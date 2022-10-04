Read full article on original website
Sheriff: 15-year-old Greene County teen found safe
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF -- A Greene County teen missing since Monday evening has been located, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff deputies said 15-year old Catherine Washington was located Tuesday evening and is safely back with family. The sheriff's office said it wants to thank everyone for their...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found dead in Fairfield hotel, rules death a homicide
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner released the name of the 18-year-old found dead in a Fairfield hotel and ruled his death a homicide. Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Business Park Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Trotwood Police investigating suspicious death on Midway Avenue
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood has identified a man who they say died under suspicious circumstances. Trotwood Police say they found the body of John Mullins, 61, at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, near 6585 Midway Ave. Police don't know how long the body had been there.
Dayton will get rid of ShotSpotter due to cost, new state gun law, and police response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In 2023, Dayton’s ShotSpotter system will go dark. It went live in 2019 despite opposition from some. Dayton 24/7 Now’s Mamie Bah asked, “I know a few years ago, you were among a group of citizens who weren’t really for this technology. Did you think when it came time to renew this contract years later, this would be the outcome?”
Firefighter released from hospital after injured in Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --A spokesperson for the City of Springfield reports that a firefighter who was hospitalized after falling during a house fire has been released. Firefighter Rob James Baise was released from Miami Valley Hospital on Friday, according to Valerie Lough, Springfield's community information coordinator. Firefighters responded to a...
Trotwood Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- At 9:22 p.m. on October 1, 2022, Trotwood Police were called to the area of Wolf Creek Pike and Olive Road regarding a motorcycle accident. The motorcyclist's injuries were life threatening and he later succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Initially, the vehicles involved in...
Springboro students write get-well letters to officer injured in the line of duty
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - More than 500 handwritten get-well cards made by students will soon be hands of a local police officer shot in the line of duty. Sixth-graders from Springboro Intermediate School are showing their love and support as Officer Eric Ney is now home recovering. “I know that...
Family of child struck in a hit-and-run want bus safety improved and roadways fixed
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An 8 and 5-year-old were struck in a hit-and-run incident this afternoon on Hillcrest Avenue. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said those children were getting off a school bus before the accident. “Deputies arrived at the scene and found two juveniles were crossing the street and...
8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus
UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
Miami Valley Hospital hosts celebration for trauma survivors
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday evening, a special celebration was held inside the Marriott at the University of Dayton, for survivors of trauma. The survivors share a special bond as they were all treated by Miami Valley Hospital‘s Level I Trauma Center. The honorees included Travis Osborne, Neesha...
Humane Society, Jeff Schmitt Auto hold annual Car RUFFle for animals in need
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has partnered with Jeff Schmitt Auto Group to bring back their annual Car RUFFle. The raffle supports the animals in need at the Humane Society. One lucky person will win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport during the drawing, which will...
Brown visits semiconductor component manufacturer, discusses Chips Act impact
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) made a visit to Clark County Wednesday to discuss how the recently passed Chips and Science Act supports Ohio manufacturers, and will position Ohio to lead in the semiconductor industry. Silfex Inc., a division of Lam Research Corporation, makes parts used...
6-year-old girl mauled when neighbor reportedly orders dog to attack
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) – A Lebanon woman is accused of ordering her dog to attack her six-year-old neighbor. Cassie Thierauf, 38, was indicted Monday for the August 25 attack on a charge of felonious assault and endangering children. 10-year-old Daria says she and the victim were playing with their...
Ohio Task Force 1 impacted indirectly by local agencies staffing issues
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is going through some changes. “A lot of our team members have retired, and we are going through a rebuilding phase,” said Jim O’Connor, Task Force Leader. The search and rescue team is feeling the impacts of the great resignation.
Family of two murder victims demand answers from Dayton Police after domestic dispute
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, the family of 31-year-old, Aisha Nelson, and her 6-year-old daughter, Harper Monroe, are talking publicly. It's been almost 4 months since Dayton Police found the mom and daughter dead in their Burleigh Avenue home after a welfare check and multiple domestic violence calls to the police.
Greater Dayton RTA cancels planned service adjustment and route elimination
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Greater Dayton RTA has announced that it will not be moving forward with the planned elimination of Route 14 North. After meeting with officials from Trotwood, the RTA has decided to hold off on service changes to allow time to evaluate new data and information shared by Trotwood.
Trotwood readies former Sears, Salem Mall area for redevelopment
TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- The pre-redevelopment of Trotwood’s former Salem Mall and Sears building is underway and is in the complete control of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (TCIC). The redevelopment is being prioritized by three key pillars: food access, small business wraparound services and workforce development,...
Village of Covington pledges funds for playground equipment at new park
COVINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Playground equipment will be purchased for Schoolhouse Park after a contribution was pledged by the Village of Covington on Tuesday. Village administrator Kyle Hinkelman said $108,000 from the Carl & Edith Felger Memorial Trust Fund will go towards the project. The funds will be spread over a two-year period.
Candlelight vigil honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Greene County
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County held a Candlelight Vigil on Monday night at the Greene Town Center, in an effort to support victims of domestic violence. "This is our kick-off to our Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time for us to get together...
Video: Things kids flush down the toilet
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members from Columbus GreenSpot received a tour of the Columbus Department of Public Utilities Southerly Wastewater Treatment Plant. A lot of science, engineering and water were involved but that wasn't all. Columbus GreenSpot shared a video of a variety of items that kids have flushed...
