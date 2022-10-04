No makeup look, natural or colorful, is complete without some gorgeous sky-high lashes. Let’s face it, most of us were sadly not blessed with natural falsies lashes. We have to fake it til we make it to the end of the day, and trust us when we say, we’ve tried so many mascaras. Yes, we want to lengthen. Yes, we want volume. But we don’t want to choose one or the other! Thanks to this cult-favorite mascara, we don’t have to compromise (and all for only $10!) Buy: Maybelline Sky High Mascara $9.99 The Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara is a...

MAKEUP ・ 24 MINUTES AGO