer a food pack for the fourth consecutive year....
dayton247now.com
Dayton Children's Hospital urges everyone 6 months and up to get flu shot by Halloween
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Everyone ages 6 months and up is encouraged to get their flu shot before Halloween. Dayton Children’s Hospital said that getting the flu vaccine before Oct. 31 is key to "optimal protection" before flu season begins. “Many of the symptoms of COVID-19 in children are...
dayton247now.com
Dayton-area city adds new downtown businesses, food truck park
FRANKLIN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Downtown Franklin's business core has seen significant growth in the last year. The area has welcomed DoublePlay Records & Retro, Cravings by Janet, Branded Ink & Thread, and Edward Jones, just to name a few. A new Franklin Food Truck Park also recently opened, and Franklin’s Chamber of Commerce (Chamber 45005) will relocate there this autumn.
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police to retire Officer Seara Burton's K9 partner, Brev
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Officer Seara Burton's K9 partner, Brev, will retire, after she died in the line of duty. According to the Richmond Police Department, Brev had been cared for by Detective Scott Glover at his home since Officer Burton was shot Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. She died Sept. 18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Village of Covington pledges funds for playground equipment at new park
COVINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Playground equipment will be purchased for Schoolhouse Park after a contribution was pledged by the Village of Covington on Tuesday. Village administrator Kyle Hinkelman said $108,000 from the Carl & Edith Felger Memorial Trust Fund will go towards the project. The funds will be spread over a two-year period.
dayton247now.com
Want to Make a Difference in a Five Rivers MetroPark
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Would you like to make a difference in the world around you? Five Rivers MetroParks is hosting is annual fall service day Saturday, Oct. 22, for Make A Difference Day. MetroParks said people of all ages can work at more than 18 sites throughout the Dayton...
dayton247now.com
Springboro students write get-well letters to officer injured in the line of duty
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - More than 500 handwritten get-well cards made by students will soon be hands of a local police officer shot in the line of duty. Sixth-graders from Springboro Intermediate School are showing their love and support as Officer Eric Ney is now home recovering. “I know that...
dayton247now.com
ODOT District 7 completes US 35 Lane Expansion Project
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The US 35 Lane Expansion Project, which improved the corridor between I-75 in Dayton and I-675 in Greene County by increasing the route from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between Smithville Road and I-675, has been finished by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 7.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Missing Greene County girl found safe
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) - A girl reported missing from the Beavercreek Township area has been found. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said Danasia Johnson-Dennis, 17, was located safe Tuesday afternoon. Authorities continue to search for 15-year-old Catherine "Nova" Washington who has been reported missing since 6 p.m. Monday. Call Xenia...
dayton247now.com
Dayton will get rid of ShotSpotter due to cost, new state gun law, and police response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In 2023, Dayton’s ShotSpotter system will go dark. It went live in 2019 despite opposition from some. Dayton 24/7 Now’s Mamie Bah asked, “I know a few years ago, you were among a group of citizens who weren’t really for this technology. Did you think when it came time to renew this contract years later, this would be the outcome?”
dayton247now.com
Ohio Task Force 1 impacted indirectly by local agencies staffing issues
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is going through some changes. “A lot of our team members have retired, and we are going through a rebuilding phase,” said Jim O’Connor, Task Force Leader. The search and rescue team is feeling the impacts of the great resignation.
dayton247now.com
Ohio EPA awards grants for electric vehicle charging stations in 25 counties
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio EPA has awarded $7.9 million in grants to install more than 150 electric vehicle DC Fast Charging ports at 32 locations in 25 counties. Funding for the grants comes from money allocated to the state from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund. The competitive grants were awarded based on funding criteria with a goal of expanding accessibility for electric vehicles across the state.
dayton247now.com
Dawn Patrol descends on Air Force museum this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Step back in time to see examples of the early days of aerial combat and aviation in general during the biennial World War I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous this weekend at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Doug Lantry, museum historian and curator in the...
dayton247now.com
Trotwood readies former Sears, Salem Mall area for redevelopment
TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- The pre-redevelopment of Trotwood’s former Salem Mall and Sears building is underway and is in the complete control of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (TCIC). The redevelopment is being prioritized by three key pillars: food access, small business wraparound services and workforce development,...
dayton247now.com
Greater Dayton RTA cancels planned service adjustment and route elimination
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Greater Dayton RTA has announced that it will not be moving forward with the planned elimination of Route 14 North. After meeting with officials from Trotwood, the RTA has decided to hold off on service changes to allow time to evaluate new data and information shared by Trotwood.
dayton247now.com
13-year-old girl awarded by Ohio State Highway Patrol after saving her mother's life
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 13-year-old from Clermont County is being honored for saving her mother's life, and possibly other lives, when her mother had a seizure behind the wheel. On July 2, 2022, a single-vehicle accident happened on Interstate Route 275 close to State Route 125. Cheri Jansen, the...
Comments / 0