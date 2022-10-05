Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Related
MMAmania.com
‘Masterful’ Conor McGregor invents new UFC attack, floors hapless sparring partner with one punch
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is bragging about his “masterful” performance against whatever warm body signed up to be his punching bag but I think we can all agree that beating up a sparring partner who’s not allowed to hit back is like winning a shit-wiping contest against a constipated opponent.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez
Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
Former UFC champion Rose Namajunas poses for Victoria’s Secret (Photo)
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is branching out into modeling. ‘Thug Rose’ has been out of action since her fight with Carla Esparza in May. The bout was a rematch of their first encounter at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in 2014. In their first outing, Esparza picked up a third-round submission victory to become strawweight champion.
Watch Conor McGregor stop sparring partner with brutal left hand after revealing he’ll move UP in weight for UFC return
CONOR McGREGOR has been upping the intensity of his UFC comeback preparations. McGregor, 34, is expected to return to the octagon soon after recovering from a horrific leg break he suffered last year during a trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier. The Notorious is still not 100 per cent but has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ringsidenews.com
WWE Rejected Ronda Rousey’s Pitch For Extreme Rules Because It Was Similar To AEW’s Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, she has been embroiled in...
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Alistair Overeem vs Badr Hari staredown video from GLORY ‘Collision 4’ weigh ins
Longtime kickboxing rivals Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari will finally complete their trilogy in the GLORY: “Collision 4” main event, a heavyweight showdown locked and loaded for Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. “Demolition Man” and “Bad Boy” came face-to-face at today’s official weigh ins....
Boxing Scene
Adames: Charlo Got Cocky, Underestimated Montiel; That’s Why Fight Got More Complicated
Carlos Adames assumes the Jermall Charlo-Juan Macias Montiel fight was more about what Charlo didn’t do than what Montiel accomplished. The Dominican middleweight contender claimed an overconfident Charlo took Montiel lightly. That’s why, according to Adames, their 12-round middleweight title fight was more competitive than oddsmakers and virtually everyone else expected in June 2021.
mmanews.com
Two Ex-UFC Fighters Suspended After Enormous Weight Gain
Two fighters from the Bellator 286 fight card will need to move up in weight going forward. Last weekend Bellator held an event in Long Beach, California. The event was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patrício Pitbull and Ádám Borics. The fight card was a good mix of all different weight classes and rankings of fighters. Two fighters, however, were flagged due to their excessive weight gain from weigh-ins to fight night.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Joben v Pakebrah, 2022 rolling bet (October)...
For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. For previous outcomes, see previous fanpost.... Next fight (Grasso v Araujo) Joben chooses the favourite. Will lock that in prior to the...
MMAmania.com
20-year-old Lea Bivins gets MMA debut rebooked for ONE on Prime Video 3 against Noelle Grandjean
Lea Bivins has been anticipating her MMA debut for longer than she’d have liked. MMAmania.com has confirmed with sources close to the promotion that a 115-pound Atomweight bout between Bivins (0-0) and Noelle Grandjean (3-0) is set for ONE on Prime Video 3 on Oct. 21, 2022, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
MMAmania.com
Jose Aldo: ‘I haven’t left UFC, I remain under contract with them’
Jose Aldo retired from cage fighting back in September ... or did he?. The former featherweight champion had one fight remaining on his UFC contract and was expected to make his final appearance next January in Rio; however, the 36 year-old Brazilian instead reached a deal that would allow him to participate in other organizations.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul targets Diaz after Anderson Silva, ‘There’s beef between Nate Diaz and I’
Jake Paul has seemingly lined up one hell of a fight schedule. Next up for “The Problem Child” is a showdown versus Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a major step up for Paul in more ways than one: his toughest opponent yet and likely the most high-profile pay-per-view (PPV) too. However, that hasn’t stopped Paul from looking to line up potentially even bigger fights down the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 63 poster: Tell your kids this was ‘The Lighthouse’
Featherweight brawlers Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will hook ‘em up in the UFC Vegas 63 main event on ESPN+ on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022, inside APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, a five-round headliner that is likely to eliminate one of these 145-pound bruisers from the division title chase.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Justin Gaethje wants ‘fair competition,’ Rafael Fiziev answers the call
The ranks of the Lightweight elite is due for a shake up. Charles Oliveira stunned the division to rise to champion, and current top contender Islam Makhachev is also a relatively new face to the title mix. However, there are a lot of very established names looking to make one last run at 155-pounds. Men like Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier have been around for a long time, and they mostly seem intent on fighting fellow top-ranked Lightweights from their own generation.
MMAmania.com
Bellator rankings updated following ‘Pitbull vs Borics’ event in Long Beach
The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 286, which went down last week (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) inside Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. In the main event of the evening, Patricio Pitbull defended his featherweight title by defeating Adam Borics via a unanimous decision. In the...
Chael Sonnen takes issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent “life’s a beach” post: “That’s a bit feminine in all fairness”
Chael Sonnen is taking issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent ‘life’s a beach’ post. Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has not entered the Octagon for over six months. ‘Gamebred’ last fought and was defeated by Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272 in March of this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley shares list of all-time greats, excludes Khabib from making the Top 10 cut
Tyron Woodley can’t put “The Eagle” on his list of mixed martial arts (MMA) greats. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in Oct. 2020 and found his way into the Hall of Fame of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) earlier this year (June 2022). Successfully defending his Lightweight crown three times with three submission victories, Nurmagomedov hung up the gloves with a flawless record after a 29-fight run.
MMAmania.com
World’s Strongest Man just booked ‘the most expensive fight in European MMA history’
Former KSW middleweight and light heavyweight champion Mamed Khalidov (35-8-2) is booked to compete against five-time world’s strongest man Mariusz Pudzianowski (17-7) in what’s being billed as “the biggest fight in KSW history” as well as “the most expensive fight in European MMA history.”. XTB...
MMAmania.com
Frankie Edgar set to face Chris Gutierrez in retirement fight at UFC 281
Frankie Edgar finally has an answer for when his last MMA fight will go down. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Oct. 6, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion will collide with Chris Gutierrez in a Bantamweight affair at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2022. For “The Answer,” it will be his final walk to the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Gilbert Burns suggests Khamzat Chimaev stay at welterweight: ‘He’s just got to man up’
It’s still unknown what Khamzat Chimaev will decide to do moving forward, but former foe, Gilbert Burns, is hoping the undefeated fighter keeps competing in the welterweight division. After badly missing weight for his welterweight main event against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 last month Chimaev was rumored to...
Comments / 0