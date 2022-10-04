ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

dayton247now.com

Sheriff: 15-year-old Greene County teen found safe

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF -- A Greene County teen missing since Monday evening has been located, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff deputies said 15-year old Catherine Washington was located Tuesday evening and is safely back with family. The sheriff's office said it wants to thank everyone for their...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Trotwood Police investigating suspicious death on Midway Avenue

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood has identified a man who they say died under suspicious circumstances. Trotwood Police say they found the body of John Mullins, 61, at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, near 6585 Midway Ave. Police don't know how long the body had been there.
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton will get rid of ShotSpotter due to cost, new state gun law, and police response

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In 2023, Dayton’s ShotSpotter system will go dark. It went live in 2019 despite opposition from some. Dayton 24/7 Now’s Mamie Bah asked, “I know a few years ago, you were among a group of citizens who weren’t really for this technology. Did you think when it came time to renew this contract years later, this would be the outcome?”
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Firefighter released from hospital after injured in Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --A spokesperson for the City of Springfield reports that a firefighter who was hospitalized after falling during a house fire has been released. Firefighter Rob James Baise was released from Miami Valley Hospital on Friday, according to Valerie Lough, Springfield's community information coordinator. Firefighters responded to a...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Trotwood Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- At 9:22 p.m. on October 1, 2022, Trotwood Police were called to the area of Wolf Creek Pike and Olive Road regarding a motorcycle accident. The motorcyclist's injuries were life threatening and he later succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Initially, the vehicles involved in...
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus

UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Miami Valley Hospital hosts celebration for trauma survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday evening, a special celebration was held inside the Marriott at the University of Dayton, for survivors of trauma. The survivors share a special bond as they were all treated by Miami Valley Hospital‘s Level I Trauma Center. The honorees included Travis Osborne, Neesha...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

6-year-old girl mauled when neighbor reportedly orders dog to attack

LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) – A Lebanon woman is accused of ordering her dog to attack her six-year-old neighbor. Cassie Thierauf, 38, was indicted Monday for the August 25 attack on a charge of felonious assault and endangering children. 10-year-old Daria says she and the victim were playing with their...
LEBANON, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio Task Force 1 impacted indirectly by local agencies staffing issues

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is going through some changes. “A lot of our team members have retired, and we are going through a rebuilding phase,” said Jim O’Connor, Task Force Leader. The search and rescue team is feeling the impacts of the great resignation.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Greater Dayton RTA cancels planned service adjustment and route elimination

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Greater Dayton RTA has announced that it will not be moving forward with the planned elimination of Route 14 North. After meeting with officials from Trotwood, the RTA has decided to hold off on service changes to allow time to evaluate new data and information shared by Trotwood.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Trotwood readies former Sears, Salem Mall area for redevelopment

TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- The pre-redevelopment of Trotwood’s former Salem Mall and Sears building is underway and is in the complete control of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (TCIC). The redevelopment is being prioritized by three key pillars: food access, small business wraparound services and workforce development,...
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Village of Covington pledges funds for playground equipment at new park

COVINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Playground equipment will be purchased for Schoolhouse Park after a contribution was pledged by the Village of Covington on Tuesday. Village administrator Kyle Hinkelman said $108,000 from the Carl & Edith Felger Memorial Trust Fund will go towards the project. The funds will be spread over a two-year period.
COVINGTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Video: Things kids flush down the toilet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members from Columbus GreenSpot received a tour of the Columbus Department of Public Utilities Southerly Wastewater Treatment Plant. A lot of science, engineering and water were involved but that wasn't all. Columbus GreenSpot shared a video of a variety of items that kids have flushed...
COLUMBUS, OH

