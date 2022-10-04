Read full article on original website
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
PepsiCo wants to grow profits and shrink its carbon footprint. That requires the company to "go bigger" and "accelerate" climate action, a top sustainability exec says.
Insider spoke to Jim Andrew, PepsiCo's executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC.
Netherlands researchers break the 30 percent barrier in solar cells
A collaboration of researchers from various institutes in the Netherlands broke the 30 percent barrier associated with solar cells. The achievement will help uptakeworldwide solar energy and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, an organizational press release said. Even as governments across the world are promoting solar energy in their...
MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
Heat pumps can cut your energy costs by up to 90%. It’s not magic, just a smart use of the laws of physics
Heat pumps are becoming all the rage around a world that has to slash carbon emissions rapidly while cutting energy costs. In buildings, they replace space heating and water heating – and provide cooling as a bonus. A heat pump extracts heat from outside, concentrates it (using an electric compressor) to raise the temperature, and pumps the heat to where it is needed. Indeed, millions of Australian homes already have heat pumps in the form of refrigerators and reverse-cycle air conditioners bought for cooling. They can heat as well, and save a lot of money compared with other forms...
Exclusive-U.S. EPA expected to propose electric cars be eligible for renewable fuel credits -sources
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose that electric vehicles be eligible for renewable fuel credits in an upcoming proposal on biofuel blending mandates, three sources familiar with the matter said.
scitechdaily.com
New Method Converts Greenhouse Gas Into Fuel
The new method converts methane gas into liquid methanol. A team of researchers has successfully converted methane into methanol using light and scattered transition metals such as copper in a process known as photo-oxidation. The reaction was the best achieved to date for converting methane gas into liquid fuel at ambient temperature and pressure (25 °C and 1 bar, respectively), according to a study published in the journal Chemical Communications.
A massive supertanker uses 9.8 percent less fuel and saves 2,900 tons of C02 emissions each trip, thanks to its sails
The "crude carrier class" has enhanced sailing performance in wind and waves.
This solar-powered electric car cleans carbon from the air as it drives
Built by students at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, the Zem prototype captures carbon while driving.
gcaptain.com
Samskip adds Value Maritime CO2 capture to decarbonisation strategy
Samskip is making carbon capture a key part of its integrated plan for decarbonising shipping, after choosing the Value Maritime ‘Filtree’ gas cleaning solution for the container ships Samskip Innovator and Samskip Endeavour. For ships running on conventional marine fuels, the Filtree system captures 30% or more of...
altenergymag.com
From Wasted Heat to Green Electricity
The 247Solar Heat2Power™ turbine is the first commercial turbine to produce power using atmospheric-pressure hot air, with no combustion or emissions. With the 247Solar Heat2Power™ turbine, industrial facilities that produce hot exhaust can now harness an otherwise-wasted resource to power operations. It works when high-temperature industrial exhaust gas (min. 850℃/1500F) is supplied to the turbine at ambient pressure, where it passes through a proprietary high-temperature heat exchanger. This transfers the heat to the turbine's compressed air, which enters the turbine's expander at the required pressure and temperature to drive the turbine. No fuel is required, and no emissions are produced by this process. Industrial facilities can also sell this emissions-free power as an additional revenue stream.
scitechdaily.com
MIT Chemical Engineers Are Cracking the Carbon Removal Challenge
Verdox, founded by MIT chemical engineers and winner of an XPRIZE Carbon Removal milestone award, is working to move the needle on climate change. By most benchmarks, MIT chemical engineering spinoff Verdox has been enjoying an outstanding year. Launched in 2019, the carbon capture and removal startup announced $80 million in funding in February from a group of investors that included Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Then, in April — after being recognized by Bloomberg New Energy Finance as one of the year’s top energy pioneers — the company and partner Carbfix won a $1 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal milestone award. This was the first round in the Musk Foundation’s four-year, $100 million competition, which is the largest prize offered in history.
dornob.com
Discarded Crab and Lobster Shells Fuel a New Biodegradable Battery
Electronic waste has emerged as one of the major environmental crises of the 21st century, and it only gets worse with every new innovation. As we’re encouraged to drop outdated devices and purchase the latest versions, the old ones are often improperly discarded. Batteries corrode and leak contaminants into our groundwater and surface water, harming wildlife and human health. Some, like lithium-ion batteries, can take hundreds or even thousands of years to break down. They also tend to be dangerous, occasionally exploding or causing fires. Ending our reliance on fossil fuels requires a whole lot of battery power, making greener options an urgent necessity. One interesting new option? A partially biodegradable battery made of crab and lobster shells.
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
It's located in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province.
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
techeblog.com
Innovative Sand Battery Could be a Game Changer, Can Store Green Power for Months at a Time
Put simply, a sand battery is essentially high temperature thermal storage that utilizes sand or sand-like materials as its storage medium and can green power for several months at 500 °C. This means sand batteries are capable of discharging hot air when energy prices are higher, allowing the district to heat homes, offices, and the local swimming pool at a much lower cost.
